Al-Fateh defeated Al-Akhidood with a score of 2-1 in the match held at the Maysan Tamweel Stadium in Al-Ahsa, as part of the postponed tenth round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League".



Moroccan player Murad Batna opened the scoring for Al-Fateh in the 55th minute, before Sofiane Bendebka doubled the lead by adding the second goal in the 85th minute, while Naif Al-Asiri reduced the deficit for Al-Akhidood in the 90+1 minute.



Al-Fateh raised its tally to 27 points in tenth place, while Al-Akhidood remained at 10 points in 17th place.