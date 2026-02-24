بلغ الحارس السنغالي إدوارد ميندي مباراته رقم 100 بقميص الأهلي السعودي، مواصلاً ترسيخ مكانته كأحد أبرز الصفقات الأجنبية في تاريخ النادي.
ومنذ قدومه إلى دوري روشن، لم يكن ميندي مجرد حارس مرمى، بل كان عنصراً حاسماً في صناعة الإنجازات، بعدما قاد الأهلي للتتويج بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، وأضاف إلى خزائنه لقب كأس السوبر السعودي، إلى جانب تتويجه بجائزة أفضل حارس في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025.
وعلى مستوى الأرقام، يعتلي ميندي صدارة أكثر الحراس حفاظاً على نظافة الشباك منذ انضمامه إلى دوري روشن السعودي، بعدما خرج بشباك نظيفة في 43 مباراة من أصل 100.
The Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy reached his 100th match wearing the Al-Ahli Saudi jersey, continuing to solidify his position as one of the most prominent foreign signings in the club's history.
Since his arrival in the Roshan League, Mendy has not just been a goalkeeper; he has been a crucial element in achieving success, leading Al-Ahli to win the AFC Champions League title and adding the Saudi Super Cup to his collection, along with being awarded the Best Goalkeeper in the AFC Champions League for the elite in 2025.
In terms of statistics, Mendy tops the list of goalkeepers with the most clean sheets since joining the Saudi Roshan League, having kept a clean sheet in 43 out of 100 matches.