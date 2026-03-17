تعرض منزل لاعب نادي روما نائل العيناوي لعملية سطو مروعة الليلة الماضية في العاصمة الإيطالية.
وبحسب صحيفة «لاغازيتا ديلو سبورت»، اقتحمت عصابة مكونة من 6 رجال ملثمين يرتدون ملابس سوداء ومسلحين بمسدسات المنزل بعد تحطيم نافذة غرفة المعيشة.
احتجاز الأسرة تحت التهديد
وأضافت الصحيفة أن اللاعب المغربي البالغ من العمر 24 عاماً كان أول من استيقظ، إذ أُجبر على الركوع قبل أن يقوم اللصوص باحتجازه مع والدته وشريكته وشقيقه وصديقته داخل إحدى الغرف.
مسروقات ثمينة
وأوضحت أن العصابة استولت على مجوهرات تقدر قيمتها بنحو 10 آلاف يورو إلى جانب ساعة رولكس وحقائب يد فاخرة، فيما تواصل الشرطة تحقيقاتها في الواقعة.
شهادة صادمة
وقالت والدة اللاعب: «وضعوا سكيناً على رقبتي وأخذوا كل شيء ثم غادروا وأمرونا بالتزام الصمت».
The home of AS Roma player Nael Al-Ainawi was subjected to a horrific burglary last night in the Italian capital.
According to the newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport," a gang of 6 masked men dressed in black and armed with pistols broke into the house after smashing the living room window.
Family Held at Gunpoint
The newspaper added that the 24-year-old Moroccan player was the first to wake up, as he was forced to kneel before the thieves took him, his mother, his partner, his brother, and his girlfriend hostage in one of the rooms.
Valuable Stolen Goods
It was clarified that the gang seized jewelry worth about 10,000 euros, along with a Rolex watch and luxury handbags, while the police continue their investigation into the incident.
Shocking Testimony
The player's mother said: "They put a knife to my neck and took everything, then they left and ordered us to remain silent."