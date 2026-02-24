بلغ الحارس السنغالي إدوارد ميندي مباراته رقم 100 بقميص الأهلي السعودي، مواصلاً ترسيخ مكانته كأحد أبرز الصفقات الأجنبية في تاريخ النادي.


ومنذ قدومه إلى دوري روشن، لم يكن ميندي مجرد حارس مرمى، بل كان عنصراً حاسماً في صناعة الإنجازات، بعدما قاد الأهلي للتتويج بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، وأضاف إلى خزائنه لقب كأس السوبر السعودي، إلى جانب تتويجه بجائزة أفضل حارس في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025.


وعلى مستوى الأرقام، يعتلي ميندي صدارة أكثر الحراس حفاظاً على نظافة الشباك منذ انضمامه إلى دوري روشن السعودي، بعدما خرج بشباك نظيفة في 43 مباراة من أصل 100.