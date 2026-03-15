- النصر عينٌ على الهلال وعينٌ على النجمة
- الديربي يهدد القادسية والتعاون قد يخدم المتصدر
عمّقت جولة العلم في دوري روشن السعودي اشتعال سباق الصدارة بين أربعة أندية هي النصر والهلال والأهلي والقادسية، بعدما حملت نتائجها تحولات مؤثرة في ترتيب القمة، وأعادت رسم ملامح المنافسة قبل الجولات القادمة التي تبدو أكثر حساسية فنيًا وتكتيكيًا.
1️⃣ النصر يتمسك بالصدارة
فوز النصر الكبير على الخليج 5–0 أبقى الفريق في القمة بـ67 نقطة، بفارق 3 نقاط عن الهلال، ومع مواجهة النجمة القادمة تبدو كفة المتصدر مرشحة للاستمرار إذا حافظ على صلابته الهجومية.
2️⃣ الهلال يضغط من الخلف
استفاد الهلال من تعثر الأهلي وتقدم إلى المركز الثاني بـ64 نقطة بعد فوزه على الفتح 1–0، ويخوض اختبارًا فنيًا مهمًا أمام التعاون، مباراة قد تحدد قدرة الهلال على إبقاء الضغط المباشر على المتصدر.
3️⃣ القادسية يعود للمنافسة
ريمونتادا القادسية أمام الأهلي 3–2 أعادت الفريق إلى قلب السباق بعدما رفع رصيده إلى 60 نقطة، غير أن مواجهته القادمة أمام الاتفاق ستكون اختبارًا لثباته الفني بعد الانتصار الدرامي.
4️⃣ الأهلي يتجرع ألم الجولة
الأهلي كان الخاسر الأكبر؛ إذ تراجع إلى المركز الثالث بـ62 نقطة واتسع الفارق مع النصر إلى 5 نقاط، ويواجه ضمك في مباراة لا تقبل نزيفًا جديدًا إذا أراد البقاء في سباق اللقب.
5️⃣ الاتحاد يذوق مرارة ثلاثية الرياض
خارج معادلة الصدارة، تلقى الاتحاد خسارة قاسية أمام الرياض 0–3، نتيجة زادت من تعقيد موسمه وأكدت تذبذب الأداء الفني للفريق.
هكذا انتهت «جولة العلم» دون تغيير المتصدر، لكنها عمّقت معادلة المنافسة: النصر في الصدارة، الهلال يطارد، الأهلي سيبحث عن التعافي، والقادسية يعود بقوة ما يعني أن سباق اللقب ما زال مفتوحًا بين الأربعة.
- Al-Nasr has one eye on Al-Hilal and one eye on Al-Najma
- The derby threatens Al-Qadisiyah, and Al-Taawun could benefit the leader
The "Knowledge Round" in the Saudi Roshan League intensified the race for the top spot among four clubs: Al-Nasr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Al-Qadisiyah, as its results brought significant changes to the standings and reshaped the competition ahead of the upcoming rounds, which appear to be more sensitive both technically and tactically.
1️⃣ Al-Nasr clings to the top spot
Al-Nasr's big win over Al-Khaleej 5–0 kept the team at the top with 67 points, 3 points ahead of Al-Hilal. With the upcoming match against Al-Najma, the leader seems likely to maintain its position if it keeps its attacking strength.
2️⃣ Al-Hilal presses from behind
Al-Hilal benefited from Al-Ahli's stumble and moved up to second place with 64 points after defeating Al-Fateh 1–0. It faces an important technical test against Al-Taawun, a match that could determine Al-Hilal's ability to keep direct pressure on the leader.
3️⃣ Al-Qadisiyah returns to the competition
Al-Qadisiyah's comeback against Al-Ahli 3–2 brought the team back into the race, raising its points to 60. However, its upcoming match against Al-Ittifaq will be a test of its technical stability after the dramatic victory.
4️⃣ Al-Ahli suffers the pain of the round
Al-Ahli was the biggest loser, as it dropped to third place with 62 points, widening the gap with Al-Nasr to 5 points. It faces Damak in a match that cannot afford any further losses if it wants to remain in the title race.
5️⃣ Al-Ittihad tastes the bitterness of a 3-0 defeat
Outside the title race, Al-Ittihad suffered a harsh loss to Al-Riyadh 0–3, a result that complicated its season further and confirmed the inconsistency in the team's performance.
Thus, the "Knowledge Round" ended without changing the leader, but it deepened the competition equation: Al-Nasr at the top, Al-Hilal chasing, Al-Ahli seeking recovery, and Al-Qadisiyah returning strongly, meaning that the title race is still open among the four.