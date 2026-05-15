Al-Qadisiyah continues to deliver its exceptional season after achieving its highest point total in the history of its participation in the Professional League in a single season, reaching 74 points in the 2025/26 season, surpassing its previous record of 68 points in the 2024/25 season.



The impressive numbers for Al-Qadisiyah do not stop there, as the team also succeeded in achieving the largest number of victories in a single season in the Professional League, with 22 wins this season, exceeding its previous record of 21 victories last season.



At home, Al-Qadisiyah continues to assert its strength, having reached 27 consecutive matches without a loss in the Roshan League, marking the longest unbeaten streak at home in the club's history.



This significant rise reflects the technical level and stability that the team has experienced over the past two seasons, as it has transformed into one of the top competitors in the league, thanks to its strong results against major teams, in addition to its consistent character both at home and away.



Al-Qadisiyah is establishing itself as one of the most prominent success stories in Saudi football, given the historical numbers the team achieves season after season.