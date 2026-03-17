The home of AS Roma player Nael Al-Ainawi was subjected to a horrific burglary last night in the Italian capital.

According to the newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport," a gang of 6 masked men dressed in black and armed with pistols broke into the house after smashing the living room window.

Family Held at Gunpoint

The newspaper added that the 24-year-old Moroccan player was the first to wake up, as he was forced to kneel before the thieves took him, his mother, his partner, his brother, and his girlfriend hostage in one of the rooms.

Valuable Stolen Goods

It was clarified that the gang seized jewelry worth about 10,000 euros, along with a Rolex watch and luxury handbags, while the police continue their investigation into the incident.

Shocking Testimony

The player's mother said: "They put a knife to my neck and took everything, then they left and ordered us to remain silent."