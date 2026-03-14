حقق فريق بايرن ميونيخ تعادلاً ثميناً أمام باير ليفركوزن بهدف لكل منهما بعد أن تعرّض بايرن ميونيخ لحالتي طرد، لكنه نجح رغم النقص العددي من إدراك التعادل وخطف نقطة ثمينة في مباراة مثيرة ضمن دوري الدرجة الأولى الألماني لكرة القدم، (السبت).
وبعد الفوز العريض الذي حققه الفريق البافاري على أتالانتا بنتيجة 6-1 في ذهاب دور الـ16 لدوري أبطال أوروبا، يوم الثلاثاء، تلقى ضربة قوية بطرد لاعبه نيكولاس جاكسون ببطاقة حمراء مباشرة إثر تدخل عنيف قبل نهاية الشوط الأول بقليل.
ولحق به المهاجم لويس دياز، الذي سجل هدف التعادل في الدقيقة 69، حين حصل على البطاقة الصفراء الثانية بسبب ادعاء السقوط في الدقيقة 84.
وافتتح ليفركوزن التسجيل عبر أليكس غارسيا في الدقيقة السادسة بعد سلسلة من الفرص المهدرة، قبل أن يدرك دياز التعادل في الشوط الثاني ليمنح المتصدر نقطة مهمة، في مباراة شهدت أيضاً إلغاء هدفين لبايرن مقابل هدف لأصحاب الأرض.
ويتصدر بايرن جدول الدوري برصيد 67 نقطة، بينما قلص بوروسيا دورتموند، صاحب المركز الثاني، الفارق إلى 9 نقاط عقب فوزه 2-0 على أوغسبورغ، مع تبقي 8 مباريات على نهاية الموسم.
The Bayern Munich team achieved a valuable draw against Bayer Leverkusen with a goal for each side after Bayern Munich faced two red cards, but they managed to equalize despite the numerical disadvantage and snatch a precious point in an exciting match in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.
After the wide victory that the Bavarian team achieved against Atalanta with a score of 6-1 in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, they received a heavy blow with the red card of their player Nicolas Jackson due to a violent tackle just before the end of the first half.
He was followed by striker Luis Diaz, who scored the equalizer in the 69th minute, when he received a second yellow card for claiming a fall in the 84th minute.
Leverkusen opened the scoring through Alex Garcia in the sixth minute after a series of missed opportunities, before Diaz equalized in the second half to give the leaders an important point, in a match that also saw two Bayern goals disallowed against one for the home team.
Bayern tops the league table with 67 points, while Borussia Dortmund, in second place, reduced the gap to 9 points after their 2-0 victory over Augsburg, with 8 matches remaining in the season.