يخوض فريق أرسنال الإنجليزي مباراة مهمة ومصيرية عندما يستضيف نظيره فريق باير ليفركوزن الألماني عند تمام الساعة الـ11 من ليل اليوم (الثلاثاء)، على استاد الإمارات بالعاصمة الإنجليزية لندن، وذلك في إياب دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال أوروبا.


وسبق أن التقى الفريقان في جولة الذهاب التي انتهت بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لكل منهما، وتقدم باير ليفركوزن أولاً عن طريق روبرت اندريخ قبل أن يدرك كاي هافيرتز هدف التعادل لأرسنال من ركلة جزاء.


يدخل أرسنال هذه المواجهة بمعنويات عالية بعد سلسلة من النتائج القوية محلياً وأوروبياً، إذ فاز الفريق في 4 من آخر 5 مباريات خاضها، كما حقق الانتصار في آخر 6 مباريات متتالية على ملعبه ضمن البطولات الأوروبية.


ويهدف أرسنال لمواصلة حضوره القوي في دوري أبطال أوروبا عبر بلوغ الدور ربع النهائي للموسم الثالث على التوالي، لا سيما أنه يخوض اللقاء على أرضه وبين جماهيره.


ويُعرف أرسنال بقوته الهجومية على ملعب الإمارات، إذ سجل 3 أهداف أو أكثر في 6 من آخر 9 مباريات خاضها ضمن دوري الأبطال، كما أنه لم يتعرض إلا لهزيمة واحدة في آخر 22 مباراة أوروبية على أرضه، محققاً 16 انتصاراً و5 تعادلات. ويعوّل الفريق على البرازيلي جابرييل مارتينيلي لتسجيل الأهداف وحسم بطاقة التأهل أمام جماهيره.


من جانبه، يسعى باير ليفركوزن لتحقيق المفاجأة خارج ملعبه، مستفيداً من التعادل في مباراة الذهاب، بالاعتماد على قوته الهجومية بقيادة التشيكي باتريك شيك والانضباط التكتيكي، في محاولة لاقتناص بطاقة التأهل من قلب العاصمة الإنجليزية.