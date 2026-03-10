تشهد رياضة البادل لحظة تاريخية في مسار نموّها السريع، بعد إدراجها ضمن منافسات الميداليات في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية التي تستضيفها اليابان هذا العام.


وتحظى رياضة البادل، وهي مزيج بين التنس والإسكواش، بشعبية واسعة لدى نجوم عالميين، مثل لاعب كرة المضرب الإسباني كارلوس ألكاراس، وقائد منتخب البرتغال لكرة القدم كريستيانو رونالدو، وسائق فورمولا1 الهولندي ماكس فيرستابن، وقد شهدت انتشاراً كبيراً خلال السنوات الأخيرة.


وتُقام الألعاب الآسيوية كل 4 سنوات، وبلغ عدد المشاركين في النسخة التي استضافتها الصين عام 2023، بعدما تأجّلت بسبب كوفيد، نحو 12 ألف رياضي، أي أكثر من عدد المشاركين في الألعاب الأولمبية.


وقال رئيس الاتحاد الدولي للبادل لويجي كارارو، الذي يتخذ من لوزان مقراً له: «هذه لحظة مفصلية لرياضتنا».


وأضاف: «تمثّل الألعاب الآسيوية إحدى أهم الفعاليات الرياضية المتعددة في العالم، واعتماد البادل كرياضة تمنح ميداليات يعكس التطور السريع الذي تشهده في آسيا وتأثيرها العالمي المتزايد».


وتُلعب رياضة البادل عادة بفرق زوجية داخل ملعب مغلق يشبه إلى حد كبير ملعب التنس.


وفي بيان صدر أواخر الأسبوع الماضي، أعلن المجلس الأولمبي الآسيوي أن رياضة التيكبول التي تجمع بين كرة القدم وتنس الطاولة، ستُدرج أيضاً كمنافسة تمنح ميداليات في ألعاب ناغويا وآيتشي. وتُقام الألعاب بين 19 سبتمبر و4 أكتوبر.