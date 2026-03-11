لا يبدو فوز النصر الأخير كافيًا لطمأنة جماهيره، بل على العكس أعاد إلى الأذهان سؤالًا قديمًا يتردد بين النصراويين كلما اقترب الفريق من لحظات الحسم: هل يمكن أن يلدغ من الجحر ذاته مرتين؟ ذلك الجحر الذي أعاد الفريق في الدور الأول إلى دوامة التفريط، وسمح للهلال حينها بتوسيع الفارق إلى سبع نقاط واستعادة صدارة دوري روشن.


المباراة الأخيرة أمام نيوم، رغم نهايتها بانتصار نصراوي، تركت شعورًا ملتبسًا لدى المتابعين. فالفريق لم يفرض إيقاعه طوال اللقاء، ولم ينجح في حسم النتيجة مبكرًا، بل احتاج إلى الدقائق الأخيرة والثلث الأخير من المباراة ليبلغ هدفه. مثل هذا السيناريو لا يطمئن جمهورًا يعرف أن سباق اللقب هذا الموسم لا يحتمل كثيرًا من التعثرات، خاصة مع ضغط الأهلي المتصاعد وملاحقة الهلال المستمرة.


المدرب الوطني صالح المحمدي يرى أن الصورة الفنية ليست قاتمة بالكامل؛ فالنصر ـ بحسب قراءته ـ قدم مباراة جيدة من حيث صناعة الفرص والوصول المتكرر إلى مرمى نيوم، إلا أن تألق حارس المنافس حرم الفريق من ترجمة تلك الفرص إلى أهداف. ويعتقد المحمدي أن النصر قادر على الحفاظ على موقعه في الصدارة إذا نجح في تحقيق نتائج إيجابية في المواجهات المباشرة مع منافسيه، خصوصًا الأهلي والهلال، لأن مثل هذه المباريات هي التي تعيد رسم خريطة المنافسة.


لكن القراءة الأخرى تبدو أكثر حذرًا. فالمدرب الوطني محمد العبدلي يعتقد أن ما حدث أمام نيوم قد يتكرر في الجولات القادمة، بل ربما يصبح أكثر صعوبة مع دخول الدوري مراحله الحاسمة. فالأندية التي تنافس على اللقب ستقاتل على كل نقطة، كما أن الفرق التي تصارع للبقاء ستلعب بتنظيم دفاعي أكبر، ما يجعل مهمة التسجيل أصعب وأكثر تعقيدًا.


ويضيف العبدلي أن غياب كريستيانو رونالدو عن المباراة الأخيرة كان له تأثير واضح في المنظومة الهجومية، فوجوده يمنح الفريق حلولًا إضافية في مناطق الحسم.


ومع النظر إلى جدول المباريات المتبقية، تبدو الطريق أمام النصر مليئة بالاختبارات؛ إذ سيواجه فرقًا تبحث عن النجاة وأخرى تنافس مباشرة، بينما يترقب الأهلي والهلال أي تعثر قد يعيد خلط أوراق الصدارة.


لهذا كله، يبقى السؤال الذي يقلق النصراويين حاضرًا: هل يتجاوز النصر هذه المرحلة بثبات، أم يعيد نفسه إلى دائرة التفريط التي عرفها في الدور الأول؟ الإجابة ستكتبها الجولات القادمة، لكنها حتى الآن تترك شعورًا واضحًا: النصر، وهو ينافس على اللقب، ما زال يخيف جمهوره.