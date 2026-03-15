استعاد فريق الهلال وصافة دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بعد فوزه الصعب على مضيفه الفتح بهدف دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي الفتح بالأحساء، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ26 (جولة يوم العلم) لدوري المحترفين.
شهد اللقاء بداية هادئة من الفريقين وكاد مهاجم الهلال كريم بنزيما أن يحرز أول الأهداف ولكن الحارس فيرناندو باتشيكو تصدى للكرة، وفي الشوط الثاني ومع كرة عرضية من محمد كنو تمكن سافيتش من تسجيل الهدف الأول للهلال (د: 48)، وفي اللحظات الأخيرة من عمر اللقاء احتسب الحكم التشيلي كريستيان غاراي ركلة جزاء للفتح ولكن بعد عودته لتقنية الفيديو ألغى قراره واحتسب خطأ لمصلحة الهلال.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الهلال فوزه الـ19 ويصل للنقطة 64 خلف المتصدر النصر بفارق 3 نقاط، فيما تلقى الفتح الخسارة الـ12 وتجمد رصيده عند 28 نقطة في المركز الـ13.
The Al-Hilal team regained the second place in the Saudi Pro League after a hard-fought victory over their host Al-Fateh with a score of one goal to none in the match held at Al-Fateh Club's stadium in Al-Ahsa, as part of the 26th round (Science Day Round) of the Pro League.
The match witnessed a quiet start from both teams, and Al-Hilal's striker Karim Benzema nearly scored the first goal, but goalkeeper Fernando Patricio saved the ball. In the second half, with a cross from Mohammed Kanno, Savic managed to score the first goal for Al-Hilal (48'). In the final moments of the match, Chilean referee Cristian Garay awarded a penalty to Al-Fateh, but after reviewing the video technology, he overturned his decision and awarded a foul in favor of Al-Hilal.
With this result, Al-Hilal achieves its 19th victory and reaches 64 points, trailing the leaders Al-Nassr by 3 points, while Al-Fateh suffered its 12th loss, remaining at 28 points in 13th place.