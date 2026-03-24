تسحب غداً (الأربعاء) قرعة الأدوار النهائية لبطولة دوري أبطال آسيا النخبة لموسم 2025-2026، إذ علمت مصادر «عكاظ» بأن الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم، أرسل للأندية المشاركة في البطولة تعميما عن مواعيد إقامة مباريات دور الـ16 (منطقة الغرب) ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025-2026، حيث تقرر إقامتها بنظام التجمع في مدينة جدة يومي 13 و14 أبريل 2026. وأوضح الاتحاد في تعميمه الموجه إلى الاتحادات الوطنية والأندية المشاركة، أن المباريات ستُقام بنظام الجولة الواحدة دون وجود أفضلية الأرض، في ظل الظروف اللوجستية الحالية، مع تولي الاتحاد الآسيوي بالتعاون مع اللجنة المنظمة المحلية مسؤولية تنظيم واستضافة المباريات. وأشار إلى أنه سيتم إرسال جدول المباريات التفصيلي إلى الاتحادات والأندية المشاركة عقب إجراء قرعة الأدوار النهائية المقررة في 25 مارس 2026. وبيّن التعميم أن على الأندية المشاركة الالتزام بالوصول إلى جدة قبل موعد مبارياتهم بمدة لا تتجاوز يومين، على أن تتحمل الأندية تكاليف السفر الدولية والداخلية إلى جانب الإقامة والمصروفات المرتبطة بها، مع توصية بالإقامة في الفنادق المعتمدة من قبل الاتحاد لضمان سلاسة التنظيم. ويؤكد الاتحاد الآسيوي أن جميع المتطلبات التشغيلية المعتمدة في لوائح المسابقة ستظل سارية، ما لم يتم الإبلاغ بخلاف ذلك، داعيًا الأندية إلى الالتزام بالتعليمات الصادرة لضمان نجاح الحدث القاري. ‏ ‏وبذلك، ستُقام جميع مباريات البطولة المتبقية في جدة على ملعبي الإنماء وعبدالله الفيصل: ‏• دور الـ16: 13–14 أبريل ‏• ربع النهائي: 16–18 أبريل ‏• نصف النهائي: 20–21 أبريل ‏• المباراة النهائية: 25 أبريل ‏ مباريات دور الـ16 (منطقة الغرب): ‏• الهلال × السد ‏• الأهلي × الدحيل ‏• تراكتور × شباب الأهلي ‏• الاتحاد × الوحد