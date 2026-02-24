كشفت تقارير صحفية أن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «الفيفا» بدأ يقيم الوضع الأمني في المكسيك بشكل جدي مع إمكانية استبعادها من تنظيم مونديال 2026 مع أمريكا وكندا في ظل تصاعد أعمال العنف المرتبطة بعصابات إجرامية من بينها «خاليسكو نويفا جينيراسيون» داخل المكسيك، إذ يعطي اتحاد اللعبة إعطاء أولوية قصوى لسلامة المنتخبات والوفود والجماهير.


ومن المنتظر أن تقيم لجنة الطوارئ في «الفيفا» الوضع قبل نقل 35 مباراة من بينها مباراة الافتتاح من المكسيك، بعد أن حظيت بشرف انطلاق المونديال من عاصمتها، حيث ستنطلق المباريات في الملعب التاريخي الذي استضاف نهائيات كأس العالم ومباريات الافتتاح عامي 1970 و1986.


وسيخوض منتخب المكسيك مبارياته الثلاث في دور المجموعات على أرضه، حيث تم اختيار استاد جوادالاخارا واستاد مونتيري كملاعب أخرى للمباريات، كما تواجه المكسيك خطر فقدان حق استضافة مباراة ملحق كأس العالم المرتقبة الشهر القادم، إذا استمرت حالة عدم الاستقرار الأمني، مع احتمالية نقل اللقاء إلى مدينة بديلة خارج البلاد لتجنب أي تأثير على جدول التصفيات،رغم أن الحكومة المكسيكية أعلنت خططا لنشر أنظمة متطورة ثابتة ومتنقلة لمكافحة الطائرات المسيّرة حول الملاعب ومناطق المشجعين، ضمن واحدة من أكبر العمليات الأمنية المصاحبة للبطولة.