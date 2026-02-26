The Omani media figure Ahmed Al-Rawas expressed his immense happiness at being a guest in the Qadsiah Ramadan season, praising the excellent organization and the variety of activities that combine sports, culture, and community work in a unique Ramadan atmosphere. He stated that what he witnessed reflects the great efforts made to present a season worthy of the status of Qadsiah Club and its role in serving the community. He added that the city of Khobar, where he was born, amazed him with its beauty and development, confirming that it is a model of cities that combine modernity and authentic hospitality. He concluded his statement by thanking the management of Qadsiah Club for their warm reception and hospitality.



On another note, the Zoho Futsal Championship continues for the third consecutive day, with today's (Thursday) anticipated match bringing together the Moroccan team Saqr Agadir and the Al-Tamimi team, while the Ghadraan group faces the Egyptian Media Club in the second group matches. In the first group, Hamada from Jordan will face the Betting Company team.



The Moroccan team Saqr Agadir began its journey in the championship with an important victory over the Kuwait Oil Company with a score of 2-0 in the opening match, earning its first three points and confirming its strong presence since the first round, positioning itself early in the competition for the top of its group.



The Qadsiah team started its journey in the Zoho Futsal Championship with a valuable win against the Al-Thuqbah team with a score of 3-2 in the match that brought them together in the first group competition, and the Brazilian Kleber Andre, the star of Qadsiah, received the Best Player award of the match worth 1000 riyals.