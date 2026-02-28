برعاية وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، تنظّم وزارة الإعلام بطولة الإعلام الرمضانية في نسختها الأولى «بادل الإعلام»، وذلك خلال الفترة من 1 - 5 مارس في ملعب «بادل رش» بمنطقة «بوليفارد رياض سيتي»، وبمشاركة عددٍ من المؤسسات الإعلامية، في إطار تعزيز التواصل بين الإعلاميين، ونشر ثقافة الرياضة وترسيخها أسلوب حياة.

وتأتي البطولة بصفتها حدثًا رياضيًا سنويًا يُقام خلال شهر رمضان في كل عام برياضة مختلفة، بما يسهم في فتح آفاقٍ متنوعة للتعاون، ويعزّز قنوات التواصل بين الإعلاميين ومنظومة وزارة الإعلام، في بيئة تجمع بين التنافس الرياضي وروح الزمالة.

جدول المباريات

وتجسّد «بادل الإعلام» رؤية وزارة الإعلام في تعزيز التواصل المجتمعي والإعلامي، من خلال توظيف الأنشطة الرياضية، واستثمار الرياضة كجسر تواصلي جديد يسهم في تعزيز ارتباط الإعلام بالمجتمع.
وتُقام النسخة الأولى من البطولة بشراكة مع عدد من الجهات.