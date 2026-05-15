يواصل القادسية تقديم موسمه الاستثنائي بعدما حقق أعلى رصيد نقطي له في تاريخ مشاركاته بدوري المحترفين خلال موسم واحد، بوصوله إلى 74 نقطة في موسم 2025/26، متجاوزًا رقمه السابق البالغ 68 نقطة في موسم 2024/25.


ولم تتوقف أرقام القادسية المميزة عند هذا الحد، إذ نجح الفريق كذلك في تحقيق أكبر عدد انتصارات له خلال موسم واحد في دوري المحترفين، بعدما وصل إلى 22 فوزًا هذا الموسم، متفوقًا على رقمه السابق بـ21 انتصارًا في الموسم الماضي.


وعلى ملعبه، يواصل القادسية فرض قوته بعدما وصل إلى 27 مباراة متتالية دون خسارة في دوري روشن، في أطول سلسلة بلا هزيمة على أرضه في تاريخ النادي.


ويعكس هذا التصاعد الكبير المستوى الفني والاستقرار الذي يعيشه الفريق خلال الموسمين الأخيرين، بعدما تحول إلى أحد أبرز المنافسين في الدوري، بفضل نتائجه القوية أمام كبار الفرق، إضافة إلى شخصيته الثابتة داخل ملعبه وخارجه.


وبات القادسية يرسّخ نفسه كأحد أبرز مشاريع النجاح في الكرة السعودية، في ظل الأرقام التاريخية التي يحققها الفريق موسمًا بعد آخر.