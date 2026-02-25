Atalanta saved the face of Italian football after they managed to overturn their two-goal deficit in the first leg against Borussia Dortmund from Germany to a strong victory in the second leg with a score of 4-1, in the match held at the "Atleti Azzurri" stadium, as part of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 playoff.



Atalanta entered the match aggressively, seeking to compensate for their two-goal deficit from the first leg that took place last week at the "Signal Iduna Park," and they succeeded in doing so in the first half. The first goal came just 5 minutes into the match when Perenasconi sent a precise cross into the penalty area, which was met by Scamacca with a direct shot in front of the goal, sending the ball into the net (5'). Atalanta scored their second goal through their player Davide Zappacosta, who struck a powerful shot that found the back of the net (45').



In the second half, Atalanta continued their attacking pressure, and their player Mario Pasalic managed to score the third goal after receiving a decisive pass from Martin de Roon, placing the ball in Dortmund's net (57'). Dortmund's player Karim managed to reduce the deficit by scoring his team's first goal (75'), and in stoppage time, Atalanta was awarded a penalty, and Algerian star Ramy Bensebaini of Borussia Dortmund received a red card. Lazar Samardzic successfully converted the penalty (90+8'), allowing Atalanta to advance to the Round of 16 with merit and deserving, while Dortmund exited the tournament.