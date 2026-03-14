حقق فريق بايرن ميونيخ تعادلاً ثميناً أمام باير ليفركوزن بهدف لكل منهما بعد أن تعرّض بايرن ميونيخ لحالتي طرد، لكنه نجح رغم النقص العددي من إدراك التعادل وخطف نقطة ثمينة في مباراة مثيرة ضمن دوري الدرجة الأولى الألماني لكرة القدم، (السبت).


وبعد الفوز العريض الذي حققه الفريق البافاري على أتالانتا بنتيجة 6-1 في ذهاب دور الـ16 لدوري أبطال أوروبا، يوم الثلاثاء، تلقى ضربة قوية بطرد لاعبه نيكولاس جاكسون ببطاقة حمراء مباشرة إثر تدخل عنيف قبل نهاية الشوط الأول بقليل.


ولحق به المهاجم لويس دياز، الذي سجل هدف التعادل في الدقيقة 69، حين حصل على البطاقة الصفراء الثانية بسبب ادعاء السقوط في الدقيقة 84.


وافتتح ليفركوزن التسجيل عبر أليكس غارسيا في الدقيقة السادسة بعد سلسلة من الفرص المهدرة، قبل أن يدرك دياز التعادل في الشوط الثاني ليمنح المتصدر نقطة مهمة، في مباراة شهدت أيضاً إلغاء هدفين لبايرن مقابل هدف لأصحاب الأرض.


ويتصدر بايرن جدول الدوري برصيد 67 نقطة، بينما قلص بوروسيا دورتموند، صاحب المركز الثاني، الفارق إلى 9 نقاط عقب فوزه 2-0 على أوغسبورغ، مع تبقي 8 مباريات على نهاية الموسم.