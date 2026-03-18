The match tonight (Wednesday) between Al-Hilal and its host Al-Ahli at exactly 11:00 PM at the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah is very important for the French star Karim Benzema, who recently joined Al-Hilal during the last winter transfer window. Benzema enters this match aiming to achieve a new personal milestone. Since his arrival in Saudi football, Benzema has achieved many accomplishments wearing the jersey of his former team Al-Ittihad, the traditional rival of his current team Al-Hilal, and their neighbor Al-Ahli, who is Al-Hilal's opponent in tonight's match.



The 38-year-old French player is striving for victory and qualification for the final of the King’s Cup, which would mark his second consecutive qualification for this prestigious tournament in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after leading his former team Al-Ittihad to win the title in the last edition by scoring two of the three goals against Al-Qadisiyah in the final, which ended with Al-Ittihad winning 3-1. After the match, Benzema lifted the championship trophy and was awarded the title of Best Player in the final, and he also achieved the title of Saudi Pro League champion with Al-Ittihad.