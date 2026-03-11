تغلب فريق غلطة سراي التركي على ضيفه ليفربول الإنجليزي بهدف دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء الثلاثاء على ملعب رامس بارك، ضمن منافسات دور الـ16 من مسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.

إفساد احتفال صلاح

وأفسدت النتيجة احتفال النجم المصري محمد صلاح باعتلائه صدارة اللاعبين الأكثر مشاركة في تاريخ ليفربول بمسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا برصيد 81 مباراة، محطّماً الرقم القياسي المسجل باسم الأسطورة جيمي كاراغر (80 مباراة).

رأسية ليمينا تمنح غلطة سراي التفوق

وجاء هدف غلطة سراي في الدقيقة السابعة بضربة رأس من ماريو ليمينا، بعد كرة هيأها المهاجم النيجيري فيكتور أوسيمين.

هدفان ملغيان

وألغى حكم اللقاء هدفاً لغلطة سراي بعد مرور نحو ساعة من اللعب سجله فيكتور أوسيمين، بعدما تبين أن زميله باريش ألبر يلماز كان في موقف تسلل مع بداية الهجمة.

كما حرمت تقنية حكم الفيديو فريق ليفربول من إدراك التعادل في الدقيقة 70، بعد تأكيد وجود لمسة يد على إبراهيما كوناتي قبل دخول الكرة الشباك.

موعد لقاء العودة

ومن المقرر أن تُقام مباراة العودة يوم الأربعاء القادم على ملعب أنفيلد، معقل ليفربول، إذ يحتاج «الريدز» إلى الفوز بفارق هدفين للتأهل، بينما يكفي غلطة سراي التعادل للعبور إلى الدور القادم.