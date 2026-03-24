عقدت لجنة المسابقات في الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم اجتماعها، اليوم، برئاسة الدكتور خالد عبدالعزيز بن مقرن، لمناقشة آلية استئناف منافسات بطولة دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية لموسم 2025-2026، عقب تأجيل مباريات دور نصف النهائي التي كان مقرراً إقامتها بنظام الذهاب والإياب يومي 3 و4 مارس، و10 و11 من الشهر ذاته، بسبب التوترات التي تمر بها المنطقة.
وناقشت اللجنة الترتيبات المناسبة لاستكمال البطولة في مرحلتها الحاسمة، إذ تأهلت إلى دور نصف النهائي أربعة أندية، هي؛ زاخو العراقي، الريان القطري، القادسية الكويتي، الشباب السعودي.
وأسفر الاجتماع عن اعتماد عدد من القرارات التنظيمية، أبرزها إقامة مباريات دور نصف النهائي والمباراة النهائية بنظام التجمع من مباراة واحدة، بدلاً من نظام الذهاب والإياب، في خطوة تهدف إلى تسريع استكمال المنافسات وضمان سلامة الفرق المشاركة.
كما تقرر تحديد 19 أبريل 2026 موعداً لإقامة مباريات الدور نصف النهائي، على أن تُقام المباراة النهائية 23 أبريل 2026، ضمن جدول زمني مكثف لإنهاء البطولة.
وقررت اللجنة مخاطبة الأندية المتأهلة رسمياً لإبلاغها بالنظام الجديد والمواعيد المعتمدة، مع فتح باب التقديم لاستضافة مباريات المرحلة النهائية، وفقاً للمعايير التنظيمية المعتمدة لدى الاتحاد.
وفي ختام الاجتماع، أكدت لجنة المسابقات حرصها على استكمال البطولة وفق أعلى المعايير التنظيمية، بما يضمن تحقيق العدالة وتكافؤ الفرص بين جميع الفرق المتأهلة، مع مراعاة الظروف الاستثنائية المحيطة بالمنافسات.
The Competitions Committee of the Gulf Football Federation held its meeting today, chaired by Dr. Khalid Abdulaziz bin Muqrin, to discuss the mechanism for resuming the Gulf Clubs Champions League for the 2025-2026 season, following the postponement of the semi-final matches that were scheduled to take place in a home-and-away format on March 3 and 4, and 10 and 11 of the same month, due to the tensions in the region.
The committee discussed the appropriate arrangements to complete the tournament in its critical phase, as four clubs have qualified for the semi-finals: Zakho from Iraq, Al Rayyan from Qatar, Al Qadsiah from Kuwait, and Al Shabab from Saudi Arabia.
The meeting resulted in the approval of several organizational decisions, the most notable of which is to hold the semi-final matches and the final match in a single-match format instead of the home-and-away system, in a move aimed at accelerating the completion of the competitions and ensuring the safety of the participating teams.
It was also decided to set April 19, 2026, as the date for the semi-final matches, with the final match scheduled for April 23, 2026, as part of an intensive timeline to conclude the tournament.
The committee decided to officially communicate with the qualified clubs to inform them of the new system and the approved dates, while opening the door for applications to host the final stage matches, in accordance with the organizational standards approved by the federation.
At the end of the meeting, the Competitions Committee affirmed its commitment to completing the tournament according to the highest organizational standards, ensuring fairness and equal opportunities among all qualified teams, while taking into account the exceptional circumstances surrounding the competitions.