The Competitions Committee of the Gulf Football Federation held its meeting today, chaired by Dr. Khalid Abdulaziz bin Muqrin, to discuss the mechanism for resuming the Gulf Clubs Champions League for the 2025-2026 season, following the postponement of the semi-final matches that were scheduled to take place in a home-and-away format on March 3 and 4, and 10 and 11 of the same month, due to the tensions in the region.



The committee discussed the appropriate arrangements to complete the tournament in its critical phase, as four clubs have qualified for the semi-finals: Zakho from Iraq, Al Rayyan from Qatar, Al Qadsiah from Kuwait, and Al Shabab from Saudi Arabia.



The meeting resulted in the approval of several organizational decisions, the most notable of which is to hold the semi-final matches and the final match in a single-match format instead of the home-and-away system, in a move aimed at accelerating the completion of the competitions and ensuring the safety of the participating teams.



It was also decided to set April 19, 2026, as the date for the semi-final matches, with the final match scheduled for April 23, 2026, as part of an intensive timeline to conclude the tournament.



The committee decided to officially communicate with the qualified clubs to inform them of the new system and the approved dates, while opening the door for applications to host the final stage matches, in accordance with the organizational standards approved by the federation.



At the end of the meeting, the Competitions Committee affirmed its commitment to completing the tournament according to the highest organizational standards, ensuring fairness and equal opportunities among all qualified teams, while taking into account the exceptional circumstances surrounding the competitions.