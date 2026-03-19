بلغ بايرن ميونيخ الألماني ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم، بعدما جدّد فوزه على أتالانتا الإيطالي 4-1 في إياب ثمن النهائي (مجموع اللقاءين 10: 2)، ضارباً بذلك موعداً مع ريال مدريد صاحب الألقاب الـ15 القياسية في قمة دور الثمانية للمسابقة.


جاءت أهداف بايرن ميونيخ الأربعة عن طريق كل من: هاري كاين (هدفين 25 من ركلة جزاء و54) ولينارت كارل (56) والكولومبي لويس دياز (70)، فيما سجّل لازار ساماردجيتش (85) هدف أتالانتا.


شهد اللقاء سيطرة فريق بايرن ميونيخ، ونتج عن ذلك حصوله على ركلة جزاء احتسبها الحكم الفرنسي بونوا سيباستيان بعد العودة إلى تقنية الفيديو، سدّدها هاري كاين وتصدّى لها سبورتييلّو، لكن الحكم أمر بإعادتها بعد تقدم الحارس الإيطالي قبل تنفيذها، غير أن الدولي الإنكليزي لم يخطئ هذه المرّة (د: 25)، وأضاف كاين الهدف الثاني بطريقة رائعة، بعدما راوغ لاعبين اثنين من أتالانتا، قبل إطلاق تسديدة صاروخية بيمناه من داخل المنطقة استقرت في الزاوية العليا اليسرى (د: 54)، ويُعد هذا الهدف هو الـ50 لكاين في مسيرته بدوري الأبطال، والـ10 له في 9 مباريات ضمن نسخة هذا الموسم، والـ47 في 39 مباراة خاضها بقميص بايرن ضمن جميع المسابقات.


وأحرز كارل الثالث بتسديدة بيسراه من الجهة اليمنى داخل المنطقة، استقرت أرضية في الزاوية اليسرى (د: 56)، وأضاف لويس دياز الهدف الرابع بعدما انفرد ولعب الكرة من فوق سبورتييلّو (د: 70)، وقبل نهاية اللقاء قلّص البديل ساماردجيتش الفارق مانحاً هدف الشرف لفريقه أتالانتا (د: 80)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز بايرن ميونيخ بنتيجة 4/1 (مجموع اللقاءين 10/2).


وبهذه النتيجة يتأهل بايرن ميونيخ لدور الثمانية ويضرب موعداً مع ريال مدريد، فيما غادر فريق أتالانتا منافسات البطولة.