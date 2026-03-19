حمَّل مدرب الاتحاد سيرجيو كونسيساو نفسة مسؤولية خروج فريقه خاسراً من الخلود في نصف نهائي كأس الملك وتجريده من اللقب. وقال خلال المؤتمر الصحفي بعد المباراة: «من الصعب جداً أن تخسر بركلات الترجيح بعد أن تكون متقدماً بالنتيجة خلال الوقت الأصلي»، وأضاف: «قلت للاعبين بوضوح إنني أنا من يتحمل مسؤولية هذه النتيجة»، مبدياً استياءه من الأداء البدني للفريق، مشيراً إلى أن الاتحاد خسر الكثير من الصراعات البدنية أمام لاعبي الخلود، وهو ما أثر على مجريات اللقاء ومنح الخصم فرصة العودة.
ورغم الانتقادات المحتملة لقراراته الفنية، دافع كونسيساو عن تبديله للمهاجم المغربي يوسف النصيري، مؤكداً أن القرار جاء في توقيت مناسب ومدروس بعناية، مشيداً بالمهاجم صالح الشهري، الذي دخل كبديل ونجح في خلق 4 فرص تهديفية خلال فترة مشاركته.
وأضاف كونسيساو: «ما يهمني هو الشكل العام للفريق داخل الملعب، ولا ألتفت لما يُقال أو يُكتب على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي».
يُذكر أن الخلود تأهل إلى نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين بعد الفوز على الاتحاد بركلات الترجيح 5-4، ليواجه فريق الهلال، الذي تأهل بدوره بعد تغلبه على الأهلي بركلات الترجيح 4-2 في نصف النهائي الآخر.
Union coach Sergio Conceição took responsibility for his team's loss to Al-Khulood in the King’s Cup semi-finals, stripping them of the title. He said during the press conference after the match: “It is very difficult to lose on penalties after being ahead during regular time,” and added: “I clearly told the players that I am the one who bears the responsibility for this result,” expressing his dissatisfaction with the team's physical performance, noting that Union lost many physical battles against Al-Khulood players, which affected the course of the match and gave the opponent a chance to come back.
Despite potential criticism of his tactical decisions, Conceição defended his substitution of Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, confirming that the decision came at an appropriate and carefully considered time, praising substitute striker Saleh Al-Shehri, who entered the game and succeeded in creating 4 goal-scoring opportunities during his time on the field.
Conceição added: “What matters to me is the overall shape of the team on the pitch, and I do not pay attention to what is said or written on social media platforms.”
It is worth mentioning that Al-Khulood qualified for the King’s Cup final after defeating Union on penalties 5-4, to face Al-Hilal, who also qualified after beating Al-Ahli on penalties 4-2 in the other semi-final.