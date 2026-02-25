أكد تقرير صحفي دخول النجم المصري عمر مرموش، لاعب فريق مانشستر سيتي، قائمة اهتمامات برشلونة لتدعيم هجومه في الموسم القادم.

صعوبة الصفقة الكبرى

وبحسب صحيفة «سبورت» الإسبانية، يدرك برشلونة تماماً صعوبة ضم مهاجم سوبر في الصيف القادم، نظراً لقلة اللاعبين المميزين وارتفاع أسعارهم بشكل مبالغ فيه.

وأضافت أن مهاجم أتلتيكو مدريد جوليان ألفاريز هو صفقة أحلام برشلونة، لكن النادي الكتالوني يعلم أن الصفقة ستكون معقدة للغاية، إذ قد يصل سعر اللاعب إلى 150 مليون يورو، وهو مبلغ لن يقترب منه برشلونة أبداً.

مرموش ضمن القائمة المختصرة

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن برشلونة يملك بدائل أخرى في قائمته المختصرة، أبرزها مهاجم مانشستر سيتي عمر مرموش، الذي يلائم أسلوب المدرب هانز فليك.

وتابع التقرير أن برشلونة يتابع مرموش منذ أن كان لاعباً في صفوف إينتراخت فرانكفورت الألماني، إذ كان أحد الخيارات المتاحة في حال رحيل ليفاندوفسكي بعد انتهاء عقده الثالث، لكن المصري انضم في النهاية إلى مانشستر سيتي بقيادة غوارديولا في يناير 2025 مقابل 75 مليون يورو.

موقفه مع مانشستر سيتي

وأوضحت الصحيفة أن مرموش لا يشارك بصفة أساسية مع مانشستر سيتي هذا الموسم، وهو ما قد يسهل رحيله عن «السماوي» في الميركاتو الصيفي القادم.