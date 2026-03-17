The English team Arsenal is facing an important and decisive match when they host their German counterpart Bayer Leverkusen at 11 PM tonight (Tuesday), at the Emirates Stadium in the English capital, London, in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.



Previously, the two teams met in the first leg, which ended in a 1-1 draw, with Bayer Leverkusen taking the lead first through Robert Andrich before Kai Havertz equalized for Arsenal from a penalty kick.



Arsenal enters this match with high morale after a series of strong results both domestically and in Europe, having won 4 of their last 5 matches, and achieving victory in their last 6 consecutive home matches in European competitions.



Arsenal aims to continue their strong presence in the Champions League by reaching the quarter-finals for the third consecutive season, especially since they are playing at home in front of their fans.



Arsenal is known for its attacking strength at the Emirates Stadium, having scored 3 goals or more in 6 of their last 9 matches in the Champions League, and they have suffered only one defeat in their last 22 European matches at home, achieving 16 victories and 5 draws. The team is relying on Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli to score goals and secure qualification in front of their fans.



On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen is looking to achieve an upset away from home, taking advantage of the draw in the first leg, relying on their attacking strength led by Czech Patrick Schick and tactical discipline, in an attempt to snatch the qualification ticket from the heart of the English capital.