اتخذ النجم البرتغالي «كريستيانو رونالدو »، خطوة جديدة في مسيرته خارج الملاعب بعدما استحوذ على 25٪ من نادي ألميريا، صاحب المركز الثالث حاليًا في دوري الدرجة الثانية الإسباني، بفارق نقطتين فقط عن الصدارة ومع تبقي 15 جولة على نهاية الموسم، إذ أعلن اليوم الخميس عن الصفقة التي تمت عبر شركة CR7 سبورتس إنفستمنتس، وهي شركة فرعية جديدة تابعة لمجموعته الاستثمارية CR7 SA، والتي يدير من خلالها المهاجم البالغ 41 عامًا أعماله واستثماراته، ولم تُكشف التفاصيل المالية، لكن البيان الرسمي وصف العملية بأنها «استثمار استراتيجي» يعكس التزام لاعب النصر طويل المدى بملكية الأندية الاحترافية، كما علمت الصحيفة أن نادي ألميريا سيعلن الصفقة رسميًا قريبًا، وأن دخول رونالدو في ملكية النادي «كان قيد التحضير منذ فترة طويلة».
ومن ناحيته قال قائد النصر :«لطالما كانت لدي طموحات للمساهمة في كرة القدم خارج الملعب، ألميريا نادٍ إسباني يملك قاعدة قوية وإمكانات واضحة للنمو، وأتطلع للعمل مع الإدارة لدعم النادي في مرحلته الجديدة»
العودة إلى الكرة الإسبانية
يمثل هذا الاستثمار عودة رونالدو إلى كرة القدم الإسبانية، ولكن هذه المرة من المكاتب الإدارية. وجاءت مشاركته بعد عام من استحواذ مجموعة استثمارية سعودية على النادي الأندلسي.
من جانبه أعرب رئيس النادي محمد الخريجي عن سعادته بانضمام رونالدو إلى الملاك، قائلاً:
«نحن سعداء جدًا باختيار كريستيانو الاستثمار في نادينا، لأنه يعرف الدوري الإسباني جيدًا ويدرك إمكانات المشروع الذي نبنيه سواء في الفريق الأول أو الفئات السنية»
ويرتبط رونالدو بعلاقة وثيقة مع الخريجي، الذي لعب دورًا مهمًا في انتقاله إلى النصر بعد رحيله المثير للجدل عن مانشستر يونايتد، قبل أن ينجح الآن في إقناعه بشراء 25٪ من النادي الإسباني.
تمثل هذه الخطوة محطة مهمة في المسيرة الاستثمارية لرونالدو، الذي سبق أن عبّر عن رغبته في امتلاك نادٍ لكرة القدم. ففي ديسمبر 2024، خلال حفل جوائز دبي غلوب سوكر، أكد أنه إذا أصبح مالكًا لنادٍ يومًا ما، فسيسعى إلى إصلاح المشكلات الهيكلية التي يرى أنها تؤثر على بعض الأندية الأوروبية الكبرى.
وهكذا يواصل رونالدو توسيع إرثه، جامعًا بين التألق داخل الملعب وبناء مشروع استثماري جديد يعكس طموحه الرياضي ورؤيته التجارية.
The Portuguese star "Cristiano Ronaldo" has taken a new step in his career off the field after acquiring 25% of Almería, which is currently in third place in the Spanish second division, just two points behind the top spot with 15 rounds remaining in the season. He announced the deal today, Thursday, which was made through CR7 Sports Investments, a new subsidiary of his investment group CR7 SA, through which the 41-year-old forward manages his business and investments. The financial details have not been disclosed, but the official statement described the transaction as a "strategic investment" reflecting the long-term commitment of the Al-Nassr player to owning professional clubs. The newspaper learned that Almería will officially announce the deal soon, and that Ronaldo's entry into the club's ownership "has been in preparation for a long time."
For his part, the captain of Al-Nassr said: "I have always had ambitions to contribute to football off the field. Almería is a Spanish club with a strong base and clear potential for growth, and I look forward to working with the management to support the club in its new phase."
Return to Spanish Football
This investment represents Ronaldo's return to Spanish football, but this time from the administrative offices. His involvement came a year after a Saudi investment group acquired the Andalusian club.
For his part, the club president, Mohammed Al-Khuraiji, expressed his happiness at Ronaldo joining the owners, saying:
“We are very happy with Cristiano's choice to invest in our club, as he knows La Liga well and understands the potential of the project we are building, both in the first team and in the youth categories.”
Ronaldo has a close relationship with Al-Khuraiji, who played an important role in his transfer to Al-Nassr after his controversial departure from Manchester United, and has now succeeded in convincing him to buy 25% of the Spanish club.
This step represents an important milestone in Ronaldo's investment journey, as he has previously expressed his desire to own a football club. In December 2024, during the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, he confirmed that if he ever became the owner of a club, he would seek to address the structural issues he sees affecting some of the major European clubs.
Thus, Ronaldo continues to expand his legacy, combining brilliance on the field with building a new investment project that reflects his sporting ambition and business vision.