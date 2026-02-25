حفظ أتالانتا ماء وجه الكرة الإيطالية بعدما نجح في قلب تأخره في لقاء الذهاب أمام بروسيا دورتموند الألماني بهدفين نظيفين إلى فوز قوي في الإياب بنتيجة 4-1، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب «أتليتي أزوري»، ضمن منافسات إياب ملحق ثُمن نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.


دخل أتالانتا اللقاء بقوة بحثاً عن تعويض تأخره بهدفين دون مقابل في لقاء الذهاب الذي أقيم الأسبوع الماضي على ملعب «سيجنال إيدونا بارك» وتمكن من ذلك في الشوط الأول، إذ جاء الهدف الأول بعد مرور 5 دقائق فقط من انطلاقة اللقاء، بعدما أرسل بيرناسكوني كرة عرضية متقنة داخل منطقة الجزاء، استقبلها سكاماكا بتسديدة مباشرة أمام المرمى، لتسكن الكرة الشباك (د:5)، وسجل أتالانتا هدفه الثاني عن طريق لاعبه دافيد زاباكوستا الذي سدد كرة قوية لتسكن الشباك (د:45).


وفي الشوط الثاني، واصل أتالانتا ضغطه الهجومي وتمكن لاعبه ماريو باساليتش من تسجيل الهدف الثالث بعد استقباله تمريرة مارتن دي رون الحاسمة، وأودع الكرة في شباك دورتموند (د:57)، وتمكن لاعب دورتموند كريم من تقليص النتيجة بإحرازه الهدف الأول لفريقه (د:75)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع تحصل أتالانتا على ركلة جزاء وتحصل النجم الجزائري رامي بن سبعيني لاعب بوروسيا دورتموند على بطاقة حمراء، ونجح لازار ساماردزيتش بتسجيل ركلة الجزاء (د:90+8)، ليعبر أتالانتا لدور الـ16 بجدارة واستحقاق، فيما غادر دورتموند منافسات البطولة.