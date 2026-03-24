The draw for the final rounds of the AFC Champions League for the 2025-2026 season will take place tomorrow, Wednesday.



Sources from "Okaz" have learned that the Asian Football Confederation has sent a circular to the participating clubs regarding the schedule for the Round of 16 matches (Western Region) in the AFC Champions League for the elite 2025-2026 season, which will be held in a centralized format in the city of Jeddah on April 13 and 14, 2026.



The Confederation clarified in its circular addressed to the national federations and participating clubs that the matches will be held in a single round format without home advantage, given the current logistical circumstances, with the Asian Confederation, in cooperation with the local organizing committee, taking responsibility for organizing and hosting the matches.



It was noted that a detailed match schedule will be sent to the participating federations and clubs following the draw for the final rounds scheduled for March 25, 2026.



The circular indicated that participating clubs must arrive in Jeddah no later than two days before their match dates, and that the clubs will bear the costs of international and domestic travel, as well as accommodation and related expenses, with a recommendation to stay in hotels approved by the Confederation to ensure smooth organization.



The Asian Confederation emphasizes that all operational requirements approved in the competition regulations will remain in effect unless otherwise reported, urging clubs to adhere to the issued instructions to ensure the success of the continental event.



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‏Thus, all remaining matches of the tournament will be held in Jeddah at the King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium:



‏• Round of 16: April 13–14



‏• Quarter-finals: April 16–18



‏• Semi-finals: April 20–21



‏• Final match: April 25



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Matches of the Round of 16 (Western Region):



‏• Al Hilal × Al Sadd



‏• Al Ahli × Al Duhail



‏• Tractor × Al Ahli Youth



‏• Al Ittihad × Al Wahda