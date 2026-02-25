The Portuguese player Ruben Neves, midfielder for Al Hilal, expressed his dissatisfaction with the differing refereeing standards between matches, emphasizing the need to unify the application of rules across all teams to maintain the integrity of the league. This was stated in a comment to the broadcasting channel after the match between Al Hilal and Al Taawoun, which ended in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday evening.



Neves said: "I don't think this is the result we wanted, especially in the first half where we deserved more. We had a good first half. The only opportunity the opponent capitalized on was the penalty they scored from, and it's a penalty I don't have much to say about. It's true that it can be awarded, but such cases should also be applied in other matches, and I believe the reason is the different nationalities of the referees and their inconsistent application of the same standards."



He added: "I have seen players touch the ball inside the penalty area as if it were basketball or handball, and the referee goes to the video technology and doesn't award anything, but today a penalty was awarded. We accept that, but we do not accept that it is awarded here and not in other places."



Neves continued: "I think we need to protect this league, as 4 teams are competing for the title, and we want the same standards to be applied to everyone. If we want to raise the level of competition for all clubs, fairness must be applied to all teams."