فوز أسطوري على الولايات المتحدة يتحول إلى عيد وطني في فنزويلا

في حدث تاريخي غير مسبوق، أعلنت الحكومة الفنزويلية أن غدا الخميس 19 مارس عطلة رسمية وطنية كاملة، للاحتفال بالانتصار التاريخي لمنتخب فنزويلا الوطني في بطولة العالم للبيسبول 2026، بعد فوزه الدراماتيكي على منتخب الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بنتيجة 3-2 في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت مساء الثلاثاء في ملعب loanDepot Park بميامي.
وشهدت المباراة النهائية أداءً بطولياً من المنتخب الفنزويلي، حيث تقدمت فنزويلا بهدفين مبكرين، لكن الولايات المتحدة تعادلت في الشوط الثامن بفضل هوم ران ثنائي من النجم بريس هاربر.
وفي الشوط التاسع من المباراة سجل اللاعب الفنزويلي يوجينيو سواريز ضربة مزدوجة حاسمة أحرزت الركضة الفاصلة، ثم أغلق دانيال بالنسيا المباراة بضربة إضراب حاسمة على رومان أنطوني ليتوج فنزويلا باللقب العالمي لأول مرة في تاريخها.
ويعد هذا الانتصار أكبر إنجاز في تاريخ الرياضة الفنزويلية، خصوصا أنه جاء على حساب «الدولة الأم» للبيسبول، وبفوز على منتخب أمريكي ضم نجوماً كباراً مثل آرون جادج وكايل شوابير وغيرهم.
وشاركت فنزويلا في جميع نسخ البطولة منذ انطلاقها عام 2006، لكن أفضل إنجاز سابق لها كان الوصول إلى نصف النهائي عام 2009، لتصبح هذه أول بطولة عالمية تفوز بها فنزويلا، لتنضم إلى قائمة الأبطال السابقين: اليابان (3 مرات)، الولايات المتحدة (2017)، وجمهورية الدومينيكان (2013).
وتحولت شوارع كاراكاس وماراكايبو وفالنسيا إلى مهرجانات صاخبة منذ لحظة انتهاء المباراة، مع إطلاق الألعاب النارية والأغاني الوطنية، وأكدت الحكومة أن العطلة ستشمل إغلاق المؤسسات الحكومية والمدارس، ودعت إلى احتفالات رسمية وشعبية في الساحات العامة.
In an unprecedented historical event, the Venezuelan government announced that tomorrow, Thursday, March 19, will be a complete national holiday to celebrate the historic victory of the Venezuelan national team in the 2026 World Baseball Championship, after their dramatic win over the United States team with a score of 3-2 in the final match held on Tuesday evening at loanDepot Park in Miami.
The final match witnessed a heroic performance from the Venezuelan team, as Venezuela took an early lead with two runs, but the United States equalized in the eighth inning thanks to a two-run home run by star Bryce Harper.
In the ninth inning of the game, Venezuelan player Eugenio Suárez hit a crucial double that scored the decisive run, and then Daniel Valencia closed the game with a decisive strikeout against Roman Anthony, crowning Venezuela with the world title for the first time in its history.
This victory is the greatest achievement in the history of Venezuelan sports, especially as it came at the expense of the "motherland" of baseball, defeating an American team that included major stars like Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber, and others.
Venezuela has participated in all editions of the championship since its inception in 2006, but its previous best achievement was reaching the semifinals in 2009, making this the first world championship won by Venezuela, joining the list of previous champions: Japan (3 times), the United States (2017), and the Dominican Republic (2013).
The streets of Caracas, Maracaibo, and Valencia turned into lively festivals from the moment the game ended, with fireworks and national songs being launched. The government confirmed that the holiday will include the closure of government institutions and schools, and called for official and popular celebrations in public squares.