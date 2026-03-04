The newspaper "USA Today" reported that U.S. President Donald Trump is not particularly interested in the participation of the Iranian national team in the 2026 World Cup, which is set to take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19, featuring 48 teams for the first time in the tournament's history. The Iranian team will kick off its World Cup journey against New Zealand, followed by a match against Belgium, and will conclude its group stage matches against Egypt in the second half of June 2026. The city of Los Angeles will host two matches for the Iranian team, while Seattle will host the match between Iran and Egypt on June 26.



For his part, the President of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, previously indicated the possibility of his country's team withdrawing from the tournament amid escalating regional tensions, after Israel announced on February 28 that it had carried out a strike it described as "preemptive" against Iran.



The "FIFA" regulations state that if Iran withdraws from the World Cup, a team from the Asian continent will be nominated, with the UAE team being the closest candidate, as they finished third in Group A of the Asian qualifiers. The match schedule for the World Cup will remain unchanged, and the substitute team will take Iran's place in the same Group G with Egypt, Belgium, and New Zealand, participating normally according to the match order.



For his part, FIFA Secretary General Matthias Grafström confirmed that they are monitoring the current situation following the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, emphasizing that their focus at FIFA is on organizing a safe World Cup with the participation of all teams.