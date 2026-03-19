أعلن المدير الفني للمنتخب الوطني الأول إيرفي رينارد قائمة الأخضر المشاركة في المعسكر الإعدادي الذي سيُقام خلال فترة أيام FIFA الدولية لشهر مارس، وذلك ضمن المرحلة الثالثة من برنامج إعداد الأخضر لكأس العالم FIFA 2026.
وضمّت القائمة (25) لاعبًا، أسماؤهم على النحو التالي: نواف العقيدي، محمد اليامي، أحمد الكسار، زكريا هوساوي، متعب المفرج، حسن كادش، حسان التمبكتي، عبدالإله العمري، ريان حامد، سعود عبدالحميد، علي مجرشي، أيمن يحيى، سلمان الفرج، عبدالله الخيبري، محمد كنو، مراد الهوساوي، مصعب الجوير، سالم الدوسري، تركي العمار، زياد الجهني، خالد الغنام، سلطان مندش، عبدالله الحمدان، صالح الشهري، فراس البريكان.
وسيُقام المعسكر في محافظة جدة وجمهورية صربيا خلال الفترة من 22 إلى 31 مارس الجاري، حيث سيستضيف «الأخضر» منتخب مصر وديًا يوم 27 مارس على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، فيما سيحلّ ضيفًا على منتخب صربيا يوم 31 من الشهر ذاته.
وفي إطار البرنامج الفني ذاته، تقرر إقامة معسكر موازٍ للمنتخب الوطني (B) في محافظة جدة خلال الفترة من 22 إلى 31 مارس، تحت إشراف المدير الفني للمنتخب الوطني الأول إيرڤي رينارد، وبقيادة الإيطالي لويجي دي بياجو مدرب المنتخب الوطني تحت 23 عام.
وضمّت القائمة (25) لاعبًا، أسماؤهم على النحو التالي: عبدالرحمن الصانبي، محمد العبسي، راكان النجار، متعب الحربي، أحمد شراحيلي، خليفة الدوسري، علي لاجامي، محمد سليمان، محمد محزري، نواف بوشل، محمد أبو الشامات، إسلام هوساوي، ماجد كنبة، عيد المولد، نايف مسعود، علي الأسمري، محمد المجحد، صبري دهل، مروان الصحفي، همام الهمامي، راكان الغامدي، علاء حجي، عبدالعزيز العليوة، ثامر الخيبري، فهد الزبيدي.
وتعدّ إقامة معسكر للمنتخب (B) امتدادًا لمراحل إعداد المنتخب الوطني للمونديال، بهدف الوقوف على مستويات جميع اللاعبين عن قرب وتعزيز الجاهزية الفنية والبدنية، ورفع مستوى الانسجام بين اللاعبين ومنحهم الفرصة للدخول ضمن خيارات الجهاز الفني قبل الاستحقاقات المقبلة.
يُذكر أن المنتخب الوطني الأول يأتي ضمن المجموعة الثامنة من بطولة كأس العالم FIFA 202، إلى جانب منتخبات إسبانيا، والأوروغواي، والرأس الأخضر.
The head coach of the national first team, Hervé Renard, announced the list of players for the Green team participating in the training camp that will take place during the FIFA international days in March, as part of the third phase of the Green's preparation program for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The list includes (25) players, whose names are as follows: Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Mohammed Al-Yami, Ahmed Al-Qassar, Zakaria Hawsawi, Muteb Al-Mufrej, Hassan Kadsh, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Abdulilah Al-Amri, Rayan Hamid, Saud Abdulhamid, Ali Majrashi, Ayman Yahya, Salman Al-Faraj, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Mohammed Kanno, Murad Al-Hawsawi, Musab Al-Juwair, Salem Al-Dosari, Turki Al-Amar, Ziad Al-Juhani, Khalid Al-Ghanam, Sultan Mandash, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Saleh Al-Shehri, Firas Al-Buraikan.
The camp will be held in Jeddah and the Republic of Serbia from March 22 to 31, during which the "Green" will host the Egyptian national team in a friendly match on March 27 at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, while they will visit the Serbian national team on the 31st of the same month.
As part of the same technical program, it has been decided to hold a parallel camp for the national team (B) in Jeddah from March 22 to 31, under the supervision of the head coach of the national first team, Hervé Renard, and led by the Italian Luigi Di Biagio, coach of the national under-23 team.
The list includes (25) players, whose names are as follows: Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi, Mohammed Al-Absi, Rakan Al-Najjar, Muteb Al-Harbi, Ahmed Sharhili, Khalifa Al-Dosari, Ali Lajami, Mohammed Suleiman, Mohammed Mahzari, Nawaf Bushal, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Islam Hawsawi, Majid Kanbah, Eid Al-Mawlid, Naif Masoud, Ali Al-Asmari, Mohammed Al-Majhid, Sabri Dahl, Marwan Al-Sahafi, Hamam Al-Hamami, Rakan Al-Ghamdi, Alaa Haji, Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa, Thamer Al-Khaibari, Fahd Al-Zubaidi.
The establishment of a camp for the (B) team is an extension of the stages of preparation for the national team for the World Cup, aimed at closely assessing the levels of all players, enhancing their technical and physical readiness, increasing the level of harmony among the players, and giving them the opportunity to be included in the options of the technical staff before the upcoming competitions.
It is worth mentioning that the national first team is in Group H of the FIFA World Cup 202, alongside the teams of Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde.