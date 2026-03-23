U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he has been in talks with a "high-ranking leader" in Iran regarding a 15-point agreement to stop the war. Trump stated in a brief phone statement to the French news agency today (Monday) that things are "going very well."



He reported that he spoke to a "high-ranking Iranian leader who is highly respected," and that both sides are seeking to reach an agreement, saying: "They want to make a deal, and we want to make a deal too."



He confirmed that the Iranians "were the ones who called, and I did not call," noting that the discussion was about a 15-point agreement, and the U.S. president announced that the Iranians agreed not to possess nuclear weapons.



He disclosed that the talks were conducted with the participation of his envoy Steve Witkoff and his advisor Jared Kushner, indicating that they were strong and that the final results would become clear later. He added: If they move forward, the conflict will end, expressing his desire to avoid any harm to the new leader Mojtaba Khamenei, saying: "I don't want him to be killed, and I don't know if he is alive." He mentioned that he does not consider Mojtaba Khamenei to be the one leading Iran.



Trump confirmed that the goal of the United States is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and to work towards establishing peace in the Middle East. He considered that "it would be very easy to obtain enriched uranium if we reach an agreement." He pointed out that there would be "a very serious form of regime change in Iran."



Earlier, the U.S. president announced that he had instructed to postpone any military attacks targeting Iranian power stations for 5 days, just hours before a deadline that threatened further escalation in the conflict, which has entered its fourth week.



Trump wrote in a post on the "Truth Social" platform that the United States and Iran had very good and constructive talks over the past two days regarding "a final and comprehensive resolution to the fighting in the Middle East."



In his message written in capital letters, Trump stated that he had instructed the Department of Defense to delay attacks until the results of the ongoing talks are announced.



The Iranian Fars news agency reported that there is no direct contact with the United States, nor through intermediaries. The agency quoted an unnamed source as saying that Trump backed down after hearing that Iran might respond by attacking all power stations in the region.



For its part, a source familiar with Israel's military plans revealed that Washington informed it about its talks with Tehran, and that Israel is likely to follow Washington's lead in suspending any targeting of Iranian power stations and energy infrastructure.



In turn, an Israeli official announced today that Tel Aviv was informed in advance of Trump's post, which came as a surprise to many around the world regarding the existence of indirect talks with Iran, led by American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner through intermediaries.



The official stated that his country "does not see an imminent end to the war and plans to continue operations while avoiding targeting energy facilities," according to what Bloomberg reported.



Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel would not accept a bad deal regarding the Iranian file. He emphasized that Tel Aviv is determined to "keep Tehran down," referring to crushing its military and nuclear capabilities.