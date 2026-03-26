كشف الحساب الرسمي لرابطة الدوري الإنجليزي عن قائمة المرشحين لجائزة أفضل لاعب في شهر مارس بمسابقة «البريميرليج» ، إذ تواجد لاعب «مانشستر يونايتد» برونو فيرنانديز، في القائمة المرشحة بعدما ظهر بشكل مميز في مباريات «الشياطين الحمر» الأخيرة، إلى جانب الثنائي أنتوني جوردون لاعب «نيوكاسل»، وديفيد رايا حارس مرمى« أرسنال»، بينما جاءت القائمة كالتالي:
- برونو فيرنانديز - مانشستر يونايتد
- جيمس جارنر - إيفرتون
- مورجان جيبس وايت - نوتينجهام فورست
- أنتوني جوردون - نيوكاسل يونايتد
- أليكس أيوبي - فولهام
- ديفيد رايا - أرسنال
- داني ويلبيك – برايتون
The official account of the English Premier League has revealed the list of nominees for the Player of the Month award for March in the "Premier League" competition. Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is among the nominees after performing impressively in the recent matches of the "Red Devils," alongside the duo of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle and David Raya, the goalkeeper from Arsenal. The list is as follows:
- Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United
- James Garner - Everton
- Morgan Gibbs-White - Nottingham Forest
- Anthony Gordon - Newcastle United
- Alex Iwobi - Fulham
- David Raya - Arsenal
- Danny Welbeck - Brighton