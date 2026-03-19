The International Football Federation (FIFA) recommended its Asian counterpart not to organize tournaments during odd years and to hold them in even years, so as not to conflict with the international match schedule under the FIFA system.



For its part, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced to the countries that had submitted hosting requests the cancellation of the bidding process for the 2031 and 2035 Asian Cup tournaments, which means that Asian tournaments will undergo a comprehensive filtering in the coming years in line with the international system.