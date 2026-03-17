تعرض منزل لاعب نادي روما نائل العيناوي لعملية سطو مروعة الليلة الماضية في العاصمة الإيطالية.

وبحسب صحيفة «لاغازيتا ديلو سبورت»، اقتحمت عصابة مكونة من 6 رجال ملثمين يرتدون ملابس سوداء ومسلحين بمسدسات المنزل بعد تحطيم نافذة غرفة المعيشة.

احتجاز الأسرة تحت التهديد

وأضافت الصحيفة أن اللاعب المغربي البالغ من العمر 24 عاماً كان أول من استيقظ، إذ أُجبر على الركوع قبل أن يقوم اللصوص باحتجازه مع والدته وشريكته وشقيقه وصديقته داخل إحدى الغرف.

مسروقات ثمينة

وأوضحت أن العصابة استولت على مجوهرات تقدر قيمتها بنحو 10 آلاف يورو إلى جانب ساعة رولكس وحقائب يد فاخرة، فيما تواصل الشرطة تحقيقاتها في الواقعة.

شهادة صادمة

وقالت والدة اللاعب: «وضعوا سكيناً على رقبتي وأخذوا كل شيء ثم غادروا وأمرونا بالتزام الصمت».