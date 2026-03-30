يخوض مدرب المنتخب السعودي هيرفي رينارد مواجهة جديدة مع «الأخضر»، حين يلتقي الأخضر بنظيره الصربي، في مباراة تحمل الرقم 28 له خلال فترته الثانية على رأس الجهاز الفني.


ومنذ عودته، قاد رينارد الأخضر في 27 مباراة رسمية وودية، حقق خلالها 11 انتصارًا، مقابل 6 تعادلات، وتلقى 10 هزائم، وهي أرقام تعكس تذبذبا في مستوى النتائج.


وتأتي مواجهة صربيا في توقيت حساس، إذ يواجه المدرب الفرنسي ضغطا جماهيريا وإعلاميا متزايدا، في ظل تباين الأداء، ما يجعل اللقاء بمثابة اختبار حقيقي قبل الاستحقاقات المقبلة.


ويسعى رينارد إلى تحقيق فوز يعيد التوازن للمنتخب، ويمنحه دفعة معنوية، في مباراة قد تشكل نقطة تحول في مسار فترته الثانية مع الأخضر.