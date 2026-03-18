«بلع لسانه».. سقوط مروع للاعب مصري

تعرض لاعب نادي بيراميدز محمد حمدي لإصابة مروعة خلال مباراة فريقه ضد بتروجت أمس (الثلاثاء)، في بطولة كأس مصر.
تفاصيل الإصابة
واصطدم رأس اللاعب بأرضية الملعب بعد تدخل مشترك مع أحد لاعبي بتروجت في الدقيقة 50، ما تسبب في إصابته بارتجاج في المخ إلى جانب فقدان الوعي وارتجاع اللسان وإغلاق مجرى التنفس وحدوث تشنجات شديدة، بحسب ما كشفه طبيب بيراميدز مصطفى المنيري لـ«عكاظ».
تدخل طبي سريع
وأضاف أنه على الفور تم فتح مجرى الهواء، ووضع اللاعب في وضعية الغيبوبة، مع تثبيت الفقرات العنقية، خوفاً من وجود إصابة قد تؤثر على النخاع الشوكي.
الاطمئنان على الحالة
وأوضح المنيري أنه بمجرد استعادة محمد حمدي وعيه وانتظام التنفس والنبض، تم نقله إلى المستشفى لإجراء الفحوصات الطبية اللازمة، مشيراً إلى أن اللاعب غادر المستشفى، وهو الآن في حالة صحية جيدة.
Pyramids Club player Mohamed Hamdy suffered a horrific injury during his team's match against Petrojet yesterday (Tuesday) in the Egypt Cup.
Injury Details
The player's head collided with the ground after a challenge with one of the Petrojet players in the 50th minute, causing him to suffer a concussion along with loss of consciousness, tongue retraction, airway obstruction, and severe convulsions, according to Pyramids doctor Mustafa El-Monairy in an interview with "Okaz".
Quick Medical Intervention
He added that immediately the airway was opened, and the player was placed in a coma position, with cervical vertebrae stabilization, out of concern for a potential injury that could affect the spinal cord.
Reassurance on the Condition
El-Monairy clarified that as soon as Mohamed Hamdy regained consciousness and his breathing and pulse stabilized, he was transferred to the hospital for necessary medical examinations, noting that the player has since left the hospital and is now in good health.