حقق أتلتيكو مدريد فوزه الرابع توالياً في الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم، وذلك بعد فوزه على خيتافي 1-0، السبت، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28 من المسابقة.


وسجل أتلتيكو مدريد هدف المباراة الوحيد عن طريق ناهويل مولينا في الدقيقة الثامنة، فيما أكمل خيتافي المباراة بـ10 لاعبين بعد طرد لاعبه عبد الكريم عبقار في الدقيقة 55 من عمر اللقاء.


ليرفع أتلتيكو مدريد رصيده إلى 57 نقطة في المركز الثالث، بفارق 6 نقاط خلف ريال مدريد صاحب المركز الثاني، الذي سيواجه إلتشي في وقت لاحق ضمن منافسات الجولة ذاتها، وبفارق 10 نقاط عن برشلونة المتصدر، الذي سيواجه بدوره فريق إشبيلية ضمن منافسات الجولة ذاتها.