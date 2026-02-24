تغلّب الفتح على الأخدود بنتيجة 2-1 في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب ميدان تمويل الأولى بالأحساء، ضمن الجولة العاشرة المؤجلة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».


افتتح التسجيل للفتح المغربي مراد باتنا عند الدقيقة (55)، قبل أن يعزز سفيان بن دبكة النتيجة بإضافة الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة (85)، فيما قلص الفارق للأخدود اللاعب نايف عسيري عند الدقيقة (90+1).


ورفع الفتح رصيده إلى (27) نقطة في المركز العاشر، بينما تجمد رصيد الأخدود عند (10) نقاط في المركز الـ17.