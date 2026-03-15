استعاد فريق الهلال وصافة دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بعد فوزه الصعب على مضيفه الفتح بهدف دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي الفتح بالأحساء، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ26 (جولة يوم العلم) لدوري المحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية هادئة من الفريقين وكاد مهاجم الهلال كريم بنزيما أن يحرز أول الأهداف ولكن الحارس فيرناندو باتشيكو تصدى للكرة، وفي الشوط الثاني ومع كرة عرضية من محمد كنو تمكن سافيتش من تسجيل الهدف الأول للهلال (د: 48)، وفي اللحظات الأخيرة من عمر اللقاء احتسب الحكم التشيلي كريستيان غاراي ركلة جزاء للفتح ولكن بعد عودته لتقنية الفيديو ألغى قراره واحتسب خطأ لمصلحة الهلال.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الهلال فوزه الـ19 ويصل للنقطة 64 خلف المتصدر النصر بفارق 3 نقاط، فيما تلقى الفتح الخسارة الـ12 وتجمد رصيده عند 28 نقطة في المركز الـ13.