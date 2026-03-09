يشهد تاريخ دوري المحترفين السعودي تنافساً مثيراً بين اثنين من أبرز المدربين الأجانب الذين مروا على الدوري؛ البرازيلي بيريكليس شاموسكا، والبرتغالي خورخي جيسوس، على لقب أكثر المدربين تحقيقاً للانتصارات.


ويتصدر شاموسكا القائمة بـ85 فوزاً مع عدة فرق سعودية مثل الفيصلي والهلال والشباب والتعاون، مسجلاً رقماً قياسياً يصعب تجاوزه، بينما يأتي جيسوس في المركز الثاني بعد أن حقق 83 فوزاً مع النصر و الهلال، ليواصل كتابة نجاحاته ومواصلة تعزيز مكانته بين أبرز المدربين في تاريخ الدوري.


ويعكس هذا الصراع مستوى الاحترافية العالية التي وصل إليها الدوري السعودي في السنوات الأخيرة، إذ أصبح التنافس بين المدربين الأجانب أحد أبرز معايير القوة التكتيكية والفنية في الفرق الكبرى.