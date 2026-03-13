تصدر نادي الهلال قائمة العوائد المالية للأندية الآسيوية، والتي ضمت 11 نادياً خليجياً، توزعت بين 4 أندية سعودية، و4 إماراتية، و3 قطرية، حيث جاء «الهلال» أولاً كأكثر الأندية حصداً للعوائد المالية بـ1,696,250 دولاراً، ثم الأهلي بـ1,498,750 دولاراً، و الاتحاد بـ1,494,250 دولاراً ثالثاً، وذلك بفضل نتائجها الإيجابية المتراكمة وتقدمها المستمر في الأدوار الإقصائية للمسابقات القارية التي خضعت مؤخراً لهيكلة جديدة ضاعفت من قيمتها التسويقية، حيث أصبحت المشاركة في بطولات دوري أبطال آسيا بمستوياتها المختلفة هدفاً إستراتيجياً لكبار الأندية في القارة الآسيوية، لما تحمله من مكاسب مالية ضخمة تنعكس إيجاباً على ميزانياتها وقدرتها على استقطاب افضل نجوم العالم، وبحسب ما أوضحه حساب منسوب لأمين عام اتحاد غرب آسيا للبنتاثلون (WAMPA) مستشار المركز الدولي للأمن الرياضي (ICSS الإعلامي الرياضي بدر بالعبيد ضمت القائمة:-
1- الهلال بـ 1,696,250 دولاراً
2- الأهلي بـ 1,498,750دولاراً.
3- الاتحاد بـ 1,494,250دولاراً.
4- الوحدة بـ 1,381,500 دولار
5- شباب الأهلي بـ 1,291,375دولاراً.
6- السد بـ 1,200,000دولار.
7- الدحيل 1,200,000دولار.
8- الشارقة بـ 1,000,000دولار.
9- الغرافة 993,125 دولاراً.
10- النصر بـ 826,875 ولاراً.
11- الوصل بـ 740,000 دولار.
يذكر أن بطل النسخة الحالية من مسابقة النخبة الآسيوية، سيحصل على جائزة مالية تبلغ 12 مليون دولار أمريكي (وهي الأكبر في تاريخ مسابقات الأندية الآسيوية)، بينما يحصل صاحب المركز الثاني (الوصيف) على 4 ملايين دولار أمريكي، إذ يشارك الأهلي والهلال والاتحاد في بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، حيث وصل الثلاثي لدور الستة عشر، فيما يشارك النصر في بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا، حيث وصل للدور ربع النهائي.
Al Hilal topped the list of financial returns for Asian clubs, which included 11 Gulf clubs, distributed among 4 Saudi clubs, 4 Emirati clubs, and 3 Qatari clubs. "Al Hilal" came in first as the club with the highest financial returns at $1,696,250, followed by Al Ahli at $1,498,750, and Al Ittihad in third place at $1,494,250. This is thanks to their accumulated positive results and continuous progress in the knockout stages of continental competitions, which have recently undergone a restructuring that doubled their marketing value. Participation in the various levels of the AFC Champions League has become a strategic goal for major clubs in the Asian continent, due to the huge financial gains it brings, positively reflecting on their budgets and their ability to attract the best stars in the world. According to a statement from an account attributed to the Secretary-General of the West Asia Pentathlon Union (WAMPA) and the media advisor at the International Center for Sport Security (ICSS), Badr Al-Obaid, the list included:
1- Al Hilal at $1,696,250
2- Al Ahli at $1,498,750.
3- Al Ittihad at $1,494,250.
4- Al Wahda at $1,381,500
5- Shabab Al Ahli at $1,291,375.
6- Al Sadd at $1,200,000.
7- Al Duhail at $1,200,000.
8- Al Sharjah at $1,000,000.
9- Al Gharafa at $993,125.
10- Al Nasr at $826,875.
11- Al Wasl at $740,000.
It is worth noting that the champion of the current edition of the Asian elite competition will receive a cash prize of $12 million (the largest in the history of Asian club competitions), while the runner-up will receive $4 million. Al Ahli, Al Hilal, and Al Ittihad are participating in the AFC Champions League for the elite, as all three reached the Round of 16, while Al Nasr is participating in the AFC Champions League, having reached the quarter-finals.