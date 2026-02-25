أكد تقرير صحفي دخول النجم المصري عمر مرموش، لاعب فريق مانشستر سيتي، قائمة اهتمامات برشلونة لتدعيم هجومه في الموسم القادم.
صعوبة الصفقة الكبرى
وبحسب صحيفة «سبورت» الإسبانية، يدرك برشلونة تماماً صعوبة ضم مهاجم سوبر في الصيف القادم، نظراً لقلة اللاعبين المميزين وارتفاع أسعارهم بشكل مبالغ فيه.
وأضافت أن مهاجم أتلتيكو مدريد جوليان ألفاريز هو صفقة أحلام برشلونة، لكن النادي الكتالوني يعلم أن الصفقة ستكون معقدة للغاية، إذ قد يصل سعر اللاعب إلى 150 مليون يورو، وهو مبلغ لن يقترب منه برشلونة أبداً.
مرموش ضمن القائمة المختصرة
وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن برشلونة يملك بدائل أخرى في قائمته المختصرة، أبرزها مهاجم مانشستر سيتي عمر مرموش، الذي يلائم أسلوب المدرب هانز فليك.
وتابع التقرير أن برشلونة يتابع مرموش منذ أن كان لاعباً في صفوف إينتراخت فرانكفورت الألماني، إذ كان أحد الخيارات المتاحة في حال رحيل ليفاندوفسكي بعد انتهاء عقده الثالث، لكن المصري انضم في النهاية إلى مانشستر سيتي بقيادة غوارديولا في يناير 2025 مقابل 75 مليون يورو.
موقفه مع مانشستر سيتي
وأوضحت الصحيفة أن مرموش لا يشارك بصفة أساسية مع مانشستر سيتي هذا الموسم، وهو ما قد يسهل رحيله عن «السماوي» في الميركاتو الصيفي القادم.
A press report confirmed that Egyptian star Omar Marmoush, a player for Manchester City, has entered Barcelona's list of interests to strengthen their attack for the upcoming season.
The Difficulty of the Major Deal
According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport," Barcelona is fully aware of the difficulty of signing a top striker next summer, due to the scarcity of outstanding players and their inflated prices.
It added that Atlético Madrid's striker Julian Alvarez is Barcelona's dream signing, but the Catalan club knows that the deal will be extremely complicated, as the player's price could reach 150 million euros, an amount that Barcelona will never approach.
Marmoush on the Shortlist
The newspaper indicated that Barcelona has other alternatives on its shortlist, most notably Manchester City's striker Omar Marmoush, who fits the style of coach Hans Flick.
The report continued that Barcelona has been monitoring Marmoush since he was a player at Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, as he was one of the available options in case Lewandowski left after his third contract ended, but the Egyptian ultimately joined Manchester City under Guardiola in January 2025 for 75 million euros.
His Position with Manchester City
The newspaper clarified that Marmoush is not a regular starter with Manchester City this season, which could facilitate his departure from the "Sky Blues" in the upcoming summer transfer window.