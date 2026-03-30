The coach of the Saudi national team, Hervé Renard, is facing a new challenge with "the Green" as they meet their Serbian counterparts in a match that marks his 28th during his second term at the helm of the coaching staff.



Since his return, Renard has led the Green in 27 official and friendly matches, achieving 11 victories, 6 draws, and suffering 10 defeats, which reflects a fluctuation in the level of results.



The match against Serbia comes at a sensitive time, as the French coach faces increasing pressure from fans and the media due to the inconsistent performance, making this encounter a real test before the upcoming challenges.



Renard aims to secure a victory that will restore balance to the national team and provide a morale boost in a match that could represent a turning point in his second term with the Green.