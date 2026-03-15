The Al-Hilal team regained the second place in the Saudi Pro League after a hard-fought victory over their host Al-Fateh with a score of one goal to none in the match held at Al-Fateh Club's stadium in Al-Ahsa, as part of the 26th round (Science Day Round) of the Pro League.



The match witnessed a quiet start from both teams, and Al-Hilal's striker Karim Benzema nearly scored the first goal, but goalkeeper Fernando Patricio saved the ball. In the second half, with a cross from Mohammed Kanno, Savic managed to score the first goal for Al-Hilal (48'). In the final moments of the match, Chilean referee Cristian Garay awarded a penalty to Al-Fateh, but after reviewing the video technology, he overturned his decision and awarded a foul in favor of Al-Hilal.



With this result, Al-Hilal achieves its 19th victory and reaches 64 points, trailing the leaders Al-Nassr by 3 points, while Al-Fateh suffered its 12th loss, remaining at 28 points in 13th place.