تُعد مواجهة الليلة (الأربعاء) بين الهلال ومضيفه الأهلي عند تمام الساعة الـ11:00 ليلاً على استاد الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة في نصف نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين مهمة جداً للنجم الفرنسي كريم بنزيما القادم لفريق الهلال في فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الماضية، إذ يدخل بنزيما هذا اللقاء لكتابة إنجاز جديد على المستوى الشخصي. وكان بنزيما منذ قدومه للملاعب السعودية قد حقق العديد من الإنجازات بشعار فريقه الاتحاد المنافس التقليدي لفريقه الحالي الهلال، وجاره فريق الأهلي منافس الهلال في لقاء الليلة.


ويسعى اللاعب الفرنسي، البالغ من العمر 38 عاماً، لتحقيق الفوز والتأهل لنهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين ليكون التأهل الثاني على التوالي له لهذه البطولة الأغلى في المملكة العربية السعودية بعد أن قاد فريقه السابق الاتحاد للتتويج باللقب في النسخة الماضية بتسجيله هدفين من الأهداف الثلاثة في مرمى القادسية في النهائي الذي انتهى بفوز الاتحاد بنتيجة 3/1. وبعد اللقاء رفع بنزيما كأس البطولة وحصد لقب أفضل لاعب في المباراة النهائية، كما حقق مع الاتحاد لقب بطل دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.