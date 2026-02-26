حقق النصر 11 انتصاراً متتالياً في جميع المسابقات، في إنجاز يُعيد إلى الأذهان أمجاد فبراير 2014، حين وصل الفريق آنذاك إلى سلسلة بلغت 18 انتصاراً متتالياً، عقب فوزه الكبير على مضيفه النجمة بخمسة أهداف دون مقابل، في المواجهة التي أُقيمت على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بمدينة بريدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة العاشرة «المؤجلة» من المسابقة، ليتصدر ترتيب الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن» بـ58 نقطة، فيما تجمد رصيد النجمة عند 8 نقاط في المركز الـ18.


وبعد مرور 4437 يوماً، يعود «العالمي» ليكتب فصلاً جديداً من التوهج، مؤكداً أن لغة الانتصارات لا تغيب طويلاً عن تاريخه، وأن الفريق يعيش واحدة من أفضل فتراته من حيث الاستقرار الفني والنتائج المتصاعدة.


سلسلة الـ11 انتصاراً الحالية تعكس شخصية الفريق مع مدربه جيسوس الذي أعاد توهج النصر.