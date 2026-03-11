One Barcelona fan made a grave mistake in his attempt to watch his team against Newcastle last night (Tuesday) at St. James' Park, in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

According to the British newspaper "The Guardian," a mistake in direction on the GPS system of one Barcelona fan turned into an unexpected adventure, as he aimed to attend the match at St. James' Park, but ended up 366 miles away from the correct location.

Unexpected Arrival in Exeter

The Spanish fan, who traveled from London expecting to watch the Barcelona vs. Newcastle match, found himself at the entrance gates of Exeter's third-tier stadium, instead of Newcastle's.

Human Gesture from Exeter Staff

The mistake only became clear when the fan presented his ticket to the staff, but instead of rejecting him, Exeter staff felt sympathy for his plight and offered him a ticket for their match against Lincoln.

Exeter's fan experience manager Adam Spencer said: "One of our volunteers came to the office to tell us that this man showed up expecting to watch a match for FC Barcelona. His English wasn't very good, but from what we could gather, he came from London."

He added: "I think he entered St. James' Park into his phone and then followed the directions. He was very frustrated and a bit embarrassed, so we arranged a ticket for him and he was able to watch a match at the real stadium. We welcome him anytime."