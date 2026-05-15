أشاد مدرب فريق الاتفاق، سعد الشهري، بالمستوى الذي قدّمه فريقه أمام الاتحاد، مؤكدًا أن المباراة شهدت تنافسًا قويًا، رغم الأخطاء التي حدثت خلال الشوط الأول، مشيرًا إلى أن فريقه نجح في تدارك بعض السلبيات وتحسين الأداء خلال مجريات اللقاء.


وأوضح الشهري خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب المباراة التي أُقيمت أمس (الخميس)، أن الاتفاق دخل المباراة بالرسم التكتيكي والأفكار الفنية التي جرى العمل عليها، إلا أن بعض الأخطاء وعدم التركيز منحا الاتحاد أفضلية استغلها في تسجيل الهدف الثالث، خاصة مع المساحات التي ظهرت في الخطوط الخلفية، مبينًا أن فريقه تمكن من استثمار بعض الجوانب الإيجابية وتسجيل هدف خلال اللقاء.


وأفاد أن الاتفاق سيواصل العمل والاجتهاد حتى نهاية الموسم، معربًا عن تطلعه لتقديم مستوى أفضل في المباراة القادمة، مؤكدًا أن الفريق قدّم موسمًا جيدًا ونافس على مراكز متقدمة، بينها المركز الخامس.


من جانبه، أكد مدرب فريق الاتحاد، سيرجيو كونسيساو، أن فريقه كان يتوقع مواجهة صعبة أمام الاتفاق، نظرًا لما يمتلكه من إمكانات فنية عالية ومنافسته على المراكز المتقدمة منذ بداية الموسم.


وأشار كونسيساو إلى أن الهدف الأهم بالنسبة لفريقه كان تحقيق النقاط الثلاث، وهو ما نجح فيه اللاعبون، مبديًا رضاه عن نتيجة المباراة، مع تطلعه إلى ظهور أفضل في المواجهة القادمة.