The Moroccan international player of Paris Saint-Germain, Achraf Hakimi, has been referred to trial on charges of raping a young woman in February 2023, according to what the "France Presse" agency reported today (Tuesday) from the player's lawyer and the public prosecutor's office in Nanterre.



Hakimi responded on the "X" platform by saying: "Today, it is enough to be accused of rape to justify your referral to trial, even if I contest it and everything that exists proves it is false."



The 27-year-old Moroccan international added: "I am calmly awaiting this trial, which will allow the truth to be revealed to the public."



The public prosecutor's office in Nanterre had requested on August 1st to refer the football player to the regional criminal court in Hauts-de-Seine on charges of raping a young woman in February 2023. The young woman alleged that she was subjected to non-consensual touching and then raped at Hakimi's home, where she met him through "Instagram."



The plaintiff's lawyer, Rachel-Flore Bardo, stated that the judicial investigation was able to gather all the necessary evidence to describe the crime of rape that her client suffered.



She considered that "nothing in this case suggests any attempt at blackmail," accusing Hakimi of trying to create a counter-reaction that is common in cases of sexual violence, but she confirmed that "this is of no use," as she put it.



It is worth noting that Hakimi was elected as the deputy captain of Paris Saint-Germain, a position he held last season.