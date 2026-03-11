The recent victory of Al-Nassr does not seem sufficient to reassure its fans; on the contrary, it has revived an old question that echoes among Al-Nassr supporters every time the team approaches decisive moments: Can one be bitten by the same hole twice? That hole, which brought the team back into a spiral of negligence in the first round, allowed Al-Hilal at that time to widen the gap to seven points and regain the lead in the Roshan League.



The last match against Neom, despite ending in a victory for Al-Nassr, left a mixed feeling among observers. The team did not impose its rhythm throughout the match and failed to secure the result early on; instead, it needed the final minutes and the last third of the match to reach its goal. Such a scenario does not reassure a fanbase that knows this season's title race cannot afford many setbacks, especially with Al-Ahli's rising pressure and Al-Hilal's continuous pursuit.



National coach Saleh Al-Mohammadi believes that the technical picture is not entirely bleak; Al-Nassr, according to his reading, delivered a good match in terms of creating chances and repeatedly reaching Neom's goal. However, the brilliance of the opposing goalkeeper deprived the team of converting those chances into goals. Al-Mohammadi believes that Al-Nassr can maintain its position at the top if it succeeds in achieving positive results in direct confrontations with its rivals, especially Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal, as such matches are the ones that redraw the competition map.



However, the other reading seems more cautious. National coach Mohammed Al-Abdali believes that what happened against Neom could be repeated in the upcoming rounds, and it may even become more difficult as the league enters its critical stages. The clubs competing for the title will fight for every point, and the teams battling for survival will play with greater defensive organization, making the task of scoring harder and more complicated.



Al-Abdali adds that the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo from the last match had a clear impact on the attacking system, as his presence provides the team with additional solutions in critical areas.



Looking at the schedule of remaining matches, the road ahead for Al-Nassr seems filled with tests; it will face teams looking for survival and others competing directly, while Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal are waiting for any slip that could shuffle the top standings.



For all these reasons, the question that worries Al-Nassr fans remains present: Will Al-Nassr navigate this phase steadily, or will it revert to the cycle of negligence it experienced in the first round? The answer will be written in the upcoming rounds, but for now, it leaves a clear feeling: Al-Nassr, while competing for the title, still frightens its fans.