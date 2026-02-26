Al-Nasr achieved 11 consecutive victories in all competitions, a feat that brings to mind the glories of February 2014, when the team then reached a streak of 18 consecutive wins, following their significant victory over their host Al-Najma with a score of five goals to none, in the match held at King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Buraidah, as part of the postponed tenth round of the competition. This victory placed them at the top of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League" with 58 points, while Al-Najma's tally remained at 8 points in 18th place.



After 4,437 days, "The Global" returns to write a new chapter of brilliance, confirming that the language of victories does not stay away from its history for long, and that the team is experiencing one of its best periods in terms of technical stability and rising results.



The current streak of 11 victories reflects the character of the team under its coach Jesus, who has rekindled Al-Nasr's brilliance.