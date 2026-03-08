اللقطة التي ظهر فيها تدخل لاعب النصر الكرواتي مارسيلو بروزوفيتش على قدم لاعب فريق نيوم في اللقاء الذي نجا فيه النصر من فخ التعادل في الرمق الأخير، أشعلت جدلاً واسعاً في الوسط الرياضي، بعد تدخل قوي رأى كثير من المتابعين والمحللين أن الحالة كانت تستحق البطاقة الحمراء المباشرة، بينما اكتفى الحكم خالد الطريس، بإدارة اللعب دون اتخاذ قرار حاسم، لتتحول الواقعة سريعاً إلى مادة للنقاش بين الجماهير والمحللين.


الجدل تضاعف بعد إعادة اللقطة عبر النقل التلفزيوني، إذ بدا التدخل في نظر بعض المحللين أكثر خشونة مما ظهر في لحظته الأولى. وفي قراءة تحكيمية قال المستشار التحكيمي لـ«عكاظ» الدولي المصري طارق سامي: «لعب عنيف باستخدام قوة مفرطة القرار الصحيح ركلة حرة مباشرة وطرد لقيام اللاعب باستخدام سلاح أسفل الحذاء في مكان خطير على اللاعب المدافع يعرضه إلى خطر الإصابة الجسيمة». وعن مدى تغافل الحكام في احتساب الحالات الواضحة في ظل وجود تقنية الفيديو قال سامي: «بعض الحكام يرى أن المهاجم لم يأتِ من مسافة، ولم تكن هناك سرعة، وبالتالي لم تكن هناك قوة مفرطة، فهناك عدة اعتبارات للقوة المفرطة، هناك اعتبارات كاحتساب المسافة والسرعة، خصوصاً أن السرعة تولد قوة، واستخدام السلاح من عدمه، والمكان الذي ذهب إليه السلاح عند اللاعب المصاب، وهل وصل السلاح بأكمله أم جزء منه، كل هذه اعتبارات تأتي قبل اتخاذ القرار بالطرد بالكرت الأحمر المباشر، وفي هذه الحالة المهاجم أتى من مسافة ووضع سلاح أسفل الحذاء على قدم المنافس ووقف على قدمه بوزن الجسم ويستحق الطرد المباشر.


لكن السؤال الذي طرحه كثيرون: لماذا تجاهل الحكم الحالة؟


بعض التفسيرات التحكيمية تشير إلى احتمال أن زاوية الرؤية لم تكن مثالية، أو أن الحكم لم يلتقط لحظة الاحتكاك الكاملة مع سرعة اللعب، وهو أمر يحدث أحياناً حتى مع الحكام أصحاب الخبرة. لكن هناك من يرى أن المسؤولية قد تمتد إلى حكم تقنية الفيديو (VAR)، الذي يفترض أن يتدخل في حالات الطرد المباشر إذا رأى أن الحكم ارتكب خطأً واضحاً في التقدير.


أما قانونياً، فيبقى الجدل الأكبر حول إمكانية تدخل لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم.


القاعدة المعمول بها في كثير من الاتحادات الكروية تنص على أن اللجان الانضباطية لا تتدخل في الحالات التي شاهدها الحكم وقيّمها داخل الملعب، حتى لو كان التقييم محل جدل. لكن يمكن للجنة التدخل في حالتين أساسيتين؛ إذا لم ير الحكم الواقعة إطلاقاً، أو إذا اعتُبرت سلوكاً عنيفاً خطيراً لم تتم معاقبته رغم وضوحه في التسجيلات.


وحول ذلك قال طارق سامي: «لجنة الانضباط لا تتدخل إلا في حالات السلوك المشين، بمعنى أن السلوك المشين يختلف عن اللعب العنيف الذي يحدث عندما تكون الكرة في اللعب مثل حالة بروزوفيتشش، والسلوك المشين هو عند توقف اللعب وعدم وجود تنافس على الكرة في اللعب ما بين المهاجم والمدافع، أو اللعب في الأصل متوقف، وهذه هي حالات السلوك المشين.


وفي حالة بروزوفيتش ليس للجنة الانضباط حق التدخل، أما في حالة السلوك المشين فيمكن للجنة الانضباط التدخل، وفي الأخير الأمر يعود برمته للائحة المسابقات للبطولة.


وبين التحليل التحكيمي والقراءة القانونية، تبقى لقطة بروزوفيتش مثالاً جديداً على الجدل الدائم في كرة القدم؛ لقطة واحدة.. وقراءات متعددة، بينما يظل القرار النهائي في مثل هذه الحالات رهين ما دوّنه الحكم في تقريره الرسمي للمباراة.