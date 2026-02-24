أكد الخبير التحكيمي فهد المرداسي، أن حكام مباراة ضمك والأهلي والتي جمعتهما على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بالمحالة، وانتهت أهلاوية بهدف دون رد، اثرت قرارته على نتيجة المباراة ، مشددا أن قرار إلغاء هدف ضمك في الدقيقة 94 كان صحيحاً، وقال خلال برنامج نادينا :« كان يتوجب طرد لاعبي الأهلي توني وعلي مجرشي في الدقيقتين 63 و84»،مطالباً لجنة الانضباط في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، في اتخاذ قرارات حازمة في ما حدث بين مهاجم الأهلي توني ولاعب ضمك جمال حركاس، من سلوك مشين يسئ لدوري السعودي.


كما أكد الحكم عبدالله القحطاني محلل برنامج دورينا، ما حصل بين مهاجم الأهلي توني ولاعب ضمك جمال حركاس، يستحق الطرد، وهو من الحالات المنصوص عليها في المادة 12، ومن الممكن أن تُحال إلى لائحة الانضباط.


يذكر أن المواجهة شهدت تنافسًا قويًا بين الفريقين، حيث سعى ضمك لتعديل النتيجة في الشوط الثاني، إلا أن دفاع الأهلي حافظ على تقدمه، لتنتهي المباراة بفوز الأهلي (1-0).


وبهذه النتيجة، عزز الأهلي موقعه في سلم الترتيب، فيما تجمّد رصيد ضمك عند نقاطه السابقة.