في حدث تاريخي غير مسبوق، أعلنت الحكومة الفنزويلية أن غدا الخميس 19 مارس عطلة رسمية وطنية كاملة، للاحتفال بالانتصار التاريخي لمنتخب فنزويلا الوطني في بطولة العالم للبيسبول 2026، بعد فوزه الدراماتيكي على منتخب الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بنتيجة 3-2 في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت مساء الثلاثاء في ملعب loanDepot Park بميامي.

وشهدت المباراة النهائية أداءً بطولياً من المنتخب الفنزويلي، حيث تقدمت فنزويلا بهدفين مبكرين، لكن الولايات المتحدة تعادلت في الشوط الثامن بفضل هوم ران ثنائي من النجم بريس هاربر.
فوز أسطوري على الولايات المتحدة يتحول إلى عيد وطني في فنزويلا

وفي الشوط التاسع من المباراة سجل اللاعب الفنزويلي يوجينيو سواريز ضربة مزدوجة حاسمة أحرزت الركضة الفاصلة، ثم أغلق دانيال بالنسيا المباراة بضربة إضراب حاسمة على رومان أنطوني ليتوج فنزويلا باللقب العالمي لأول مرة في تاريخها.

ويعد هذا الانتصار أكبر إنجاز في تاريخ الرياضة الفنزويلية، خصوصا أنه جاء على حساب «الدولة الأم» للبيسبول، وبفوز على منتخب أمريكي ضم نجوماً كباراً مثل آرون جادج وكايل شوابير وغيرهم.

وشاركت فنزويلا في جميع نسخ البطولة منذ انطلاقها عام 2006، لكن أفضل إنجاز سابق لها كان الوصول إلى نصف النهائي عام 2009، لتصبح هذه أول بطولة عالمية تفوز بها فنزويلا، لتنضم إلى قائمة الأبطال السابقين: اليابان (3 مرات)، الولايات المتحدة (2017)، وجمهورية الدومينيكان (2013).

وتحولت شوارع كاراكاس وماراكايبو وفالنسيا إلى مهرجانات صاخبة منذ لحظة انتهاء المباراة، مع إطلاق الألعاب النارية والأغاني الوطنية، وأكدت الحكومة أن العطلة ستشمل إغلاق المؤسسات الحكومية والمدارس، ودعت إلى احتفالات رسمية وشعبية في الساحات العامة.
فوز أسطوري على الولايات المتحدة يتحول إلى عيد وطني في فنزويلا