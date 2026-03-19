The head coach of the national first team, Hervé Renard, announced the list of players for the Green team participating in the training camp that will take place during the FIFA international days in March, as part of the third phase of the Green's preparation program for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The list includes (25) players, whose names are as follows: Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Mohammed Al-Yami, Ahmed Al-Qassar, Zakaria Hawsawi, Muteb Al-Mufrej, Hassan Kadsh, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Abdulilah Al-Amri, Rayan Hamid, Saud Abdulhamid, Ali Majrashi, Ayman Yahya, Salman Al-Faraj, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Mohammed Kanno, Murad Al-Hawsawi, Musab Al-Juwair, Salem Al-Dosari, Turki Al-Amar, Ziad Al-Juhani, Khalid Al-Ghanam, Sultan Mandash, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Saleh Al-Shehri, Firas Al-Buraikan.

The camp will be held in Jeddah and the Republic of Serbia from March 22 to 31, during which the "Green" will host the Egyptian national team in a friendly match on March 27 at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, while they will visit the Serbian national team on the 31st of the same month.

As part of the same technical program, it has been decided to hold a parallel camp for the national team (B) in Jeddah from March 22 to 31, under the supervision of the head coach of the national first team, Hervé Renard, and led by the Italian Luigi Di Biagio, coach of the national under-23 team.

The list includes (25) players, whose names are as follows: Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi, Mohammed Al-Absi, Rakan Al-Najjar, Muteb Al-Harbi, Ahmed Sharhili, Khalifa Al-Dosari, Ali Lajami, Mohammed Suleiman, Mohammed Mahzari, Nawaf Bushal, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Islam Hawsawi, Majid Kanbah, Eid Al-Mawlid, Naif Masoud, Ali Al-Asmari, Mohammed Al-Majhid, Sabri Dahl, Marwan Al-Sahafi, Hamam Al-Hamami, Rakan Al-Ghamdi, Alaa Haji, Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa, Thamer Al-Khaibari, Fahd Al-Zubaidi.

The establishment of a camp for the (B) team is an extension of the stages of preparation for the national team for the World Cup, aimed at closely assessing the levels of all players, enhancing their technical and physical readiness, increasing the level of harmony among the players, and giving them the opportunity to be included in the options of the technical staff before the upcoming competitions.

It is worth mentioning that the national first team is in Group H of the FIFA World Cup 202, alongside the teams of Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde.