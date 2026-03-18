تُعد مواجهة الليلة (الأربعاء) بين الهلال ومضيفه الأهلي عند تمام الساعة الـ11:00 ليلاً على استاد الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة في نصف نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين مهمة جداً للنجم الفرنسي كريم بنزيما القادم لفريق الهلال في فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الماضية، إذ يدخل بنزيما هذا اللقاء لكتابة إنجاز جديد على المستوى الشخصي. وكان بنزيما منذ قدومه للملاعب السعودية قد حقق العديد من الإنجازات بشعار فريقه الاتحاد المنافس التقليدي لفريقه الحالي الهلال، وجاره فريق الأهلي منافس الهلال في لقاء الليلة.
ويسعى اللاعب الفرنسي، البالغ من العمر 38 عاماً، لتحقيق الفوز والتأهل لنهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين ليكون التأهل الثاني على التوالي له لهذه البطولة الأغلى في المملكة العربية السعودية بعد أن قاد فريقه السابق الاتحاد للتتويج باللقب في النسخة الماضية بتسجيله هدفين من الأهداف الثلاثة في مرمى القادسية في النهائي الذي انتهى بفوز الاتحاد بنتيجة 3/1. وبعد اللقاء رفع بنزيما كأس البطولة وحصد لقب أفضل لاعب في المباراة النهائية، كما حقق مع الاتحاد لقب بطل دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
The match tonight (Wednesday) between Al-Hilal and its host Al-Ahli at exactly 11:00 PM at the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah is very important for the French star Karim Benzema, who recently joined Al-Hilal during the last winter transfer window. Benzema enters this match aiming to achieve a new personal milestone. Since his arrival in Saudi football, Benzema has achieved many accomplishments wearing the jersey of his former team Al-Ittihad, the traditional rival of his current team Al-Hilal, and their neighbor Al-Ahli, who is Al-Hilal's opponent in tonight's match.
The 38-year-old French player is striving for victory and qualification for the final of the King’s Cup, which would mark his second consecutive qualification for this prestigious tournament in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after leading his former team Al-Ittihad to win the title in the last edition by scoring two of the three goals against Al-Qadisiyah in the final, which ended with Al-Ittihad winning 3-1. After the match, Benzema lifted the championship trophy and was awarded the title of Best Player in the final, and he also achieved the title of Saudi Pro League champion with Al-Ittihad.