- النصر عينٌ على الهلال وعينٌ على النجمة


- الديربي يهدد القادسية والتعاون قد يخدم المتصدر


عمّقت جولة العلم في دوري روشن السعودي اشتعال سباق الصدارة بين أربعة أندية هي النصر والهلال والأهلي والقادسية، بعدما حملت نتائجها تحولات مؤثرة في ترتيب القمة، وأعادت رسم ملامح المنافسة قبل الجولات القادمة التي تبدو أكثر حساسية فنيًا وتكتيكيًا.


1️⃣ النصر يتمسك بالصدارة


فوز النصر الكبير على الخليج 5–0 أبقى الفريق في القمة بـ67 نقطة، بفارق 3 نقاط عن الهلال، ومع مواجهة النجمة القادمة تبدو كفة المتصدر مرشحة للاستمرار إذا حافظ على صلابته الهجومية.


2️⃣ الهلال يضغط من الخلف


استفاد الهلال من تعثر الأهلي وتقدم إلى المركز الثاني بـ64 نقطة بعد فوزه على الفتح 1–0، ويخوض اختبارًا فنيًا مهمًا أمام التعاون، مباراة قد تحدد قدرة الهلال على إبقاء الضغط المباشر على المتصدر.


3️⃣ القادسية يعود للمنافسة


ريمونتادا القادسية أمام الأهلي 3–2 أعادت الفريق إلى قلب السباق بعدما رفع رصيده إلى 60 نقطة، غير أن مواجهته القادمة أمام الاتفاق ستكون اختبارًا لثباته الفني بعد الانتصار الدرامي.


4️⃣ الأهلي يتجرع ألم الجولة


الأهلي كان الخاسر الأكبر؛ إذ تراجع إلى المركز الثالث بـ62 نقطة واتسع الفارق مع النصر إلى 5 نقاط، ويواجه ضمك في مباراة لا تقبل نزيفًا جديدًا إذا أراد البقاء في سباق اللقب.


5️⃣ الاتحاد يذوق مرارة ثلاثية الرياض


خارج معادلة الصدارة، تلقى الاتحاد خسارة قاسية أمام الرياض 0–3، نتيجة زادت من تعقيد موسمه وأكدت تذبذب الأداء الفني للفريق.


هكذا انتهت «جولة العلم» دون تغيير المتصدر، لكنها عمّقت معادلة المنافسة: النصر في الصدارة، الهلال يطارد، الأهلي سيبحث عن التعافي، والقادسية يعود بقوة ما يعني أن سباق اللقب ما زال مفتوحًا بين الأربعة.