أعربت شركة طيران مصرية عن استيائها من ظهور زي طاقم الضيافة والطائرات الخاصة بها في فيلم «السلم والثعبان 2» في سياق تضمن إيحاءات جنسية غير لائقة، مؤكدة حرصها على حماية سمعة شركتها وصورة موظفيها أمام الجمهور.

حقوق قانونية وحماية العلامة

وأكدت الشركة في بيان رسمي أنها تحتفظ بحقها في اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية ضد أي استخدام غير مصرح به لزي الضيافة أو علامتها التجارية، داعية صناع الفيلم إلى التنسيق معها قبل استخدام أي عناصر تمثل الشركة.
أسماء جلال من فيلم «السلم والثعبان 2»

أسماء جلال من فيلم «السلم والثعبان 2»

احترام الإبداع الفني بشروط

وأوضحت مصر للطيران تقديرها للإبداع الفني، مشيرة إلى تعاونها السابق مع أعمال سينمائية تم تصويرها داخل هناجر الصيانة وأثناء عمل الأطقم، لكنها شددت على ضرورة عدم المساس بمكانة الطيارين وطاقم الضيافة، الذين يمثلون صورة مشرفة لمصر منذ أكثر من 90 عامًا.

السياق السينمائي

صدر البيان بالتزامن مع عرض فيلم السلم والثعبان 2 على إحدى المنصات الإلكترونية، الذي يقدم بطولته: عمرو يوسف وأسماء جلال، وإخراج طارق العريان، والذي ظهر فيه بطلا الفيلم بزي طاقم الضيافة الخاص بالشركة في سياق سينمائي مسيء تضمن إيحاءات جنسية، ما أثار رد فعلها الرسمي.

صناع العمل

يشار إلى أن فيلم «السلم والثعبان2: لعب عيال» يضم بجانب عمرو يوسف، أسماء جلال كل من ظافر العابدين، ماجد المصري، حاتم صلاح، فدوي عابد، هبة عبد العزيز، وآية سليم، من إنتاج طارق العريان وموسى عيسى، ومن تأليف أحمد حسني، قصة وإخراج طارق العريان.