The history of the Saudi Professional League witnesses an exciting competition between two of the most prominent foreign coaches who have passed through the league; Brazilian Péricles Chamusca and Portuguese Jorge Jesus, for the title of the coach with the most victories.



Chamusca tops the list with 85 wins with several Saudi teams such as Al-Faisaly, Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab, and Al-Taawoun, setting a record that is hard to surpass, while Jesus comes in second place after achieving 83 wins with Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, continuing to write his successes and further solidifying his status among the top coaches in the league's history.



This rivalry reflects the high level of professionalism that the Saudi league has reached in recent years, as the competition among foreign coaches has become one of the most prominent indicators of tactical and technical strength in the major teams.