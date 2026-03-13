تصدر نادي الهلال قائمة العوائد المالية للأندية الآسيوية، والتي ضمت 11 نادياً خليجياً، توزعت بين 4 أندية سعودية، و4 إماراتية، و3 قطرية، حيث جاء «الهلال» أولاً كأكثر الأندية حصداً للعوائد المالية بـ1,696,250 دولاراً، ثم الأهلي بـ1,498,750 دولاراً، و الاتحاد بـ1,494,250 دولاراً ثالثاً، وذلك بفضل نتائجها الإيجابية المتراكمة وتقدمها المستمر في الأدوار الإقصائية للمسابقات القارية التي خضعت مؤخراً لهيكلة جديدة ضاعفت من قيمتها التسويقية، حيث أصبحت المشاركة في بطولات دوري أبطال آسيا بمستوياتها المختلفة هدفاً إستراتيجياً لكبار الأندية في القارة الآسيوية، لما تحمله من مكاسب مالية ضخمة تنعكس إيجاباً على ميزانياتها وقدرتها على استقطاب افضل نجوم العالم، وبحسب ما أوضحه حساب منسوب لأمين عام اتحاد غرب آسيا للبنتاثلون (WAMPA) مستشار المركز الدولي للأمن الرياضي (ICSS الإعلامي الرياضي بدر بالعبيد ضمت القائمة:-


1- الهلال بـ 1,696,250 دولاراً


2- الأهلي بـ 1,498,750دولاراً.


3- الاتحاد بـ 1,494,250دولاراً.


4- الوحدة بـ 1,381,500 دولار


5- شباب الأهلي بـ 1,291,375دولاراً.


6- السد بـ 1,200,000دولار.


7- الدحيل 1,200,000دولار.


8- الشارقة بـ 1,000,000دولار.


9- الغرافة 993,125 دولاراً.


10- النصر بـ 826,875 ولاراً.


11- الوصل بـ 740,000 دولار.


يذكر أن بطل النسخة الحالية من مسابقة النخبة الآسيوية، سيحصل على جائزة مالية تبلغ 12 مليون دولار أمريكي (وهي الأكبر في تاريخ مسابقات الأندية الآسيوية)، بينما يحصل صاحب المركز الثاني (الوصيف) على 4 ملايين دولار أمريكي، إذ يشارك الأهلي والهلال والاتحاد في بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، حيث وصل الثلاثي لدور الستة عشر، فيما يشارك النصر في بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا، حيث وصل للدور ربع النهائي.