The coach of the Al-Ettifaq team, Saad Al-Shahrani, praised the level his team presented against Al-Ittihad, confirming that the match witnessed strong competition, despite the mistakes that occurred during the first half. He pointed out that his team succeeded in addressing some negatives and improving performance throughout the match.



Al-Shahrani explained during the press conference following the match held yesterday (Thursday) that Al-Ettifaq entered the game with the tactical formation and technical ideas that had been worked on. However, some mistakes and lack of focus gave Al-Ittihad an advantage that they exploited to score the third goal, especially with the spaces that appeared in the back lines. He indicated that his team managed to capitalize on some positive aspects and scored a goal during the match.



He stated that Al-Ettifaq will continue to work hard until the end of the season, expressing his hope to present a better level in the next match, confirming that the team has had a good season and competed for advanced positions, including fifth place.



For his part, Al-Ittihad coach Sergio Conceição confirmed that his team expected a tough match against Al-Ettifaq, given their high technical capabilities and their competition for advanced positions since the beginning of the season.



Conceição pointed out that the most important goal for his team was to achieve the three points, which the players succeeded in, expressing his satisfaction with the match result and looking forward to a better performance in the next encounter.