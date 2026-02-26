أعرب الإعلامي العُماني أحمد الرواس عن سعادته البالغة بتواجده ضيفًا في موسم القادسية الرمضاني، مشيدًا بحُسن التنظيم وتنوع الفعاليات التي تجمع بين الرياضة والثقافة والعمل المجتمعي في أجواء رمضانية مميزة. وقال إن ما شاهده يعكس الجهود الكبيرة المبذولة لتقديم موسم يليق بمكانة نادي القادسية ودوره في خدمة المجتمع. وأضاف إن مدينة الخبر التي ولد فيها أبهرتْه بجمالها وتطورها، مؤكدًا أنها تُعد نموذجًا للمدن التي تجمع بين الحداثة والضيافة الأصيلة. واختتم تصريحه بتقديم شكره لإدارة نادي القادسية على حسن الاستقبال والحفاوة.


من جهة أخرى، تتواصل منافسات بطولة زوهو لكرة قدم الصالات لليوم الثالث على التوالي، وتشهد مواجهات اليوم (الخميس) لقاء مرتقبا يجمع صقر أكادير المغربي بفريق التميمي، فيما تلتقي مجموعة غدران مع نادي الإعلاميين المصري ضمن مباريات المجموعة الثانية. وعلى صعيد المجموعة الأولى، يواجه حمادة الأردني فريق شركة الرهان.


وكان نادي صقر أكادير المغربي قد استهل مشواره في البطولة بانتصار مهم على شركة نفط الكويت بهدفين دون مقابل في مباراة الافتتاح، ليحصد أول ثلاث نقاط له ويؤكد حضوره القوي منذ الجولة الأولى، واضعا نفسه مبكرا في دائرة المنافسة على صدارة مجموعته.


واستهل فريق القادسية مشواره في بطولة زوهو لكرة قدم الصالات بفوز ثمين على فريق الثقبة بنتيجة (3-2)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما ضمن منافسات المجموعة الأولى، وحصل البرازيلي كليبر أندري نجم القادسية على جائزة أفضل لاعب في المباراة بقيمة 1000 ريال.