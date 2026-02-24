تغلّب الفتح على الأخدود بنتيجة 2-1 في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب ميدان تمويل الأولى بالأحساء، ضمن الجولة العاشرة المؤجلة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».
افتتح التسجيل للفتح المغربي مراد باتنا عند الدقيقة (55)، قبل أن يعزز سفيان بن دبكة النتيجة بإضافة الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة (85)، فيما قلص الفارق للأخدود اللاعب نايف عسيري عند الدقيقة (90+1).
ورفع الفتح رصيده إلى (27) نقطة في المركز العاشر، بينما تجمد رصيد الأخدود عند (10) نقاط في المركز الـ17.
Al-Fateh defeated Al-Akhidood with a score of 2-1 in the match held at the Maysan Tamweel Stadium in Al-Ahsa, as part of the postponed tenth round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League".
Moroccan player Murad Batna opened the scoring for Al-Fateh in the 55th minute, before Sofiane Bendebka doubled the lead by adding the second goal in the 85th minute, while Naif Al-Asiri reduced the deficit for Al-Akhidood in the 90+1 minute.
Al-Fateh raised its tally to 27 points in tenth place, while Al-Akhidood remained at 10 points in 17th place.