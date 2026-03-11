تغلب فريق غلطة سراي التركي على ضيفه ليفربول الإنجليزي بهدف دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء الثلاثاء على ملعب رامس بارك، ضمن منافسات دور الـ16 من مسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.
إفساد احتفال صلاح
وأفسدت النتيجة احتفال النجم المصري محمد صلاح باعتلائه صدارة اللاعبين الأكثر مشاركة في تاريخ ليفربول بمسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا برصيد 81 مباراة، محطّماً الرقم القياسي المسجل باسم الأسطورة جيمي كاراغر (80 مباراة).
رأسية ليمينا تمنح غلطة سراي التفوق
وجاء هدف غلطة سراي في الدقيقة السابعة بضربة رأس من ماريو ليمينا، بعد كرة هيأها المهاجم النيجيري فيكتور أوسيمين.
هدفان ملغيان
وألغى حكم اللقاء هدفاً لغلطة سراي بعد مرور نحو ساعة من اللعب سجله فيكتور أوسيمين، بعدما تبين أن زميله باريش ألبر يلماز كان في موقف تسلل مع بداية الهجمة.
كما حرمت تقنية حكم الفيديو فريق ليفربول من إدراك التعادل في الدقيقة 70، بعد تأكيد وجود لمسة يد على إبراهيما كوناتي قبل دخول الكرة الشباك.
موعد لقاء العودة
ومن المقرر أن تُقام مباراة العودة يوم الأربعاء القادم على ملعب أنفيلد، معقل ليفربول، إذ يحتاج «الريدز» إلى الفوز بفارق هدفين للتأهل، بينما يكفي غلطة سراي التعادل للعبور إلى الدور القادم.
The Turkish team Galatasaray defeated their English guest Liverpool with a score of one goal to nil, in the match that took place on Tuesday evening at Rams Park, as part of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.
Sabotaging Salah's Celebration
The result spoiled the celebration of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah as he topped the list of players with the most appearances in Liverpool's history in the UEFA Champions League with 81 matches, breaking the record previously held by the legend Jamie Carragher (80 matches).
Lemina's Header Gives Galatasaray the Advantage
Galatasaray's goal came in the seventh minute with a header from Mario Lemina, after a ball set up by Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.
Two Disallowed Goals
The referee disallowed a goal for Galatasaray about an hour into the match scored by Victor Osimhen, after it was determined that his teammate Barış Alper Yılmaz was in an offside position at the start of the attack.
Video Assistant Referee technology also denied Liverpool the chance to equalize in the 70th minute, after confirming a handball by Ibrahima Konaté before the ball entered the net.
Return Match Date
The return match is scheduled to take place next Wednesday at Anfield, Liverpool's home ground, where the "Reds" need to win by two goals to qualify, while a draw is enough for Galatasaray to advance to the next round.