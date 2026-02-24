أصدرت محكمة بالما دي مايوركا الإسبانية، حكماً بالسجن لمدة عامين على امرأة ألمانية تبلغ من العمر 57 عاماً، بعد إدانتها بتهمتي الاختلاس وخيانة الأمانة، في قضية سرقة نحو 3 ملايين يورو من عائدات بيع عقارين لمهاجم نادي برشلونة «روبرت ليفاندوفسكي»، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع الـ«RT»عبر الشبكة الإلكترونية، بعد اعترافها بتهمتي الاختلاس وخيانة الأمانة في قضية اختلاس نحو 3 ملايين يورو من عائدات بيع العقار، الموجهتين إليها، وقضت المحكمة، في حكم شفهي أصدرته الدائرة الثانية، بسجنها لمدة عامين، إضافة إلى فرض غرامة يومية قدرها 4 يورو لمدة 6 أشهر.


كما ألزمت المحكمة المتهمة، التي كانت المديرة الوحيدة لشركة "أرشيباسيون إس.إل." (التي تمت من خلالها عملية البيع وكانت تمتلك فيها 25% من الأسهم)، بتعويض الضحيتين، وهما زوجان ألمانيان مالكا العقار سابقاً، بمبلغ يتجاوز 1.6 مليون يورو.


يذكر أن البولندي روبرت ليفاندوفسكي (37 عاما)، اشترى عقارين في جزيرة مايوركا.. فيلا ضمن مشروع سكني في بلدية كالفيا، وفيلا أخرى فخمة في منطقة كامب دي مار.


الفيلا الأولى اشتراها النجم البولندي في عام 2021، أي قبل انضمامه إلى برشلونة، وتبلغ قيمتها التقريبية 3.5 مليون يورو. وتتميز بمساحة بناء 400 متر مربع على أرض مساحتها 1200 متر مربع.


ويبدي روبرت ليفاندوفسكي إعجاباً كبيراً بإسبانيا، خصوصاً جزيرة مايوركا ويحرص على قضاء فترات الراحة والاسترخاء في الجزيرة كلما سمحت له جدولة مبارياته وتدريباته.