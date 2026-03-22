حقق فريق مانشستر سيتي بطولة كأس رابطة الأندية الإنجليزية المحترفة لكرة القدم للمرة التاسعة في تاريخه بعد فوزه على نظيره أرسنال بهدفين دون مقابل، في المباراة النهائية التي احتضنها مساء اليوم ملعب «ويمبلي» بالعاصمة البريطانية لندن.
وسجل هدفي اللقاء اللاعب الإنجليزي أورايلي في الدقيقتين (60) و(64)، ليحسم اللقاء لصالح فريقه ويحصد أولى بطولات الكرة الإنجليزية في الموسم الحالي.
Manchester City has won the English Football League Cup for the ninth time in its history after defeating Arsenal 2-0 in the final match held this evening at Wembley Stadium in London, the capital of the United Kingdom.
The goals of the match were scored by English player O'Reilly in the 60th and 64th minutes, securing the victory for his team and earning the first trophy of the English football season.