The German Bayern Munich reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after renewing their victory over the Italian Atalanta 4-1 in the second leg of the Round of 16 (aggregate score 10:2), thus setting up a date with Real Madrid, the holder of a record 15 titles, in the quarter-finals of the competition.



Bayern Munich's four goals came from: Harry Kane (two goals, one from a penalty in the 25th minute and another in the 54th), Leonhard Karl (56), and Colombian Luis Díaz (70), while Lazar Samardžić (85) scored Atalanta's goal.



The match witnessed Bayern Munich's dominance, resulting in a penalty awarded by French referee Benoit Bastien after reviewing the video technology. Harry Kane took the penalty, which was saved by Sportiello, but the referee ordered it to be retaken after the Italian goalkeeper moved off his line before it was taken. However, the English international did not miss this time (25'), and Kane added the second goal in a brilliant manner after dribbling past two Atalanta players before unleashing a powerful right-footed shot from inside the area that settled into the top left corner (54'). This goal marked Kane's 50th in his Champions League career, his 10th in 9 matches in this season's edition, and his 47th in 39 matches played in all competitions for Bayern.



Karl scored the third with a left-footed shot from the right side inside the area, which found the bottom left corner (56'), and Luis Díaz added the fourth goal after breaking through and playing the ball over Sportiello (70'). Before the end of the match, substitute Samardžić reduced the deficit, giving his team Atalanta a consolation goal (80'), ending the match with Bayern Munich winning 4-1 (aggregate score 10-2).



With this result, Bayern Munich qualifies for the quarter-finals and sets a date with Real Madrid, while Atalanta exits the competition.