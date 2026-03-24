A Egyptian airline expressed its dissatisfaction with the appearance of its cabin crew and private aircraft uniforms in the film "The Ladder and the Snake 2," in a context that included inappropriate sexual innuendos, emphasizing its commitment to protecting the reputation of the company and the image of its employees in front of the public.

Legal Rights and Trademark Protection

The company confirmed in an official statement that it reserves the right to take legal action against any unauthorized use of its hospitality uniforms or trademark, calling on the filmmakers to coordinate with it before using any elements that represent the company.



أسماء جلال من فيلم «السلم والثعبان 2»

Respecting Artistic Creativity with Conditions

EgyptAir clarified its appreciation for artistic creativity, noting its previous collaboration with cinematic works filmed inside maintenance hangars and during crew operations, but stressed the necessity of not undermining the status of pilots and cabin crew, who have represented a dignified image of Egypt for over 90 years.

Cinematic Context

The statement was issued concurrently with the release of the film "The Ladder and the Snake 2" on one of the electronic platforms, which stars: Amr Youssef and Asmaa Galal, directed by Tarek Al Erian, in which the film's protagonists appeared in the airline's cabin crew uniforms in an offensive cinematic context that included sexual innuendos, prompting its official reaction.

Creators of the Work

It is noted that the film "The Ladder and the Snake 2: Kids' Play" features, alongside Amr Youssef and Asmaa Galal, actors such as Dhafer L'Abidine, Magdy El Masry, Hatem Salah, Fadwa Abed, Heba Abdel Aziz, and Aya Selim, produced by Tarek Al Erian and Moussa Eissa, and written by Ahmed Hosny, with a story and direction by Tarek Al Erian.