نجا الأهلي بصعوبة أمام مستضيفه ضمك في المواجهة التي جمعتهما على ملعب
مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بأبها، ضمن منافسات الجولة العاشرة المؤجلة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، وانتهت أهلاوية بهدف كيسيه في الدقيقة (37)، إذ كاد الفريقان يخرجان بالتعادل الإيجابي، قبل أن يلغي حكم المباراة هدف ضمك في الوقت بدل الضائع بداعي التسلل، ليرفع الأهلي رصيده إلى (56) نقطة في المركز الأول مؤقتاً، فيما تجمّد رصيد ضمك عند (15) نقطة في المركز الـ(16).
Al-Ahli narrowly survived against its host Dhamk in the match held at the
Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Abha, as part of the postponed tenth round of the Saudi Professional League. The match ended with an Ahli goal by Kessiah in the (37th) minute, as both teams almost ended in a positive draw, before the referee canceled Dhamk's goal in stoppage time for offside. This victory raised Al-Ahli's points to (56), temporarily placing them in first place, while Dhamk's points remained at (15) in the (16th) position.