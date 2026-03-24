عقدت لجنة المسابقات في الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم اجتماعها، اليوم، برئاسة الدكتور خالد عبدالعزيز بن مقرن، لمناقشة آلية استئناف منافسات بطولة دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية لموسم 2025-2026، عقب تأجيل مباريات دور نصف النهائي التي كان مقرراً إقامتها بنظام الذهاب والإياب يومي 3 و4 مارس، و10 و11 من الشهر ذاته، بسبب التوترات التي تمر بها المنطقة.


وناقشت اللجنة الترتيبات المناسبة لاستكمال البطولة في مرحلتها الحاسمة، إذ تأهلت إلى دور نصف النهائي أربعة أندية، هي؛ زاخو العراقي، الريان القطري، القادسية الكويتي، الشباب السعودي.


وأسفر الاجتماع عن اعتماد عدد من القرارات التنظيمية، أبرزها إقامة مباريات دور نصف النهائي والمباراة النهائية بنظام التجمع من مباراة واحدة، بدلاً من نظام الذهاب والإياب، في خطوة تهدف إلى تسريع استكمال المنافسات وضمان سلامة الفرق المشاركة.


كما تقرر تحديد 19 أبريل 2026 موعداً لإقامة مباريات الدور نصف النهائي، على أن تُقام المباراة النهائية 23 أبريل 2026، ضمن جدول زمني مكثف لإنهاء البطولة.


وقررت اللجنة مخاطبة الأندية المتأهلة رسمياً لإبلاغها بالنظام الجديد والمواعيد المعتمدة، مع فتح باب التقديم لاستضافة مباريات المرحلة النهائية، وفقاً للمعايير التنظيمية المعتمدة لدى الاتحاد.


وفي ختام الاجتماع، أكدت لجنة المسابقات حرصها على استكمال البطولة وفق أعلى المعايير التنظيمية، بما يضمن تحقيق العدالة وتكافؤ الفرص بين جميع الفرق المتأهلة، مع مراعاة الظروف الاستثنائية المحيطة بالمنافسات.