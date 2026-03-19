Union coach Sergio Conceição took responsibility for his team's loss to Al-Khulood in the King’s Cup semi-finals, stripping them of the title. He said during the press conference after the match: “It is very difficult to lose on penalties after being ahead during regular time,” and added: “I clearly told the players that I am the one who bears the responsibility for this result,” expressing his dissatisfaction with the team's physical performance, noting that Union lost many physical battles against Al-Khulood players, which affected the course of the match and gave the opponent a chance to come back.



Despite potential criticism of his tactical decisions, Conceição defended his substitution of Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, confirming that the decision came at an appropriate and carefully considered time, praising substitute striker Saleh Al-Shehri, who entered the game and succeeded in creating 4 goal-scoring opportunities during his time on the field.



Conceição added: “What matters to me is the overall shape of the team on the pitch, and I do not pay attention to what is said or written on social media platforms.”



It is worth mentioning that Al-Khulood qualified for the King’s Cup final after defeating Union on penalties 5-4, to face Al-Hilal, who also qualified after beating Al-Ahli on penalties 4-2 in the other semi-final.