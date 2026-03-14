Atletico Madrid achieved its fourth consecutive victory in the Spanish football league after defeating Getafe 1-0 on Saturday in the 28th round of the competition.



Atletico Madrid scored the only goal of the match through Nahuel Molina in the eighth minute, while Getafe finished the match with 10 players after their player Abdel Karim Abqar was sent off in the 55th minute of the game.



This victory raises Atletico Madrid's points total to 57, placing them third, 6 points behind Real Madrid in second place, who will face Elche later in the same round, and 10 points behind the leaders Barcelona, who will also face Sevilla in the same round.