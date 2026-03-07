يواجه النجم البرازيلي نيمار دا سيلفا، لاعب نادي سانتوس، أزمة خارج المستطيل الأخضر بعد رفع دعوى قضائية ضده من قبل طاهية عملت في قصره بمدينة ريو دي جانيرو.

وبحسب صحيفة «ريكورد» البرتغالية، فقد رفعت الطاهية، التي عملت في منزل نيمار بين يوليو من العام الماضي وفبراير من العام الحالي، دعوى قضائية ضد اللاعب والشركة التي قامت بتوظيفها، مدعية أنها تعرضت لإصابات جسدية نتيجة ساعات العمل الطويلة، إذ كانت تعمل نحو 16 ساعة يومياً، إضافة إلى إعداد الطعام لأكثر من 150 شخصاً يومياً.

ساعات عمل طويلة

وأوضحت التقارير أن ساعات عمل الطاهية كانت تبدأ من السابعة صباحاً حتى الخامسة مساءً، لكنها كانت غالباً ما تعمل لساعات إضافية قد تمتد حتى الحادية عشرة مساءً أو منتصف الليل، كما كانت تتولى إعداد وجبتي الإفطار والعشاء للاعب الدولي البرازيلي، في ظل تواجد أصدقائه بشكل متكرر داخل القصر.

طاهية تقاضي نيمار بعد إصابات قالت إنها نتجت عن العمل 16 ساعة يومياً.

مطالبات بتعويضات

وتزعم الطاهية أنها عانت من مشاكل جسدية بسبب اضطرارها لنقل قطع اللحم والأواني الثقيلة داخل القصر، ما أدى إلى إصابات بدنية، وطالبت نيمار والشركة التي وظفتها بدفع نفقاتها الطبية، إضافة إلى أجور العمل الإضافي غير المدفوعة وتعويضات مختلفة، بما في ذلك تعويضات عن الأضرار المعنوية، إذ تسعى للحصول على نحو 43 ألف يورو.

وقال محامو الطاهية إن موكلتهم كانت تؤدي أعمالاً تتطلب جهداً بدنياً كبيراً منذ بداية عقدها، إذ كانت تحمل باستمرار قطع لحم يصل وزنها في المتوسط إلى 10 كيلوغرامات، إلى جانب فحص الثلاجات وتحميل وتفريغ مشتريات السوبر ماركت، التي كانت تتضمن العديد من الأكياس الثقيلة، فضلاً عن الوقوف لفترات طويلة طوال يوم العمل.

راتب منخفض مقابل العمل الإضافي

وبحسب التقارير، كان الراتب الأساسي للطاهية نحو 654 يورو شهرياً، لكنها كانت تتقاضى في المتوسط 1200 يورو بعد احتساب ساعات العمل الإضافية، فيما يؤكد محاموها أنها كانت تعمل أيضاً خلال عطلات نهاية الأسبوع.