Al-Ahli narrowly survived against its host Dhamk in the match held at the



Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Abha, as part of the postponed tenth round of the Saudi Professional League. The match ended with an Ahli goal by Kessiah in the (37th) minute, as both teams almost ended in a positive draw, before the referee canceled Dhamk's goal in stoppage time for offside. This victory raised Al-Ahli's points to (56), temporarily placing them in first place, while Dhamk's points remained at (15) in the (16th) position.