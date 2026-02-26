The Portuguese star "Cristiano Ronaldo" has taken a new step in his career off the field after acquiring 25% of Almería, which is currently in third place in the Spanish second division, just two points behind the top spot with 15 rounds remaining in the season. He announced the deal today, Thursday, which was made through CR7 Sports Investments, a new subsidiary of his investment group CR7 SA, through which the 41-year-old forward manages his business and investments. The financial details have not been disclosed, but the official statement described the transaction as a "strategic investment" reflecting the long-term commitment of the Al-Nassr player to owning professional clubs. The newspaper learned that Almería will officially announce the deal soon, and that Ronaldo's entry into the club's ownership "has been in preparation for a long time."



For his part, the captain of Al-Nassr said: "I have always had ambitions to contribute to football off the field. Almería is a Spanish club with a strong base and clear potential for growth, and I look forward to working with the management to support the club in its new phase."



Return to Spanish Football



This investment represents Ronaldo's return to Spanish football, but this time from the administrative offices. His involvement came a year after a Saudi investment group acquired the Andalusian club.



For his part, the club president, Mohammed Al-Khuraiji, expressed his happiness at Ronaldo joining the owners, saying:



“We are very happy with Cristiano's choice to invest in our club, as he knows La Liga well and understands the potential of the project we are building, both in the first team and in the youth categories.”



Ronaldo has a close relationship with Al-Khuraiji, who played an important role in his transfer to Al-Nassr after his controversial departure from Manchester United, and has now succeeded in convincing him to buy 25% of the Spanish club.



This step represents an important milestone in Ronaldo's investment journey, as he has previously expressed his desire to own a football club. In December 2024, during the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, he confirmed that if he ever became the owner of a club, he would seek to address the structural issues he sees affecting some of the major European clubs.



Thus, Ronaldo continues to expand his legacy, combining brilliance on the field with building a new investment project that reflects his sporting ambition and business vision.