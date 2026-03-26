كشف الحساب الرسمي لرابطة الدوري الإنجليزي عن قائمة المرشحين لجائزة أفضل لاعب في شهر مارس بمسابقة «البريميرليج» ، إذ تواجد لاعب «مانشستر يونايتد» برونو فيرنانديز، في القائمة المرشحة بعدما ظهر بشكل مميز في مباريات «الشياطين الحمر» الأخيرة، إلى جانب الثنائي أنتوني جوردون لاعب «نيوكاسل»، وديفيد رايا حارس مرمى« أرسنال»، بينما جاءت القائمة كالتالي:


- برونو فيرنانديز - مانشستر يونايتد


- جيمس جارنر - إيفرتون


- مورجان جيبس وايت - نوتينجهام فورست


- أنتوني جوردون - نيوكاسل يونايتد


- أليكس أيوبي - فولهام


- ديفيد رايا - أرسنال


- داني ويلبيك – برايتون