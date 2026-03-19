أوصى الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا)، نظيره الآسيوي بعدم تنظيم بطولات خلال السنوات الفردية وإقامتها في السنوات الزوجية، كي لا تتعارض مع أجندة المباريات الدولية التي تحت منظومة الـ«فيفا».


بدوره، أعلن الاتحاد الآسيوي (AFC) للدول المتقدمة بطلبات الاستضافة إلغاء عملية تقديم ملفات الترشح لبطولتي كأس آسيا لعامي 2031 و2035، مما يعني أن البطولات الآسيوية ستشهد غربلة شاملة في السنوات القادمة تماشياً مع النظام الدولي.