The Bayern Munich team achieved a valuable draw against Bayer Leverkusen with a goal for each side after Bayern Munich faced two red cards, but they managed to equalize despite the numerical disadvantage and snatch a precious point in an exciting match in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.



After the wide victory that the Bavarian team achieved against Atalanta with a score of 6-1 in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, they received a heavy blow with the red card of their player Nicolas Jackson due to a violent tackle just before the end of the first half.



He was followed by striker Luis Diaz, who scored the equalizer in the 69th minute, when he received a second yellow card for claiming a fall in the 84th minute.



Leverkusen opened the scoring through Alex Garcia in the sixth minute after a series of missed opportunities, before Diaz equalized in the second half to give the leaders an important point, in a match that also saw two Bayern goals disallowed against one for the home team.



Bayern tops the league table with 67 points, while Borussia Dortmund, in second place, reduced the gap to 9 points after their 2-0 victory over Augsburg, with 8 matches remaining in the season.