واصل إنتر ميلان تعثره وتعادل مع ضيفه أتالانتا 1 - 1، السبت، في المرحلة الـ29 من الدوري الإيطالي لكرة القدم.


ولم يعرف إنتر ميلان طعم الفوز للمباراة الثالثة على التوالي بعد تعادله سلبياً مع كومو في ذهاب الدور قبل النهائي لكأس إيطاليا، ثم خسارته أمام ميلان في «ديربي الغضب»، بهدف دون رد.


وأنهى إنتر ميلان شوط المباراة الأول متقدماً بهدف سجله فرانشيسكو بيو إسبوزيتو في الدقيقة 26، لكن البديل نيكولا كرستوفيتش أدرك التعادل لأتالانتا قبل 8 دقائق من النهاية. وشهد الهدف شداً وجذباً بين احتياط إنتر ميلان وحكم اللقاء لوجود خطأ، ولكن الحكم بعد العودة لتقنية الفيديو احتسب الهدف، وطرد مدرب إنتر ميلان كريستيان كيفو للاعتراض.


وحصد إنتر نقطة واحدة رفعت رصيده في الصدارة إلى 68 نقطة بفارق 8 نقاط عن أقرب ملاحقيه ميلان، الذي يلاقي مستضيفه لاتسيو الأحد، مقابل 47 نقطة لأتالانتا في المركز السابع.