The sport of padel is witnessing a historic moment in its rapid growth trajectory, after being included in the medal events at the Asian Games hosted by Japan this year.



Padel, a blend of tennis and squash, enjoys widespread popularity among global stars, such as Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, Portugal's football team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, and Dutch Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen, and has seen significant growth in recent years.



The Asian Games are held every four years, and the number of participants in the edition hosted by China in 2023, which was postponed due to COVID, reached around 12,000 athletes, exceeding the number of participants in the Olympic Games.



Luigi Carraro, the president of the International Padel Federation based in Lausanne, stated: "This is a pivotal moment for our sport."



He added: "The Asian Games represent one of the most important multi-sport events in the world, and the inclusion of padel as a medal-awarding sport reflects the rapid development it is experiencing in Asia and its increasing global impact."



Padel is typically played in doubles on an enclosed court that closely resembles a tennis court.



In a statement released late last week, the Olympic Council of Asia announced that teqball, a sport that combines football and table tennis, will also be included as a medal event in the Nagoya and Aichi Games. The games will take place from September 19 to October 4.