اتخذ النجم البرتغالي «كريستيانو رونالدو »، خطوة جديدة في مسيرته خارج الملاعب بعدما استحوذ على 25٪ من نادي ألميريا، صاحب المركز الثالث حاليًا في دوري الدرجة الثانية الإسباني، بفارق نقطتين فقط عن الصدارة ومع تبقي 15 جولة على نهاية الموسم، إذ أعلن اليوم الخميس عن الصفقة التي تمت عبر شركة CR7 سبورتس إنفستمنتس، وهي شركة فرعية جديدة تابعة لمجموعته الاستثمارية CR7 SA، والتي يدير من خلالها المهاجم البالغ 41 عامًا أعماله واستثماراته، ولم تُكشف التفاصيل المالية، لكن البيان الرسمي وصف العملية بأنها «استثمار استراتيجي» يعكس التزام لاعب النصر طويل المدى بملكية الأندية الاحترافية، كما علمت الصحيفة أن نادي ألميريا سيعلن الصفقة رسميًا قريبًا، وأن دخول رونالدو في ملكية النادي «كان قيد التحضير منذ فترة طويلة».


ومن ناحيته قال قائد النصر :«لطالما كانت لدي طموحات للمساهمة في كرة القدم خارج الملعب، ألميريا نادٍ إسباني يملك قاعدة قوية وإمكانات واضحة للنمو، وأتطلع للعمل مع الإدارة لدعم النادي في مرحلته الجديدة»


العودة إلى الكرة الإسبانية


يمثل هذا الاستثمار عودة رونالدو إلى كرة القدم الإسبانية، ولكن هذه المرة من المكاتب الإدارية. وجاءت مشاركته بعد عام من استحواذ مجموعة استثمارية سعودية على النادي الأندلسي.


من جانبه أعرب رئيس النادي محمد الخريجي عن سعادته بانضمام رونالدو إلى الملاك، قائلاً:


«نحن سعداء جدًا باختيار كريستيانو الاستثمار في نادينا، لأنه يعرف الدوري الإسباني جيدًا ويدرك إمكانات المشروع الذي نبنيه سواء في الفريق الأول أو الفئات السنية»


ويرتبط رونالدو بعلاقة وثيقة مع الخريجي، الذي لعب دورًا مهمًا في انتقاله إلى النصر بعد رحيله المثير للجدل عن مانشستر يونايتد، قبل أن ينجح الآن في إقناعه بشراء 25٪ من النادي الإسباني.


تمثل هذه الخطوة محطة مهمة في المسيرة الاستثمارية لرونالدو، الذي سبق أن عبّر عن رغبته في امتلاك نادٍ لكرة القدم. ففي ديسمبر 2024، خلال حفل جوائز دبي غلوب سوكر، أكد أنه إذا أصبح مالكًا لنادٍ يومًا ما، فسيسعى إلى إصلاح المشكلات الهيكلية التي يرى أنها تؤثر على بعض الأندية الأوروبية الكبرى.


وهكذا يواصل رونالدو توسيع إرثه، جامعًا بين التألق داخل الملعب وبناء مشروع استثماري جديد يعكس طموحه الرياضي ورؤيته التجارية.