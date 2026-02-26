The "Cooperation" team completed the lineup of teams qualified for the semifinals after winning in the "Derby" of the sons of Jeddah City via penalties with a score of (5-4) against the "Resilience" team, following a goalless draw in the original time, as part of the conclusion of the quarterfinals of the "Jeddah 2026" football tournament, in the last match of the tournament at the (Olympic Village) stadium, before moving to the secondary stadium in King Abdullah Sports City to compete in the semifinals, the third and fourth place match, and the final match.



With this victory, the winner succeeded in proving its worth and avenging its previous loss while asserting its superiority, as "Resilience" had won by one goal against "Cooperation" in the group stage, while "Cooperation" had succeeded in winning the title of the (Jeddah Cup 2024) after defeating "Resilience" in the final match.



It is worth mentioning that "Cooperation" will meet in the semifinals with the "Border Guard of Makkah" team, which won in the quarterfinals against the "Special Forces for Environmental Security" team, tomorrow (Friday) February 27, as part of the second day of matches between government teams and amateur teams participating in the tournament.