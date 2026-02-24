Reports have revealed that the International Football Federation "FIFA" has begun to seriously assess the security situation in Mexico, with the possibility of excluding it from hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Canada, amid rising violence linked to criminal gangs, including "Jalisco New Generation," within Mexico. The federation prioritizes the safety of teams, delegations, and fans.



It is expected that the FIFA emergency committee will evaluate the situation before moving 35 matches, including the opening match, out of Mexico, after it was honored to host the World Cup kickoff from its capital. The matches will take place in the historic stadium that hosted the World Cup finals and opening matches in 1970 and 1986.



The Mexican national team will play its three group stage matches at home, with Estadio Guadalajara and Estadio Monterrey selected as additional venues for the matches. Mexico also faces the risk of losing the right to host the upcoming World Cup playoff match next month if the security instability continues, with the possibility of relocating the match to an alternative city outside the country to avoid any impact on the qualification schedule. This comes despite the Mexican government's announcement of plans to deploy advanced fixed and mobile systems to combat drones around stadiums and fan areas, as part of one of the largest security operations accompanying the tournament.