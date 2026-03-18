«بلع لسانه».. سقوط مروع للاعب مصري

Pyramids Club player Mohamed Hamdy suffered a horrific injury during his team's match against Petrojet yesterday (Tuesday) in the Egypt Cup.

Injury Details

The player's head collided with the ground after a challenge with one of the Petrojet players in the 50th minute, causing him to suffer a concussion along with loss of consciousness, tongue retraction, airway obstruction, and severe convulsions, according to Pyramids doctor Mustafa El-Monairy in an interview with "Okaz".



Quick Medical Intervention

He added that immediately the airway was opened, and the player was placed in a coma position, with cervical vertebrae stabilization, out of concern for a potential injury that could affect the spinal cord.

Reassurance on the Condition

El-Monairy clarified that as soon as Mohamed Hamdy regained consciousness and his breathing and pulse stabilized, he was transferred to the hospital for necessary medical examinations, noting that the player has since left the hospital and is now in good health.