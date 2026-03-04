أوضحت صحيفة «USA Today» أن الرئيس الأمريكي «دونالد ترمب» لا يبدي اهتماما خاصا بمشاركة المنتخب الإيراني في نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، المقرر إقامتها في كل من الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا خلال الفترة من 11 يونيو إلى 19 يوليو، بمشاركة 48 منتخبا للمرة الأولى في تاريخ البطولة، إذ يفتتح منتخب إيران مشواره في المونديال بمواجهة نيوزيلندا، قبل أن يلعب ضد بلجيكا، ثم يختتم مبارياته في دور المجموعات أمام مصر، في النصف الثاني من يونيو 2026، على أن تستضيف مدينة لوس أنجلوس الأمريكية مباراتين للمنتخب الإيراني، بينما تستضيف سياتل مواجهة إيران ضد مصر في 26 يونيو.
من جانبه، كان رئيس الاتحاد الإيراني لكرة القدم مهدي تاج أشار سابقا إلى احتمال انسحاب منتخب بلاده من البطولة، في ظل تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية، بعدما أعلنت إسرائيل في 28 فبراير تنفيذ ضربة وصفتها بـ«الاستباقية» ضد إيران.
وتنص لائحة «فيفا» على أنه في حال انسحاب إيران من المونديال سيتم ترشيح منتخب من القارة الآسيوية، والأقرب المنتخب الإماراتي الذي حل ثالثاً في المجموعة الأولى من التصفيات الآسيوية، على أن يبقى جدول المباريات كما هو في المونديال، وسيحل المنتخب البديل في المجموعة السابعة نفسها مع مصر وبلجيكا ونيوزيلندا، ويشارك بشكل طبيعي وفق ترتيب المباريات.
من جانبه أكد الأمين العام للاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم ماتياس غرافستروم، أنهم يراقبون الوضع الراهن بعد نشوب الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران، مشدداً على أنهم في «فيفا» تركيزهم منصب على إقامة كأس عالم آمنة بمشاركة جميع المنتخبات.
The newspaper "USA Today" reported that U.S. President Donald Trump is not particularly interested in the participation of the Iranian national team in the 2026 World Cup, which is set to take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19, featuring 48 teams for the first time in the tournament's history. The Iranian team will kick off its World Cup journey against New Zealand, followed by a match against Belgium, and will conclude its group stage matches against Egypt in the second half of June 2026. The city of Los Angeles will host two matches for the Iranian team, while Seattle will host the match between Iran and Egypt on June 26.
For his part, the President of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, previously indicated the possibility of his country's team withdrawing from the tournament amid escalating regional tensions, after Israel announced on February 28 that it had carried out a strike it described as "preemptive" against Iran.
The "FIFA" regulations state that if Iran withdraws from the World Cup, a team from the Asian continent will be nominated, with the UAE team being the closest candidate, as they finished third in Group A of the Asian qualifiers. The match schedule for the World Cup will remain unchanged, and the substitute team will take Iran's place in the same Group G with Egypt, Belgium, and New Zealand, participating normally according to the match order.
For his part, FIFA Secretary General Matthias Grafström confirmed that they are monitoring the current situation following the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, emphasizing that their focus at FIFA is on organizing a safe World Cup with the participation of all teams.