Referee expert Fahd Al-Mirdasi confirmed that the referees of the match between Damak and Al-Ahli, which took place at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Al-Mahala and ended with a victory for Al-Ahli by one goal to nil, affected the outcome of the match. He emphasized that the decision to cancel Damak's goal in the 94th minute was correct. He stated during the program "Nadina": "Al-Ahli players Tuni and Ali Majrashi should have been sent off in the 63rd and 84th minutes," calling on the Disciplinary Committee of the Saudi Football Federation to take firm decisions regarding the incident between Al-Ahli striker Tuni and Damak player Jamal Harkas, which involved disgraceful behavior that tarnishes the Saudi league.



Referee Abdullah Al-Qahtani, an analyst on the program "Dourina," also confirmed that what happened between Al-Ahli striker Tuni and Damak player Jamal Harkas deserves a red card, as it falls under the cases stipulated in Article 12, and it could be referred to the Disciplinary Regulations.



It is worth mentioning that the match witnessed strong competition between the two teams, as Damak sought to equalize in the second half; however, Al-Ahli's defense maintained its lead, ending the match with a victory for Al-Ahli (1-0).



With this result, Al-Ahli strengthened its position in the standings, while Damak's points remained stagnant at their previous total.