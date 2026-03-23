كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب النقاب عن إجراء مباحثات مع «زعيم رفيع» في إيران بشأن اتفاق يتكون من 15 نقطة لوقف الحرب. وقال ترمب في تصريح مقتضب عبر الهاتف لوكالة «فرانس برس»، اليوم (الإثنين): إن الأمور «تمضي بشكل جيد جداً».


وأفاد بأنه تحدث إلى «زعيم إيراني رفيع المستوى يحظى باحترام كبير»، وأن الطرفين يسعيان لإبرام اتفاق، قائلاً: «هم يريدون إبرام اتفاق، ونحن نريد إبرام اتفاق أيضاً».


وأكد أن الإيرانيين «هم من اتصلوا وأنا لم أتصل»، لافتاً إلى أن الحديث دار عن اتفاق من 15 نقطة، وأعلن الرئيس الأمريكي أن الإيرانيين وافقوا على عدم امتلاك أسلحة نووية.


وأفصح أن المحادثات أُجريت بمشاركة مبعوثه ستيف ويتكوڤ ومستشاره جاريد كوشنر، مشيراً إلى أنها كانت قوية وأن النتائج النهائية ستتضح فيما بعد. وأضاف: إذا مضوا قدماً فسينتهي الصراع، معرباً عن حرصه على تجنب أي أذى للمرشد الجديد مجتبى خامنئي، قائلاً: «لا أريده أن يُقتل ولا أعلم إذا كان على قيد الحياة». وذكر أنه لا يعتبر مجتبى خامنئي هو من يقود إيران.


وأكد ترمب أن هدف الولايات المتحدة هو منع إيران من امتلاك أسلحة نووية والعمل على إحلال السلام في منطقة الشرق الأوسط. واعتبر أنه «سيكون من السهل جداً الحصول على اليورانيوم المخصب إذا توصلنا إلى اتفاق». وأشار إلى أنه سيكون هناك «شكل جدي للغاية من أشكال تغيير النظام في إيران».


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي أعلن في وقت سابق أنه أصدر تعليمات بتأجيل أي هجمات عسكرية تستهدف محطات الكهرباء الإيرانية لمدة 5 أيام، قبل ساعات من الموعد النهائي الذي كان يُنذر بتصعيد إضافي في الصراع الذي دخل أسبوعه الرابع.


وكتب ترمب في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال»، أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران أجرتا محادثات جيدة وبناءة للغاية خلال اليومين الماضيين حول «حل نهائي وشامل للأعمال القتالية في الشرق الأوسط».


وفي رسالته المكتوبة بأحرف كبيرة، قال ترمب إنه أصدر تعليماته لوزارة الدفاع بتأجيل الهجمات حتى الإعلان عن نتائج المحادثات الجارية.


وذكرت وكالة فارس الإيرانية أنه لا يوجد اتصال مباشر مع الولايات المتحدة، ولا عبر وسطاء. ونقلت الوكالة عن مصدر لم يُكشف اسمه، أن ترمب تراجع بعد سماعه أن إيران قد ترد بمهاجمة جميع محطات الكهرباء في المنطقة.


من جهته، أفصح مصدر مطلع على خطط إسرائيل الحربية أن واشنطن أطلعتها على محادثاتها مع طهران، وأن إسرائيل من المرجح أن تحذو حذو واشنطن في تعليق أي استهداف لمحطات الكهرباء والبنية التحتية للطاقة الإيرانية.


بدوره، أعلن مسؤول إسرائيلي اليوم، أن تل أبيب أبلغت مسبقاً بمنشور ترمب الذي شكل مفاجأة بالنسبة للكثيرين حول العالم بشأن وجود مباحثات غير مباشرة مع إيران، قادها المبعوثان الأمريكيان ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر عبر وسطاء.


وقال المسؤول إن بلاده «لا ترى نهاية وشيكة للحرب وتخطط لمواصلة العمليات مع تجنب استهداف منشآت الطاقة»، وفق ما نقلت عنه وكالة بلومبيرغ.


فيما أكد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أن إسرائيل لن تقبل باتفاق سيئ بما يتعلق بالملف الإيراني. وشدد على أن تل أبيب مصممة على «إبقاء طهران في الأسفل»، في إشارة إلى سحق قواها العسكرية والنووية.