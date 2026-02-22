The captain of the Saudi Al-Nassr club, Cristiano Ronaldo, thwarted the impact of the message sent to him by U.S. President Donald Trump in recent hours, in which he described him as the greatest of all time and invited him to come to the United States quickly, a reference interpreted as an invitation to move to Major League Soccer, sparking a wave of speculation about his professional future.



The response came from the field.. Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to a significant victory over Al-Hazm with four goals to none, placing his team at the top of the league, on a night that coincided with the Kingdom's celebrations of Founding Day. The scene gained broader significance after the Al-Nassr captain celebrated his goal while wearing the Saudi bisht, in a moment that went viral globally as a symbolic message carrying both sporting and cultural significance at the same time.



After the match, Ronaldo spoke to the media, clearly affirming his position, saying:



“I am very happy. As I say several times, I belong to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is a country that welcomes me well, along with my family and friends. I am happy here, and I want to continue here.”



The Al-Nassr captain linked his remarks to the context of the competition for the top spot, explaining that the most important thing is for the team to keep pushing and stay at the top, focusing on achieving victories and applying pressure until the end of the season, affirming that the team is on the right track and has clear confidence in the current phase.



Ronaldo concluded his remarks by expressing his pride in the Kingdom, its leadership, and its people, in a statement that coincided with rising Western media speculation about a potential move to Major League Soccer, despite his contract with Al-Nassr extending until 2027.



Ronaldo's appearance in the Saudi bisht on Founding Day, along with his direct statement, thwarted the circulating narratives and redirected the global narrative towards continuity and belonging, prompting sectors of the Western media, particularly American and British, to pause at the player's clear message and his swift on-field stance.