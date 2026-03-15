- Al-Nasr has one eye on Al-Hilal and one eye on Al-Najma



- The derby threatens Al-Qadisiyah, and Al-Taawun could benefit the leader



The "Knowledge Round" in the Saudi Roshan League intensified the race for the top spot among four clubs: Al-Nasr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Al-Qadisiyah, as its results brought significant changes to the standings and reshaped the competition ahead of the upcoming rounds, which appear to be more sensitive both technically and tactically.



1️⃣ Al-Nasr clings to the top spot



Al-Nasr's big win over Al-Khaleej 5–0 kept the team at the top with 67 points, 3 points ahead of Al-Hilal. With the upcoming match against Al-Najma, the leader seems likely to maintain its position if it keeps its attacking strength.



2️⃣ Al-Hilal presses from behind



Al-Hilal benefited from Al-Ahli's stumble and moved up to second place with 64 points after defeating Al-Fateh 1–0. It faces an important technical test against Al-Taawun, a match that could determine Al-Hilal's ability to keep direct pressure on the leader.



3️⃣ Al-Qadisiyah returns to the competition



Al-Qadisiyah's comeback against Al-Ahli 3–2 brought the team back into the race, raising its points to 60. However, its upcoming match against Al-Ittifaq will be a test of its technical stability after the dramatic victory.



4️⃣ Al-Ahli suffers the pain of the round



Al-Ahli was the biggest loser, as it dropped to third place with 62 points, widening the gap with Al-Nasr to 5 points. It faces Damak in a match that cannot afford any further losses if it wants to remain in the title race.



5️⃣ Al-Ittihad tastes the bitterness of a 3-0 defeat



Outside the title race, Al-Ittihad suffered a harsh loss to Al-Riyadh 0–3, a result that complicated its season further and confirmed the inconsistency in the team's performance.



Thus, the "Knowledge Round" ended without changing the leader, but it deepened the competition equation: Al-Nasr at the top, Al-Hilal chasing, Al-Ahli seeking recovery, and Al-Qadisiyah returning strongly, meaning that the title race is still open among the four.