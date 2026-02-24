نجا الأهلي بصعوبة أمام مستضيفه ضمك في المواجهة التي جمعتهما على ملعب


مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بأبها، ضمن منافسات الجولة العاشرة المؤجلة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، وانتهت أهلاوية بهدف كيسيه في الدقيقة (37)، إذ كاد الفريقان يخرجان بالتعادل الإيجابي، قبل أن يلغي حكم المباراة هدف ضمك في الوقت بدل الضائع بداعي التسلل، ليرفع الأهلي رصيده إلى (56) نقطة في المركز الأول مؤقتاً، فيما تجمّد رصيد ضمك عند (15) نقطة في المركز الـ(16).