أوضحت صحيفة «USA Today» أن الرئيس الأمريكي «دونالد ترمب» لا يبدي اهتماما خاصا بمشاركة المنتخب الإيراني في نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، المقرر إقامتها في كل من الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا خلال الفترة من 11 يونيو إلى 19 يوليو، بمشاركة 48 منتخبا للمرة الأولى في تاريخ البطولة، إذ يفتتح منتخب إيران مشواره في المونديال بمواجهة نيوزيلندا، قبل أن يلعب ضد بلجيكا، ثم يختتم مبارياته في دور المجموعات أمام مصر، في النصف الثاني من يونيو 2026، على أن تستضيف مدينة لوس أنجلوس الأمريكية مباراتين للمنتخب الإيراني، بينما تستضيف سياتل مواجهة إيران ضد مصر في 26 يونيو.


من جانبه، كان رئيس الاتحاد الإيراني لكرة القدم مهدي تاج أشار سابقا إلى احتمال انسحاب منتخب بلاده من البطولة، في ظل تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية، بعدما أعلنت إسرائيل في 28 فبراير تنفيذ ضربة وصفتها بـ«الاستباقية» ضد إيران.


وتنص لائحة «فيفا» على أنه في حال انسحاب إيران من المونديال سيتم ترشيح منتخب من القارة الآسيوية، والأقرب المنتخب الإماراتي الذي حل ثالثاً في المجموعة الأولى من التصفيات الآسيوية، على أن يبقى جدول المباريات كما هو في المونديال، وسيحل المنتخب البديل في المجموعة السابعة نفسها مع مصر وبلجيكا ونيوزيلندا، ويشارك بشكل طبيعي وفق ترتيب المباريات.


من جانبه أكد الأمين العام للاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم ماتياس غرافستروم، أنهم يراقبون الوضع الراهن بعد نشوب الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران، مشدداً على أنهم في «فيفا» تركيزهم منصب على إقامة كأس عالم آمنة بمشاركة جميع المنتخبات.