The Brazilian star Neymar da Silva, a player for Santos FC, is facing a crisis off the field after a lawsuit was filed against him by a chef who worked at his mansion in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the Portuguese newspaper "Record," the chef, who worked at Neymar's home between July of last year and February of this year, has filed a lawsuit against the player and the company that employed her, claiming that she suffered physical injuries due to long working hours, as she worked about 16 hours a day, in addition to preparing food for more than 150 people daily.

Long Working Hours

Reports indicate that the chef's working hours started from 7 AM to 5 PM, but she often worked additional hours that could extend until 11 PM or midnight. She was also responsible for preparing breakfast and dinner for the Brazilian international player, with his friends frequently present at the mansion.

طاهية تقاضي نيمار بعد إصابات قالت إنها نتجت عن العمل 16 ساعة يومياً.

Claims for Compensation

The chef claims that she suffered physical problems due to having to lift heavy pieces of meat and cookware within the mansion, which led to physical injuries. She demanded that Neymar and the company that hired her cover her medical expenses, in addition to unpaid overtime wages and various compensations, including damages for moral suffering, as she seeks to obtain around 43,000 euros.

The chef's lawyers stated that their client had been performing tasks that required significant physical effort since the beginning of her contract, as she was constantly lifting meat pieces averaging 10 kilograms, along with checking refrigerators and loading and unloading supermarket purchases, which included many heavy bags, as well as standing for long periods throughout the workday.

Low Salary for Overtime Work

According to reports, the chef's base salary was around 654 euros per month, but she earned an average of 1,200 euros after accounting for overtime hours, while her lawyers confirm that she also worked during weekends.