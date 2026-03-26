The official account of the English Premier League has revealed the list of nominees for the Player of the Month award for March in the "Premier League" competition. Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is among the nominees after performing impressively in the recent matches of the "Red Devils," alongside the duo of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle and David Raya, the goalkeeper from Arsenal. The list is as follows:



- Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United



- James Garner - Everton



- Morgan Gibbs-White - Nottingham Forest



- Anthony Gordon - Newcastle United



- Alex Iwobi - Fulham



- David Raya - Arsenal



- Danny Welbeck - Brighton