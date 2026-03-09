يشهد تاريخ دوري المحترفين السعودي تنافساً مثيراً بين اثنين من أبرز المدربين الأجانب الذين مروا على الدوري؛ البرازيلي بيريكليس شاموسكا، والبرتغالي خورخي جيسوس، على لقب أكثر المدربين تحقيقاً للانتصارات.
ويتصدر شاموسكا القائمة بـ85 فوزاً مع عدة فرق سعودية مثل الفيصلي والهلال والشباب والتعاون، مسجلاً رقماً قياسياً يصعب تجاوزه، بينما يأتي جيسوس في المركز الثاني بعد أن حقق 83 فوزاً مع النصر و الهلال، ليواصل كتابة نجاحاته ومواصلة تعزيز مكانته بين أبرز المدربين في تاريخ الدوري.
ويعكس هذا الصراع مستوى الاحترافية العالية التي وصل إليها الدوري السعودي في السنوات الأخيرة، إذ أصبح التنافس بين المدربين الأجانب أحد أبرز معايير القوة التكتيكية والفنية في الفرق الكبرى.
The history of the Saudi Professional League witnesses an exciting competition between two of the most prominent foreign coaches who have passed through the league; Brazilian Péricles Chamusca and Portuguese Jorge Jesus, for the title of the coach with the most victories.
Chamusca tops the list with 85 wins with several Saudi teams such as Al-Faisaly, Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab, and Al-Taawoun, setting a record that is hard to surpass, while Jesus comes in second place after achieving 83 wins with Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, continuing to write his successes and further solidifying his status among the top coaches in the league's history.
This rivalry reflects the high level of professionalism that the Saudi league has reached in recent years, as the competition among foreign coaches has become one of the most prominent indicators of tactical and technical strength in the major teams.