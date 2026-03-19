بلغ بايرن ميونيخ الألماني ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم، بعدما جدّد فوزه على أتالانتا الإيطالي 4-1 في إياب ثمن النهائي (مجموع اللقاءين 10: 2)، ضارباً بذلك موعداً مع ريال مدريد صاحب الألقاب الـ15 القياسية في قمة دور الثمانية للمسابقة.
جاءت أهداف بايرن ميونيخ الأربعة عن طريق كل من: هاري كاين (هدفين 25 من ركلة جزاء و54) ولينارت كارل (56) والكولومبي لويس دياز (70)، فيما سجّل لازار ساماردجيتش (85) هدف أتالانتا.
شهد اللقاء سيطرة فريق بايرن ميونيخ، ونتج عن ذلك حصوله على ركلة جزاء احتسبها الحكم الفرنسي بونوا سيباستيان بعد العودة إلى تقنية الفيديو، سدّدها هاري كاين وتصدّى لها سبورتييلّو، لكن الحكم أمر بإعادتها بعد تقدم الحارس الإيطالي قبل تنفيذها، غير أن الدولي الإنكليزي لم يخطئ هذه المرّة (د: 25)، وأضاف كاين الهدف الثاني بطريقة رائعة، بعدما راوغ لاعبين اثنين من أتالانتا، قبل إطلاق تسديدة صاروخية بيمناه من داخل المنطقة استقرت في الزاوية العليا اليسرى (د: 54)، ويُعد هذا الهدف هو الـ50 لكاين في مسيرته بدوري الأبطال، والـ10 له في 9 مباريات ضمن نسخة هذا الموسم، والـ47 في 39 مباراة خاضها بقميص بايرن ضمن جميع المسابقات.
وأحرز كارل الثالث بتسديدة بيسراه من الجهة اليمنى داخل المنطقة، استقرت أرضية في الزاوية اليسرى (د: 56)، وأضاف لويس دياز الهدف الرابع بعدما انفرد ولعب الكرة من فوق سبورتييلّو (د: 70)، وقبل نهاية اللقاء قلّص البديل ساماردجيتش الفارق مانحاً هدف الشرف لفريقه أتالانتا (د: 80)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز بايرن ميونيخ بنتيجة 4/1 (مجموع اللقاءين 10/2).
وبهذه النتيجة يتأهل بايرن ميونيخ لدور الثمانية ويضرب موعداً مع ريال مدريد، فيما غادر فريق أتالانتا منافسات البطولة.
The German Bayern Munich reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after renewing their victory over the Italian Atalanta 4-1 in the second leg of the Round of 16 (aggregate score 10:2), thus setting up a date with Real Madrid, the holder of a record 15 titles, in the quarter-finals of the competition.
Bayern Munich's four goals came from: Harry Kane (two goals, one from a penalty in the 25th minute and another in the 54th), Leonhard Karl (56), and Colombian Luis Díaz (70), while Lazar Samardžić (85) scored Atalanta's goal.
The match witnessed Bayern Munich's dominance, resulting in a penalty awarded by French referee Benoit Bastien after reviewing the video technology. Harry Kane took the penalty, which was saved by Sportiello, but the referee ordered it to be retaken after the Italian goalkeeper moved off his line before it was taken. However, the English international did not miss this time (25'), and Kane added the second goal in a brilliant manner after dribbling past two Atalanta players before unleashing a powerful right-footed shot from inside the area that settled into the top left corner (54'). This goal marked Kane's 50th in his Champions League career, his 10th in 9 matches in this season's edition, and his 47th in 39 matches played in all competitions for Bayern.
Karl scored the third with a left-footed shot from the right side inside the area, which found the bottom left corner (56'), and Luis Díaz added the fourth goal after breaking through and playing the ball over Sportiello (70'). Before the end of the match, substitute Samardžić reduced the deficit, giving his team Atalanta a consolation goal (80'), ending the match with Bayern Munich winning 4-1 (aggregate score 10-2).
With this result, Bayern Munich qualifies for the quarter-finals and sets a date with Real Madrid, while Atalanta exits the competition.