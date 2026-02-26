أكمل فريق «التعاون» عقد الفرق المتأهلة إلى دور الـ4، بعد فوزه في «ديربي» أبناء مدينة جدة بركلات الترجيح بنتيجة (5-4) على فريق «الرسوخ»، عقب التعادل سلبياً في الأشواط الأصلية، ضمن ختام منافسات دور الـ8 لبطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم، في آخر مباراة للبطولة على ملعب (القرية الأولمبية)، قبل الانتقال إلى الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبد الله الرياضية لخوض منافسات دور الأربعة، ولقاء المركزين الثالث والرابع، والمباراة النهائية.
وبهذا الانتصار، نجح الفائز في إثبات جدارته والثأر لخسارته الماضية وفرض أفضليته، إذ كان «الرسوخ» قد فاز بهدف على «التعاون» في دور المجموعات، فيما كان «التعاون» قد نجح في التتويج بلقب بطولة (كأس جدة لعام 2024)، بعد انتصاره على «الرسوخ» في المباراة النهائية.
يُذكر أن «التعاون» سيلتقي في دور الـ4 مع فريق «حرس الحدود بمنطقة مكة المكرمة» المنتصر في لقاء دور الـ8 أمام فريق «القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي»، غداً (الجمعة) 27 فبراير، ضمن ثاني أيام مواجهات فرق الجهات الحكومية مع فرق الهواة المشاركة في البطولة.
