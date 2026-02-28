Under the patronage of Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari, the Ministry of Media is organizing the first edition of the Ramadan Media Championship "Media Paddle," which will take place from March 1 to 5 at the "Paddle Rush" court in the "Boulevard Riyadh City," with the participation of several media institutions, as part of efforts to enhance communication among media professionals and promote a culture of sports as a way of life.

The championship comes as an annual sporting event held during the month of Ramadan each year featuring a different sport, contributing to opening diverse avenues for cooperation and enhancing communication channels between media professionals and the Ministry of Media, in an environment that combines sports competition with the spirit of camaraderie.

جدول المباريات

The "Media Paddle" embodies the Ministry of Media's vision to enhance community and media communication by utilizing sports activities and investing in sports as a new communication bridge that contributes to strengthening the connection between media and society.

The first edition of the championship is being held in partnership with several entities.