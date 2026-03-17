يخوض فريق أرسنال الإنجليزي مباراة مهمة ومصيرية عندما يستضيف نظيره فريق باير ليفركوزن الألماني عند تمام الساعة الـ11 من ليل اليوم (الثلاثاء)، على استاد الإمارات بالعاصمة الإنجليزية لندن، وذلك في إياب دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال أوروبا.
وسبق أن التقى الفريقان في جولة الذهاب التي انتهت بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لكل منهما، وتقدم باير ليفركوزن أولاً عن طريق روبرت اندريخ قبل أن يدرك كاي هافيرتز هدف التعادل لأرسنال من ركلة جزاء.
يدخل أرسنال هذه المواجهة بمعنويات عالية بعد سلسلة من النتائج القوية محلياً وأوروبياً، إذ فاز الفريق في 4 من آخر 5 مباريات خاضها، كما حقق الانتصار في آخر 6 مباريات متتالية على ملعبه ضمن البطولات الأوروبية.
ويهدف أرسنال لمواصلة حضوره القوي في دوري أبطال أوروبا عبر بلوغ الدور ربع النهائي للموسم الثالث على التوالي، لا سيما أنه يخوض اللقاء على أرضه وبين جماهيره.
ويُعرف أرسنال بقوته الهجومية على ملعب الإمارات، إذ سجل 3 أهداف أو أكثر في 6 من آخر 9 مباريات خاضها ضمن دوري الأبطال، كما أنه لم يتعرض إلا لهزيمة واحدة في آخر 22 مباراة أوروبية على أرضه، محققاً 16 انتصاراً و5 تعادلات. ويعوّل الفريق على البرازيلي جابرييل مارتينيلي لتسجيل الأهداف وحسم بطاقة التأهل أمام جماهيره.
من جانبه، يسعى باير ليفركوزن لتحقيق المفاجأة خارج ملعبه، مستفيداً من التعادل في مباراة الذهاب، بالاعتماد على قوته الهجومية بقيادة التشيكي باتريك شيك والانضباط التكتيكي، في محاولة لاقتناص بطاقة التأهل من قلب العاصمة الإنجليزية.
The English team Arsenal is facing an important and decisive match when they host their German counterpart Bayer Leverkusen at 11 PM tonight (Tuesday), at the Emirates Stadium in the English capital, London, in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
Previously, the two teams met in the first leg, which ended in a 1-1 draw, with Bayer Leverkusen taking the lead first through Robert Andrich before Kai Havertz equalized for Arsenal from a penalty kick.
Arsenal enters this match with high morale after a series of strong results both domestically and in Europe, having won 4 of their last 5 matches, and achieving victory in their last 6 consecutive home matches in European competitions.
Arsenal aims to continue their strong presence in the Champions League by reaching the quarter-finals for the third consecutive season, especially since they are playing at home in front of their fans.
Arsenal is known for its attacking strength at the Emirates Stadium, having scored 3 goals or more in 6 of their last 9 matches in the Champions League, and they have suffered only one defeat in their last 22 European matches at home, achieving 16 victories and 5 draws. The team is relying on Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli to score goals and secure qualification in front of their fans.
On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen is looking to achieve an upset away from home, taking advantage of the draw in the first leg, relying on their attacking strength led by Czech Patrick Schick and tactical discipline, in an attempt to snatch the qualification ticket from the heart of the English capital.