حمَّل مدرب الاتحاد سيرجيو كونسيساو نفسة مسؤولية خروج فريقه خاسراً من الخلود في نصف نهائي كأس الملك وتجريده من اللقب. وقال خلال المؤتمر الصحفي بعد المباراة: «من الصعب جداً أن تخسر بركلات الترجيح بعد أن تكون متقدماً بالنتيجة خلال الوقت الأصلي»، وأضاف: «قلت للاعبين بوضوح إنني أنا من يتحمل مسؤولية هذه النتيجة»، مبدياً استياءه من الأداء البدني للفريق، مشيراً إلى أن الاتحاد خسر الكثير من الصراعات البدنية أمام لاعبي الخلود، وهو ما أثر على مجريات اللقاء ومنح الخصم فرصة العودة.


ورغم الانتقادات المحتملة لقراراته الفنية، دافع كونسيساو عن تبديله للمهاجم المغربي يوسف النصيري، مؤكداً أن القرار جاء في توقيت مناسب ومدروس بعناية، مشيداً بالمهاجم صالح الشهري، الذي دخل كبديل ونجح في خلق 4 فرص تهديفية خلال فترة مشاركته.


وأضاف كونسيساو: «ما يهمني هو الشكل العام للفريق داخل الملعب، ولا ألتفت لما يُقال أو يُكتب على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي».


يُذكر أن الخلود تأهل إلى نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين بعد الفوز على الاتحاد بركلات الترجيح 5-4، ليواجه فريق الهلال، الذي تأهل بدوره بعد تغلبه على الأهلي بركلات الترجيح 4-2 في نصف النهائي الآخر.