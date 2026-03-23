كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب النقاب عن إجراء مباحثات مع «زعيم رفيع» في إيران بشأن اتفاق يتكون من 15 نقطة لوقف الحرب. وقال ترمب في تصريح مقتضب عبر الهاتف لوكالة «فرانس برس»، اليوم (الإثنين): إن الأمور «تمضي بشكل جيد جداً».
وأفاد بأنه تحدث إلى «زعيم إيراني رفيع المستوى يحظى باحترام كبير»، وأن الطرفين يسعيان لإبرام اتفاق، قائلاً: «هم يريدون إبرام اتفاق، ونحن نريد إبرام اتفاق أيضاً».
وأكد أن الإيرانيين «هم من اتصلوا وأنا لم أتصل»، لافتاً إلى أن الحديث دار عن اتفاق من 15 نقطة، وأعلن الرئيس الأمريكي أن الإيرانيين وافقوا على عدم امتلاك أسلحة نووية.
وأفصح أن المحادثات أُجريت بمشاركة مبعوثه ستيف ويتكوڤ ومستشاره جاريد كوشنر، مشيراً إلى أنها كانت قوية وأن النتائج النهائية ستتضح فيما بعد. وأضاف: إذا مضوا قدماً فسينتهي الصراع، معرباً عن حرصه على تجنب أي أذى للمرشد الجديد مجتبى خامنئي، قائلاً: «لا أريده أن يُقتل ولا أعلم إذا كان على قيد الحياة». وذكر أنه لا يعتبر مجتبى خامنئي هو من يقود إيران.
وأكد ترمب أن هدف الولايات المتحدة هو منع إيران من امتلاك أسلحة نووية والعمل على إحلال السلام في منطقة الشرق الأوسط. واعتبر أنه «سيكون من السهل جداً الحصول على اليورانيوم المخصب إذا توصلنا إلى اتفاق». وأشار إلى أنه سيكون هناك «شكل جدي للغاية من أشكال تغيير النظام في إيران».
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي أعلن في وقت سابق أنه أصدر تعليمات بتأجيل أي هجمات عسكرية تستهدف محطات الكهرباء الإيرانية لمدة 5 أيام، قبل ساعات من الموعد النهائي الذي كان يُنذر بتصعيد إضافي في الصراع الذي دخل أسبوعه الرابع.
وكتب ترمب في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال»، أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران أجرتا محادثات جيدة وبناءة للغاية خلال اليومين الماضيين حول «حل نهائي وشامل للأعمال القتالية في الشرق الأوسط».
وفي رسالته المكتوبة بأحرف كبيرة، قال ترمب إنه أصدر تعليماته لوزارة الدفاع بتأجيل الهجمات حتى الإعلان عن نتائج المحادثات الجارية.
وذكرت وكالة فارس الإيرانية أنه لا يوجد اتصال مباشر مع الولايات المتحدة، ولا عبر وسطاء. ونقلت الوكالة عن مصدر لم يُكشف اسمه، أن ترمب تراجع بعد سماعه أن إيران قد ترد بمهاجمة جميع محطات الكهرباء في المنطقة.
من جهته، أفصح مصدر مطلع على خطط إسرائيل الحربية أن واشنطن أطلعتها على محادثاتها مع طهران، وأن إسرائيل من المرجح أن تحذو حذو واشنطن في تعليق أي استهداف لمحطات الكهرباء والبنية التحتية للطاقة الإيرانية.
بدوره، أعلن مسؤول إسرائيلي اليوم، أن تل أبيب أبلغت مسبقاً بمنشور ترمب الذي شكل مفاجأة بالنسبة للكثيرين حول العالم بشأن وجود مباحثات غير مباشرة مع إيران، قادها المبعوثان الأمريكيان ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر عبر وسطاء.
وقال المسؤول إن بلاده «لا ترى نهاية وشيكة للحرب وتخطط لمواصلة العمليات مع تجنب استهداف منشآت الطاقة»، وفق ما نقلت عنه وكالة بلومبيرغ.
فيما أكد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أن إسرائيل لن تقبل باتفاق سيئ بما يتعلق بالملف الإيراني. وشدد على أن تل أبيب مصممة على «إبقاء طهران في الأسفل»، في إشارة إلى سحق قواها العسكرية والنووية.
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he has been in talks with a "high-ranking leader" in Iran regarding a 15-point agreement to stop the war. Trump stated in a brief phone statement to the French news agency today (Monday) that things are "going very well."
He reported that he spoke to a "high-ranking Iranian leader who is highly respected," and that both sides are seeking to reach an agreement, saying: "They want to make a deal, and we want to make a deal too."
He confirmed that the Iranians "were the ones who called, and I did not call," noting that the discussion was about a 15-point agreement, and the U.S. president announced that the Iranians agreed not to possess nuclear weapons.
He disclosed that the talks were conducted with the participation of his envoy Steve Witkoff and his advisor Jared Kushner, indicating that they were strong and that the final results would become clear later. He added: If they move forward, the conflict will end, expressing his desire to avoid any harm to the new leader Mojtaba Khamenei, saying: "I don't want him to be killed, and I don't know if he is alive." He mentioned that he does not consider Mojtaba Khamenei to be the one leading Iran.
Trump confirmed that the goal of the United States is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and to work towards establishing peace in the Middle East. He considered that "it would be very easy to obtain enriched uranium if we reach an agreement." He pointed out that there would be "a very serious form of regime change in Iran."
Earlier, the U.S. president announced that he had instructed to postpone any military attacks targeting Iranian power stations for 5 days, just hours before a deadline that threatened further escalation in the conflict, which has entered its fourth week.
Trump wrote in a post on the "Truth Social" platform that the United States and Iran had very good and constructive talks over the past two days regarding "a final and comprehensive resolution to the fighting in the Middle East."
In his message written in capital letters, Trump stated that he had instructed the Department of Defense to delay attacks until the results of the ongoing talks are announced.
The Iranian Fars news agency reported that there is no direct contact with the United States, nor through intermediaries. The agency quoted an unnamed source as saying that Trump backed down after hearing that Iran might respond by attacking all power stations in the region.
For its part, a source familiar with Israel's military plans revealed that Washington informed it about its talks with Tehran, and that Israel is likely to follow Washington's lead in suspending any targeting of Iranian power stations and energy infrastructure.
In turn, an Israeli official announced today that Tel Aviv was informed in advance of Trump's post, which came as a surprise to many around the world regarding the existence of indirect talks with Iran, led by American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner through intermediaries.
The official stated that his country "does not see an imminent end to the war and plans to continue operations while avoiding targeting energy facilities," according to what Bloomberg reported.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel would not accept a bad deal regarding the Iranian file. He emphasized that Tel Aviv is determined to "keep Tehran down," referring to crushing its military and nuclear capabilities.