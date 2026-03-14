Inter Milan continued to stumble, drawing 1 - 1 with their guest Atalanta on Saturday in the 29th round of the Italian football league.



Inter Milan has not tasted victory for the third consecutive match after their goalless draw with Como in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals, followed by a loss to Milan in the "Derby of Anger," with a score of one goal to none.



Inter Milan ended the first half of the match leading with a goal scored by Francesco Pio Esposito in the 26th minute, but substitute Nikola Krstović equalized for Atalanta eight minutes before the end. The goal saw some pushing and shoving between Inter Milan's bench and the referee over a foul, but after reviewing the video technology, the referee counted the goal and sent off Inter Milan's coach Cristian Kivu for protesting.



Inter earned one point, raising their tally at the top to 68 points, eight points ahead of their closest rivals Milan, who face Lazio on Sunday, compared to 47 points for Atalanta in seventh place.