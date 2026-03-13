Al Hilal topped the list of financial returns for Asian clubs, which included 11 Gulf clubs, distributed among 4 Saudi clubs, 4 Emirati clubs, and 3 Qatari clubs. "Al Hilal" came in first as the club with the highest financial returns at $1,696,250, followed by Al Ahli at $1,498,750, and Al Ittihad in third place at $1,494,250. This is thanks to their accumulated positive results and continuous progress in the knockout stages of continental competitions, which have recently undergone a restructuring that doubled their marketing value. Participation in the various levels of the AFC Champions League has become a strategic goal for major clubs in the Asian continent, due to the huge financial gains it brings, positively reflecting on their budgets and their ability to attract the best stars in the world. According to a statement from an account attributed to the Secretary-General of the West Asia Pentathlon Union (WAMPA) and the media advisor at the International Center for Sport Security (ICSS), Badr Al-Obaid, the list included:



1- Al Hilal at $1,696,250



2- Al Ahli at $1,498,750.



3- Al Ittihad at $1,494,250.



4- Al Wahda at $1,381,500



5- Shabab Al Ahli at $1,291,375.



6- Al Sadd at $1,200,000.



7- Al Duhail at $1,200,000.



8- Al Sharjah at $1,000,000.



9- Al Gharafa at $993,125.



10- Al Nasr at $826,875.



11- Al Wasl at $740,000.



It is worth noting that the champion of the current edition of the Asian elite competition will receive a cash prize of $12 million (the largest in the history of Asian club competitions), while the runner-up will receive $4 million. Al Ahli, Al Hilal, and Al Ittihad are participating in the AFC Champions League for the elite, as all three reached the Round of 16, while Al Nasr is participating in the AFC Champions League, having reached the quarter-finals.