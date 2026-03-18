يعتبر لاعب الهلال سالم الدوسري من أبرز اللاعبين الذين يقدمون أداءً مميزاً أمام فريق الأهلي على مر السنين، خصوصا في المباريات الكبيرة، حيث تتجه أنظار الجماهير الهلالية إلى مواجهة الهلال أمام الأهلي في نصف نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين. هذا ويبرز اسم التورنيدو، إذ يعد من أهم اللاعبين المرشحين لصناعة الفارق في هذه المواجهة المهمة. ويعتبر سجل الدوسري مميزاً في المواجهات السابقة ضد الأهلي، حيث لعب أمام الراقي 32 مباراة رسمية، فاز في 15 مواجهة، وتعادل في 11، وخسر في 6 مواجهات، وقد أسهم في 14 هدفًا، سجل منها 8 أهداف وصنع 6، وبهذا يكون أكثر اللاعبين تأثيرًا بين أفراد الفريقين في المواجهات المباشرة. وجاءت مشاركة قائد الهلال أمام الأهلي في جميع البطولات، المحلية، والآسيوية.