In an unprecedented historical event, the Venezuelan government announced that tomorrow, Thursday, March 19, will be a complete national holiday to celebrate the historic victory of the Venezuelan national team in the 2026 World Baseball Championship, after their dramatic win over the United States team with a score of 3-2 in the final match held on Tuesday evening at loanDepot Park in Miami.

The final match witnessed a heroic performance from the Venezuelan team, as Venezuela took an early lead with two runs, but the United States equalized in the eighth inning thanks to a two-run home run by star Bryce Harper.



In the ninth inning of the game, Venezuelan player Eugenio Suárez hit a crucial double that scored the decisive run, and then Daniel Valencia closed the game with a decisive strikeout against Roman Anthony, crowning Venezuela with the world title for the first time in its history.

This victory is the greatest achievement in the history of Venezuelan sports, especially as it came at the expense of the "motherland" of baseball, defeating an American team that included major stars like Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber, and others.

Venezuela has participated in all editions of the championship since its inception in 2006, but its previous best achievement was reaching the semifinals in 2009, making this the first world championship won by Venezuela, joining the list of previous champions: Japan (3 times), the United States (2017), and the Dominican Republic (2013).

The streets of Caracas, Maracaibo, and Valencia turned into lively festivals from the moment the game ended, with fireworks and national songs being launched. The government confirmed that the holiday will include the closure of government institutions and schools, and called for official and popular celebrations in public squares.

