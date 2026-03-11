The Turkish team Galatasaray defeated their English guest Liverpool with a score of one goal to nil, in the match that took place on Tuesday evening at Rams Park, as part of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

Sabotaging Salah's Celebration

The result spoiled the celebration of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah as he topped the list of players with the most appearances in Liverpool's history in the UEFA Champions League with 81 matches, breaking the record previously held by the legend Jamie Carragher (80 matches).

Lemina's Header Gives Galatasaray the Advantage

Galatasaray's goal came in the seventh minute with a header from Mario Lemina, after a ball set up by Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Two Disallowed Goals

The referee disallowed a goal for Galatasaray about an hour into the match scored by Victor Osimhen, after it was determined that his teammate Barış Alper Yılmaz was in an offside position at the start of the attack.

Video Assistant Referee technology also denied Liverpool the chance to equalize in the 70th minute, after confirming a handball by Ibrahima Konaté before the ball entered the net.

Return Match Date

The return match is scheduled to take place next Wednesday at Anfield, Liverpool's home ground, where the "Reds" need to win by two goals to qualify, while a draw is enough for Galatasaray to advance to the next round.