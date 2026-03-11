لا يبدو فوز النصر الأخير كافيًا لطمأنة جماهيره، بل على العكس أعاد إلى الأذهان سؤالًا قديمًا يتردد بين النصراويين كلما اقترب الفريق من لحظات الحسم: هل يمكن أن يلدغ من الجحر ذاته مرتين؟ ذلك الجحر الذي أعاد الفريق في الدور الأول إلى دوامة التفريط، وسمح للهلال حينها بتوسيع الفارق إلى سبع نقاط واستعادة صدارة دوري روشن.
المباراة الأخيرة أمام نيوم، رغم نهايتها بانتصار نصراوي، تركت شعورًا ملتبسًا لدى المتابعين. فالفريق لم يفرض إيقاعه طوال اللقاء، ولم ينجح في حسم النتيجة مبكرًا، بل احتاج إلى الدقائق الأخيرة والثلث الأخير من المباراة ليبلغ هدفه. مثل هذا السيناريو لا يطمئن جمهورًا يعرف أن سباق اللقب هذا الموسم لا يحتمل كثيرًا من التعثرات، خاصة مع ضغط الأهلي المتصاعد وملاحقة الهلال المستمرة.
المدرب الوطني صالح المحمدي يرى أن الصورة الفنية ليست قاتمة بالكامل؛ فالنصر ـ بحسب قراءته ـ قدم مباراة جيدة من حيث صناعة الفرص والوصول المتكرر إلى مرمى نيوم، إلا أن تألق حارس المنافس حرم الفريق من ترجمة تلك الفرص إلى أهداف. ويعتقد المحمدي أن النصر قادر على الحفاظ على موقعه في الصدارة إذا نجح في تحقيق نتائج إيجابية في المواجهات المباشرة مع منافسيه، خصوصًا الأهلي والهلال، لأن مثل هذه المباريات هي التي تعيد رسم خريطة المنافسة.
لكن القراءة الأخرى تبدو أكثر حذرًا. فالمدرب الوطني محمد العبدلي يعتقد أن ما حدث أمام نيوم قد يتكرر في الجولات القادمة، بل ربما يصبح أكثر صعوبة مع دخول الدوري مراحله الحاسمة. فالأندية التي تنافس على اللقب ستقاتل على كل نقطة، كما أن الفرق التي تصارع للبقاء ستلعب بتنظيم دفاعي أكبر، ما يجعل مهمة التسجيل أصعب وأكثر تعقيدًا.
ويضيف العبدلي أن غياب كريستيانو رونالدو عن المباراة الأخيرة كان له تأثير واضح في المنظومة الهجومية، فوجوده يمنح الفريق حلولًا إضافية في مناطق الحسم.
ومع النظر إلى جدول المباريات المتبقية، تبدو الطريق أمام النصر مليئة بالاختبارات؛ إذ سيواجه فرقًا تبحث عن النجاة وأخرى تنافس مباشرة، بينما يترقب الأهلي والهلال أي تعثر قد يعيد خلط أوراق الصدارة.
لهذا كله، يبقى السؤال الذي يقلق النصراويين حاضرًا: هل يتجاوز النصر هذه المرحلة بثبات، أم يعيد نفسه إلى دائرة التفريط التي عرفها في الدور الأول؟ الإجابة ستكتبها الجولات القادمة، لكنها حتى الآن تترك شعورًا واضحًا: النصر، وهو ينافس على اللقب، ما زال يخيف جمهوره.
The recent victory of Al-Nassr does not seem sufficient to reassure its fans; on the contrary, it has revived an old question that echoes among Al-Nassr supporters every time the team approaches decisive moments: Can one be bitten by the same hole twice? That hole, which brought the team back into a spiral of negligence in the first round, allowed Al-Hilal at that time to widen the gap to seven points and regain the lead in the Roshan League.
The last match against Neom, despite ending in a victory for Al-Nassr, left a mixed feeling among observers. The team did not impose its rhythm throughout the match and failed to secure the result early on; instead, it needed the final minutes and the last third of the match to reach its goal. Such a scenario does not reassure a fanbase that knows this season's title race cannot afford many setbacks, especially with Al-Ahli's rising pressure and Al-Hilal's continuous pursuit.
National coach Saleh Al-Mohammadi believes that the technical picture is not entirely bleak; Al-Nassr, according to his reading, delivered a good match in terms of creating chances and repeatedly reaching Neom's goal. However, the brilliance of the opposing goalkeeper deprived the team of converting those chances into goals. Al-Mohammadi believes that Al-Nassr can maintain its position at the top if it succeeds in achieving positive results in direct confrontations with its rivals, especially Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal, as such matches are the ones that redraw the competition map.
However, the other reading seems more cautious. National coach Mohammed Al-Abdali believes that what happened against Neom could be repeated in the upcoming rounds, and it may even become more difficult as the league enters its critical stages. The clubs competing for the title will fight for every point, and the teams battling for survival will play with greater defensive organization, making the task of scoring harder and more complicated.
Al-Abdali adds that the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo from the last match had a clear impact on the attacking system, as his presence provides the team with additional solutions in critical areas.
Looking at the schedule of remaining matches, the road ahead for Al-Nassr seems filled with tests; it will face teams looking for survival and others competing directly, while Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal are waiting for any slip that could shuffle the top standings.
For all these reasons, the question that worries Al-Nassr fans remains present: Will Al-Nassr navigate this phase steadily, or will it revert to the cycle of negligence it experienced in the first round? The answer will be written in the upcoming rounds, but for now, it leaves a clear feeling: Al-Nassr, while competing for the title, still frightens its fans.