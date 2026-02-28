برعاية وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، تنظّم وزارة الإعلام بطولة الإعلام الرمضانية في نسختها الأولى «بادل الإعلام»، وذلك خلال الفترة من 1 - 5 مارس في ملعب «بادل رش» بمنطقة «بوليفارد رياض سيتي»، وبمشاركة عددٍ من المؤسسات الإعلامية، في إطار تعزيز التواصل بين الإعلاميين، ونشر ثقافة الرياضة وترسيخها أسلوب حياة.
وتأتي البطولة بصفتها حدثًا رياضيًا سنويًا يُقام خلال شهر رمضان في كل عام برياضة مختلفة، بما يسهم في فتح آفاقٍ متنوعة للتعاون، ويعزّز قنوات التواصل بين الإعلاميين ومنظومة وزارة الإعلام، في بيئة تجمع بين التنافس الرياضي وروح الزمالة.
جدول المباريات
وتجسّد «بادل الإعلام» رؤية وزارة الإعلام في تعزيز التواصل المجتمعي والإعلامي، من خلال توظيف الأنشطة الرياضية، واستثمار الرياضة كجسر تواصلي جديد يسهم في تعزيز ارتباط الإعلام بالمجتمع. وتُقام النسخة الأولى من البطولة بشراكة مع عدد من الجهات.
Under the patronage of Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari, the Ministry of Media is organizing the first edition of the Ramadan Media Championship "Media Paddle," which will take place from March 1 to 5 at the "Paddle Rush" court in the "Boulevard Riyadh City," with the participation of several media institutions, as part of efforts to enhance communication among media professionals and promote a culture of sports as a way of life.
The championship comes as an annual sporting event held during the month of Ramadan each year featuring a different sport, contributing to opening diverse avenues for cooperation and enhancing communication channels between media professionals and the Ministry of Media, in an environment that combines sports competition with the spirit of camaraderie.
جدول المباريات
The "Media Paddle" embodies the Ministry of Media's vision to enhance community and media communication by utilizing sports activities and investing in sports as a new communication bridge that contributes to strengthening the connection between media and society. The first edition of the championship is being held in partnership with several entities.