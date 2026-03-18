تعرض لاعب نادي بيراميدز محمد حمدي لإصابة مروعة خلال مباراة فريقه ضد بتروجت أمس (الثلاثاء)، في بطولة كأس مصر.

تفاصيل الإصابة

واصطدم رأس اللاعب بأرضية الملعب بعد تدخل مشترك مع أحد لاعبي بتروجت في الدقيقة 50، ما تسبب في إصابته بارتجاج في المخ إلى جانب فقدان الوعي وارتجاع اللسان وإغلاق مجرى التنفس وحدوث تشنجات شديدة، بحسب ما كشفه طبيب بيراميدز مصطفى المنيري لـ«عكاظ».
«بلع لسانه».. سقوط مروع للاعب مصري

تدخل طبي سريع

وأضاف أنه على الفور تم فتح مجرى الهواء، ووضع اللاعب في وضعية الغيبوبة، مع تثبيت الفقرات العنقية، خوفاً من وجود إصابة قد تؤثر على النخاع الشوكي.

الاطمئنان على الحالة

وأوضح المنيري أنه بمجرد استعادة محمد حمدي وعيه وانتظام التنفس والنبض، تم نقله إلى المستشفى لإجراء الفحوصات الطبية اللازمة، مشيراً إلى أن اللاعب غادر المستشفى، وهو الآن في حالة صحية جيدة.