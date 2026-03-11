ارتكب أحد مشجعي برشلونة خطأً فادحاً في محاولته مشاهدة فريقه ضد نيوكاسل مساء أمس (الثلاثاء) على ملعب «سانت جيمس بارك»، ضمن منافسات ذهاب دور الـ16 من مسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.

وبحسب صحيفة «الغارديان» البريطانية، تحوّل خطأ في تحديد الاتجاهات على نظام GPS لأحد مشجعي برشلونة إلى مغامرة غير متوقعة، إذ كان يستهدف حضور المباراة على ملعب سانت جيمس بارك، إلا أنه انتهى به المطاف على بعد 366 ميلاً عن الموقع الصحيح.

وصول غير متوقع إلى إكستر

ووجد المشجع الإسباني، الذي سافر من لندن متوقعاً مشاهدة مباراة برشلونة ونيوكاسل، نفسه عند بوابات دخول ملعب «سانت جيمس بارك» التابع لنادي إكستر من الدرجة الثالثة، بدلاً من ملعب نيوكاسل.

تصرف إنساني من موظفي إكستر

ولم يتضح الخطأ إلا عندما قدم المشجع تذكرته للموظفين، لكن بدلاً من رفضه، شعر موظفو إكستر بالشفقة على محنته وقدموا له تذكرة لمباراة فريقهم ضد لينكولن.

وقال مسؤول تجربة المشجعين في نادي إكستر آدم سبنسر: «جاء أحد متطوعينا إلى المكتب ليخبرنا أن هذا الرجل حضر متوقعاً مشاهدة مباراة لنادي برشلونة، لم تكن لغته الإنجليزية جيدة، ولكن مما استطعنا استنتاجه، أنه جاء من لندن».

وأضاف: «أظن أنه أدخل اسم ملعب سانت جيمس بارك في هاتفه ثم اتبع التعليمات، كان محبطاً للغاية ومحرجاً بعض الشيء، لذا رتبنا له تذكرة وتمكن من مشاهدة مباراة في الملعب الحقيقي، نرحب به في أي وقت».