A press report confirmed that Egyptian star Omar Marmoush, a player for Manchester City, has entered Barcelona's list of interests to strengthen their attack for the upcoming season.

The Difficulty of the Major Deal

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport," Barcelona is fully aware of the difficulty of signing a top striker next summer, due to the scarcity of outstanding players and their inflated prices.

It added that Atlético Madrid's striker Julian Alvarez is Barcelona's dream signing, but the Catalan club knows that the deal will be extremely complicated, as the player's price could reach 150 million euros, an amount that Barcelona will never approach.

Marmoush on the Shortlist

The newspaper indicated that Barcelona has other alternatives on its shortlist, most notably Manchester City's striker Omar Marmoush, who fits the style of coach Hans Flick.

The report continued that Barcelona has been monitoring Marmoush since he was a player at Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, as he was one of the available options in case Lewandowski left after his third contract ended, but the Egyptian ultimately joined Manchester City under Guardiola in January 2025 for 75 million euros.

His Position with Manchester City

The newspaper clarified that Marmoush is not a regular starter with Manchester City this season, which could facilitate his departure from the "Sky Blues" in the upcoming summer transfer window.