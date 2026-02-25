أعرب البرتغالي روبين نيفيز، لاعب وسط نادي الهلال، عن استيائه من اختلاف المعايير التحكيمية بين المباريات، مؤكداً ضرورة توحيد تطبيق القواعد على جميع الفرق للحفاظ على نزاهة الدوري، وذلك عبر تصريح للقناة الناقلة بعد مواجهة الهلال والتعاون التي انتهت بالتعادل 1-1، مساء الثلاثاء.
وقال نيفيز: «أعتقد أنها ليست النتيجة التي كنا نريدها، خصوصاً في الشوط الأول الذي استحقينا فيه أكثر، فقد قدمنا شوطاً أول جيداً. الفرصة الوحيدة التي استغلها المنافس كانت ركلة الجزاء التي سجلوا منها، وهي ركلة جزاء لا أملك الكثير لأقوله عنها. صحيح أنه يمكن احتسابها، لكن يجب أيضاً تطبيق مثل هذه الحالات في المباريات الأخرى، وأعتقد أن السبب هو اختلاف جنسيات الحكام وعدم تطبيقهم نفس المعايير».
وأضاف: «شاهدت لاعبين يلمسون الكرة داخل منطقة الجزاء وكأنها كرة سلة أو كرة يد، والحكم يذهب لتقنية الفيديو ولا يحتسب شيئاً، لكن اليوم احتسب ركلة جزاء. نحن نقبل ذلك، لكن لا نقبل أن تُحتسب هنا ولا تُحتسب في أماكن أخرى».
وتابع نيفيز: «أعتقد أننا بحاجة إلى حماية هذا الدوري، إذ تتنافس 4 فرق على اللقب، ونريد أن تُطبق المعايير نفسها على الجميع. إذا أردنا رفع مستوى التنافس لكل الأندية، يجب أن تكون العدالة مطبقة على كل الفرق».
