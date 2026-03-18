Al Hilal player Salem Al-Dosari is considered one of the most prominent players who delivers exceptional performances against Al Ahli over the years, especially in big matches, as the eyes of Al Hilal fans turn to the upcoming clash between Al Hilal and Al Ahli in the semi-finals of the King’s Cup. The name "Tornado" stands out, as he is one of the key players expected to make a difference in this important encounter. Al-Dosari's record is impressive in previous matches against Al Ahli, having played 32 official matches against the team, winning 15, drawing 11, and losing 6. He has contributed to 14 goals, scoring 8 and assisting 6, making him the most influential player among both teams in direct confrontations. The captain of Al Hilal has participated against Al Ahli in all competitions, both domestic and Asian.