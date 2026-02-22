أحبط قائد نادي النصر السعودي كريستيانو رونالدو مفعول الرسالة التي وجّهها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إليه خلال الساعات الماضية، التي وصفه فيها بالأعظم على الإطلاق ودعاه للحضور إلى الولايات المتحدة سريعاً، في إشارة فُسّرت كدعوة للانتقال إلى الدوري الأمريكي لكرة القدم، وفتحت موجة توقعات حول مستقبله الاحترافي.


الرد جاء من الميدان.. قاد رونالدو النصر إلى فوز كبير على الحزم بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل، ليضع فريقه في صدارة الدوري، في ليلة تزامنت مع احتفالات المملكة بيوم التأسيس. واكتسب المشهد بعداً أوسع عقب احتفال قائد النصر بهدفه مرتدياً البِشت السعودي، في لقطة انتشرت عالمياً بوصفها رسالة رمزية تحمل دلالة رياضية وثقافية في توقيت واحد.


وعقب اللقاء، تحدث رونالدو لوسائل الإعلام مؤكداً موقفه بوضوح، قائلاً:


«أنا سعيد جداً. كما أقول عدة مرات، أنا أنتمي إلى المملكة العربية السعودية. إنها دولة ترحب بي جيداً وبعائلتي وأصدقائي. أنا سعيد هنا، وأريد الاستمرار هنا».


وربط قائد النصر حديثه بسياق المنافسة على الصدارة، موضحاً أن الأهم استمرار الفريق في الدفع والبقاء في القمة، مع التركيز على تحقيق الانتصارات وممارسة الضغط حتى نهاية الموسم، مؤكداً أن الفريق يسير في الطريق الصحيح ويملك ثقة واضحة في المرحلة الحالية.


واختتم رونالدو حديثه بالتعبير عن فخره بالمملكة وقيادتها وشعبها، في تصريح جاء متزامناً مع تصاعد تكهنات إعلامية غربية حول انتقال محتمل إلى الدوري الأمريكي، رغم امتداد عقده مع النصر حتى 2027.


وجاء ظهور رونالدو بالبِشت السعودي في ليلة يوم التأسيس، مع التصريح المباشر، ليحبط الروايات المتداولة ويعيد توجيه السردية العالمية نحو الاستمرار والانتماء، ما دفع قطاعات من الإعلام الغربي، خصوصاً الأمريكي والبريطاني، إلى التوقف عند رسالة اللاعب الواضحة وموقفه الميداني السريع.