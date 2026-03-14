حقق أتلتيكو مدريد فوزه الرابع توالياً في الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم، وذلك بعد فوزه على خيتافي 1-0، السبت، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28 من المسابقة.
وسجل أتلتيكو مدريد هدف المباراة الوحيد عن طريق ناهويل مولينا في الدقيقة الثامنة، فيما أكمل خيتافي المباراة بـ10 لاعبين بعد طرد لاعبه عبد الكريم عبقار في الدقيقة 55 من عمر اللقاء.
ليرفع أتلتيكو مدريد رصيده إلى 57 نقطة في المركز الثالث، بفارق 6 نقاط خلف ريال مدريد صاحب المركز الثاني، الذي سيواجه إلتشي في وقت لاحق ضمن منافسات الجولة ذاتها، وبفارق 10 نقاط عن برشلونة المتصدر، الذي سيواجه بدوره فريق إشبيلية ضمن منافسات الجولة ذاتها.
Atletico Madrid achieved its fourth consecutive victory in the Spanish football league after defeating Getafe 1-0 on Saturday in the 28th round of the competition.
Atletico Madrid scored the only goal of the match through Nahuel Molina in the eighth minute, while Getafe finished the match with 10 players after their player Abdel Karim Abqar was sent off in the 55th minute of the game.
This victory raises Atletico Madrid's points total to 57, placing them third, 6 points behind Real Madrid in second place, who will face Elche later in the same round, and 10 points behind the leaders Barcelona, who will also face Sevilla in the same round.