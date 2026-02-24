أحيل الدولي المغربي لاعب باريس سان جرمان الفرنسي أشرف حكيمي إلى المحاكمة بتهمة اغتصاب شابة في فبراير 2023، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «فرانس برس»، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عن محامية اللاعب والنيابة العامة في نانتير.


ورد حكيمي على منصة «إكس» على ذلك بقوله: «اليوم، يكفي أن توجه إليك تهمة اغتصاب لتبرير إحالتك إلى المحاكمة، حتى وإن كنت أطعن فيها وكل ما هو قائم يثبت أنها باطلة».


وأضاف الدولي المغربي البالغ من العمر 27 عاماً: «أنتظر بهدوء هذه المحاكمة التي ستسمح بانكشاف الحقيقة أمام الملأ».


وكانت النيابة العامة في نانتير طالبت في الأول من أغسطس الماضي، بإحالة لاعب كرة القدم إلى المحكمة الجنائية الإقليمية في أو دو سين بتهمة اغتصاب امرأة شابة في فبراير 2023. وزعمت الشابة أنها تعرضت للمس غير رضائي ثم للاغتصاب في منزل حكيمي الذي تعرفت عليه عبر «إنستغرام».


وقالت محامية المدعية، راشيل-فلور باردو، إن التحقيق القضائي تمكن من جمع كل الأدلة اللازمة لوصف جريمة الاغتصاب التي تعرضت لها موكلتها.


واعتبرت أن «لا شيء في هذه القضية يوحي بأي محاولة ابتزاز»، متهمة حكيمي بمحاولة خلق رد فعل مضاد ومعتاد في قضايا العنف الجنسي، إلا أنها أكدت أن «هذا لا يجدي نفعاً»، وفق تعبيرها.


يذكر أن حكيمي كان انتخب نائباً لقائد نادي باريس سان جيرمان البرازيلي ماركينيوس، وهو المنصب الذي شغله الموسم الماضي.