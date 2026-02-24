The Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy reached his 100th match wearing the Al-Ahli Saudi jersey, continuing to solidify his position as one of the most prominent foreign signings in the club's history.



Since his arrival in the Roshan League, Mendy has not just been a goalkeeper; he has been a crucial element in achieving success, leading Al-Ahli to win the AFC Champions League title and adding the Saudi Super Cup to his collection, along with being awarded the Best Goalkeeper in the AFC Champions League for the elite in 2025.



In terms of statistics, Mendy tops the list of goalkeepers with the most clean sheets since joining the Saudi Roshan League, having kept a clean sheet in 43 out of 100 matches.