The Spanish court in Palma de Mallorca issued a two-year prison sentence for a 57-year-old German woman after she was convicted of embezzlement and breach of trust in a case involving the theft of approximately 3 million euros from the proceeds of the sale of two properties owned by Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, according to a report broadcast by the "RT" website. She confessed to the charges of embezzlement and breach of trust related to the misappropriation of about 3 million euros from the property sale. The court, in an oral ruling issued by the second chamber, sentenced her to two years in prison and imposed a daily fine of 4 euros for six months.



Additionally, the court ordered the defendant, who was the sole director of "Archibacion S.L." (the company through which the sale took place and in which she owned 25% of the shares), to compensate the victims, a German couple who were the former owners of the property, with an amount exceeding 1.6 million euros.



It is worth noting that Polish player Robert Lewandowski (37 years old) purchased two properties on the island of Mallorca: a villa within a residential project in the municipality of Calvià and another luxurious villa in the Camp de Mar area.



The first villa was bought by the Polish star in 2021, prior to his joining Barcelona, and is valued at approximately 3.5 million euros. It features a built area of 400 square meters on a plot of 1200 square meters.



Robert Lewandowski expresses great admiration for Spain, especially the island of Mallorca, and he makes it a point to spend his rest and relaxation periods on the island whenever his match and training schedule allows.