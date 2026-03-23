Saudi Arabia has made remarkable progress in the World Happiness Report for 2026, issued by the Wellbeing Research Center at the University of Oxford in collaboration with the Gallup International Foundation, ranking 22nd globally among 147 countries, advancing 10 places from its ranking in last year's report, with a score of 6.817 out of 10 on the life evaluation scale.

The World Happiness Report is published annually in conjunction with the International Day of Happiness on March 20, relying on opinion surveys covering more than 140 countries, measuring individuals' satisfaction with their lives based on several key factors, the most prominent of which are: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and the level of corruption control.

This result confirms the success of the efforts made under the Kingdom's Vision 2030, particularly through the Quality of Life Program, which uses the World Happiness Report as one of its reference indicators. The Quality of Life sectors contributed over $20.5 billion to the Kingdom's GDP and attracted more than $5.8 billion in non-governmental investments, while also boosting non-oil exports by over $5.6 billion.

This steady progress in the Kingdom's ranking reflects the positive impact of the comprehensive transformations witnessed in the tourism, culture, entertainment, and sports sectors, which have contributed to promoting healthy lifestyles in the community and building an integrated system focused on the individual and enhancing their wellbeing.

The Kingdom's ranking in the report surpassed several major countries, as it ranked higher than the United States, which came in 23rd place, Canada in 25th, and the United Kingdom in 29th, while Finland topped the list for the ninth consecutive year, followed by Iceland and Denmark.